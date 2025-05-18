State track: Centennial girls, Shadow Ridge boys repeat — PHOTOS

Centennial High School Girls’ track and field team raise the the NIAA 5A Girls track and field first place trophy at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Medal winners of the NIAA 5A Girls 800-meter run final pose at the podium at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Runners take-off during the NIAA 5A Girls 3200-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Runners of the NIAA 5A Girls 800-meter run final huddle in a prayer circle before their race at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Foothill High School senior Sydney Gibson (Left) and Palo Verde High School senior Berklie Ahlander (Right) jump over hurdles during the NIAA 5A Girls 300-meter hurdles final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Douglas High School junior Grace Strabala crosses the finish line during the NIAA 5A Girls 200-meter dash final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Runners take-off during the NIAA 5A Girls 800-meter final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Canyon Springs High School junior Azyiah Marshall looks at the result board after crossing the finish line during the NIAA 5A Girls 200-meter dash final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Centennial High School Girls’ track and field team pose with their trophy and banner after being named first place of the NIAA 5A Girls’ State Championship at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Liberty High School Girls’ track and field team pose with their trophy after being named second place of the NIAA 5A Girls State Championship at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Coronado High School (Third place), Liberty High School (First place), Centennial High School (Second place), and Reno High School (Fourth place) pose at the podium after the NIAA 5A Girls 4x400-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Coronado High School runner takes-off during the NIAA 5A Girls 4x400-meter relay at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Centennial High School, Legacy High School, and Canyon Springs High School runners during the NIAA 5A Girls 4x100-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Centennial High School and Liberty High School runners turn the corner on the last leg of the NIAA 5A Girls 4x400-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Shadow Ridge High School senior Andie Hughes during the NIAA 5A Girls discus throw final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Canyon Springs High School (Third Place), Legacy High School (First place), Centennial High School (Second place), and Liberty High School (Fourth place) pose at the podium after the NIAA 5A Girls 4x100-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Medal winners of the NIAA 5A Girls 300-meter hurdles final pose at the podium at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Liberty High School senior Tatum Faoliu during the NIAA 5A Girls discus throw final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Spanish Springs High School senior Amaya Chapman (Left), Legacy High School senior Amaya Stepp (Middle), and Galena High School junior Alyssa Dixon (Right) rush towards the finish line during the NIAA 5A Girls 200-meter dash final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Bishop Gorman senior Gabriella Martinez (Left) and Galena High School freshman Gioia Coudriet (Right) give each other high-fives after the NIAA 5A Girls 3200-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Palo Verde High School junior Katelyn Johnson crosses the finish line during the NIAA 5A Girls 800-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Liberty High School senior Chayanne Gordon throws the discus during the NIAA 5A Girls discus throw final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Runners catch their breath after the NIAA 5A Boys 800-meter run at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Carson High School Sawyer Macy prepares for the NIAA 5A Boys 3200-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Runners turn the corner during the NIAA 5A Boys 3200-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Douglas High School Luke Davis (Left) and Carson High School Sawyer Macy (Right) prepare themselves before the NIAA 5A Boys 3200-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Douglas High School runner Luke Davis during the NIAA 5A Boys 3200-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Legacy High School senior Tyrell Holloway throws the shot-put during the NIAA 5A Boys shot-put final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Legacy High School senior Samuel Johnson jumps over a hurdle during the NIAA 5A Boys 300-meter hurdles final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Shadow Ridge runners Landon Larsen and Justin Rawe in the NIAA 5A Boys 3200-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Liberty High School senior Sean Craig takes off from the starting block during the NIAA 5A Boys 300-meter hurdles final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Douglas High School runner Luke Davis poses with his medal after placing fourth in the NIAA 5A Boys 3200-meter run at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Winners of the NIAA 5A Boys 300-meter hurdles at the podium at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Coronado High School junior Gabriel Weimar prepares to throw the shot put during the NIAA 5A Boys shot-put final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Legacy High School senior Tyrell Holloway throws the shot-put during the NIAA 5A Boys shot-put final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Shadow Ridge high school senior Justin Rawe rushes for the finish line during the NIAA 5A Boys 800-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Shadow Ridge High School junior Mason Gooder about to throw the shot-put during the NIAA 5A Boys shot-put final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Runners of the NIAA 5A Boys 800-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Winners of the NIAA 5A Boys 4x100-meter