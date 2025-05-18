State track: Centennial girls, Shadow Ridge boys repeat — PHOTOS
The Centennial girls dug deep to win their 11th state track title in 12 years, and the Shadow Ridge boys claimed a third straight championship Saturday.
Centennial’s Synai Davis was listed as day-to-day as she battled a quad injury heading into Friday’s first day of the Class 5A girls state track championships at Desert Oasis.
Despite significant physical limitations, the junior not only competed, but she put the Bulldogs over the top as they finished with 90 points Saturday to edge Liberty (87) for their second consecutive state title and 11th in the last 12 years.
Her second-place finish in the day’s final event — the triple jump (39 feet, 5¼ inches) — was the clincher.
“She was hurting,” Centennial coach Roy Session said. “We weren’t even sure she was going to be able to compete because she was in a lot of pain, even in that last event.”
But Davis, who also won the long jump (18-11¾) and ran the final leg of the Bulldogs’ second-place 4x100-meter relay (47.76 seconds) came through.
Session said Davis was just one of his many athletes to excel.
“We had a lot of kids step up,” he said. “It was a lot closer than I wanted, but all nine of the kids we brought to state placed higher than they were seeded.
Chayanne Gordon was Liberty’s star, winning the shot put (42-4¾) and the discus (126-2). Amaya Stepp led third-place Legacy with victories in the 200 meters (25.00) and 400 meters (55.19), and Palo Verde’s Berklie Ahlander won the 100-meter hurdles (14.23) and the 300-meter hurdles (44.47).
5A boys
Justin Rawe won four events over the two-day meet to help Shadow Ridge roll to its third state title, including the team’s 2023 4A championship.
The senior finished his high school career with victories in the 800 meters (1:52.83), 1,600 meters (4:17.13), 3,200 meters (9:31.04) and as the final leg of the winning 4x800 relay (7:54.56) to help the Mustangs score 113 points.
Legacy (81.5) was second, and Liberty (69) finished third.
“Justin’s got to get most of the credit, but the entire team dug in and did what they said they were going to do,” said Mustangs coach Mike Smith, who was surprised by his team’s margin of victory. “It was nice not to have to wait until the last minute (for final team results),”
Liberty’s Jaden Riley won the long jump (23-11) and the triple jump (45-10¾).
4A girls
Arbor View scored 151 points to blow away the field, while Desert Oasis (89) was second and Sky Pointe (77) placed third.
Sierra Vista’s Anaiyah Ross won the 100 meters (12.20) and the 200 (24.65); Sky Pointe’s Lacy Tippetts won the 1,600 meters (5:18.94) and the 3,200 meters (11;46.29); Mojave’s Derriah Wren won the 100-meter hurdles (15.49) and the 300 hurdles (45.37); and Cimarron-Memorial’s Miracle Siaosi won the shot put (36-06.25) and the discus (108.06).
4A boys
Desert Oasis scored 176 points to run away with the team victory, while Arbor View (78) was second and Green Valley (70) was third.
Kenan Dagge led the way for the Diamondbacks with wins in the 800 meters (1:54.92), 1,600 meters (4:14.57) and 3,200 meters (9:03.84). Noah Lara helped Desert Oasis with victories in the 110-meter hurdles (14.23) and 300 hurdles (37.85).
Clark’s Andres Pollard won the 100 meters (10.85), 200 meters (21.99) and 400 meters (48.50).
Small-school girls
Lowry won the 3A title, Lincoln County prevailed in the 2A meet, and Eureka won the 1A championship.
Small-school boys
Moapa Valley scored 132 points to easily defeat Truckee (74) and Elko (57) in the 3A meet. Lincoln County was victorious in the 2A meet, and Mineral County claimed the 1A championship.
Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.