relay pose at the podium at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Shadow Ridge High School Boys’ track and field team pose at the podium after winning first-place of the NIAA 5A Boys State Championship at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Reed High School senior Jayden “JT” Thompson puts a thumbs-up after getting first-place of the NIAA 5A Boys 200-meter dash final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Liberty High School runner takes off for the NIAA 5A Boys 4x400-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Legacy High School (First place), Faith Lutheran (Second place), Reno High School (Third place), and Centennial High School (Fourth place) pose for a picture at the podium after the NIAA 5A Boys 4x400-meter relay at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Reno High School runner takes a breath before the NIAA 5A Boys 4x400-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Shadow Ridge High School junior Mason Gooder throws the shot-put during the NIAA 5A Boys shot-put final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Faith Lutheran High School Runner turns the corner during the NIAA 5A Boys 4x400-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Shadow Ridge high school senior Justin Rawe rushes for the finish line during the NIAA 5A Boys 800-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Bishop Gorman runner Alexander Perez places his feet on the starting block before the NIAA 5A Boys 4x100-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Runners race towards the finish line on the last leg of the NIAA 5A Boys 4x100-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Legacy High School runners embrace after placing first in the NIAA 5A Boys 4x400-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Runners rush towards the finish line during the NIAA 5A Boys 200-meter dash final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Runners take off for the NIAA 5A Boys 800-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Legacy High School’s Jayden Bridgewater (Left), Markis Hemsley (Middle), and Samuel Johnson (Right) pose for a picture on the podium after the NIAA 5A Boys 300-meter hurdles at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Liberty High School runner prays before the NIAA 5A Boys 4x400-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Legacy High School senior Markis Hemsley runs during the NIAA 5A Boys 4x400-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Legacy High School senior Samuel Johnson rushes towards the finish line during the NIAA 5A Boys 300-meter hurdles final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Faith Lutheran Brady Anderson (Middle) in the NIAA 5A Boys 3200-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Legacy High School runner Samuel Johnson jumps before taking the starting block during the NIAA 5A Boys 4x400-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Runners turn the corner during the NIAA 5A Boys 3200-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Shadow Ridge runner Landon Larsen in the NIAA 5A Boys 3200-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Winners of the NIAA 5A Boys 3200-meter run final at the podium at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Carson High School Sawyer Macy runs during the NIAA 5A Boys 3200-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Reed High School senior Jayden “JT” Thompson celebrates after getting first-place of the NIAA 5A Boys 200-meter dash final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Runners catch their breath after the NIAA 5A Boys 800-meter run at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Winners of the NIAA 5A Boys shot-put final flex at the podium at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Legacy High School Boys’ track and field team pose at the podium after winning second-place for NIAA 5A Boys State Championship at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Runners of Faith Lutheran and Legacy High School in the final exchange of the NIAA 5A Boys 4x400-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Legacy High School runner holds up a “I Need My Ring” sign after the longhorns placed first in the NIAA 5A Boys 4x400-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Centennial High School runner turns the corner during the NIAA 5A Boys 4x400-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Bishop Manogue senior Andrew Bradeson (Left) and Bishop Gorman senior Jordan Kreisberger (Right) during the NIAA 5A Boys 800-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Centennial High School Girls’ track and field team pose at the podium after being named state champions of NIAA 5A Girls track and field at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Runners turn the corner during the NIAA 5A Girls 3200-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Palo Verde senior Berklie Ahlander jumps over a hurdle as she rushes towards the finish line during the NIAA 5A Girls 300-meter hurdles final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Galena High School senior Eleanor Raker running in the NIAA 5A Girls 3200-meter final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Galena High School senior Eleanor Raker running in the NIAA 5A Girls 3200-meter final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Liberty High School runners exchange the baton during the NIAA 5A Girls 4x400-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Medal winners of the NIAA 5A Girls discus throw final on the podium at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Winners of the NIAA 5A Girls 3200-meter run final pose at the podium at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Liberty High School runner turns the corner of the track during the NIAA 5A Girls 4x400-meter relay at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Canyon Springs athlete runs during the NIAA 5A Girls 4x400-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Winners of the NIAA 5A Girls 3200-meter run final pose at the podium at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Liberty High School athlete runs during the NIAA 5A Girls 4x400-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)