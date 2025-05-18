65°F
Nevada Preps

State track: Centennial girls, Shadow Ridge boys repeat — PHOTOS

Centennial High School Girls’ track and field team raise the the NIAA 5A Girls track and fiel ...
Centennial High School Girls’ track and field team raise the the NIAA 5A Girls track and field first place trophy at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Medal winners of the NIAA 5A Girls 800-meter run final pose at the podium at Desert Oasis High ...
Medal winners of the NIAA 5A Girls 800-meter run final pose at the podium at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Runners take-off during the NIAA 5A Girls 3200-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on S ...
Runners take-off during the NIAA 5A Girls 3200-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Runners of the NIAA 5A Girls 800-meter run final huddle in a prayer circle before their race at ...
Runners of the NIAA 5A Girls 800-meter run final huddle in a prayer circle before their race at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Foothill High School senior Sydney Gibson (Left) and Palo Verde High School senior Berklie Ahla ...
Foothill High School senior Sydney Gibson (Left) and Palo Verde High School senior Berklie Ahlander (Right) jump over hurdles during the NIAA 5A Girls 300-meter hurdles final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Douglas High School junior Grace Strabala crosses the finish line during the NIAA 5A Girls 200- ...
Douglas High School junior Grace Strabala crosses the finish line during the NIAA 5A Girls 200-meter dash final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Runners take-off during the NIAA 5A Girls 800-meter final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturd ...
Runners take-off during the NIAA 5A Girls 800-meter final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Canyon Springs High School junior Azyiah Marshall looks at the result board after crossing the ...
Canyon Springs High School junior Azyiah Marshall looks at the result board after crossing the finish line during the NIAA 5A Girls 200-meter dash final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Centennial High School Girls’ track and field team pose with their trophy and banner aft ...
Centennial High School Girls’ track and field team pose with their trophy and banner after being named first place of the NIAA 5A Girls’ State Championship at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Liberty High School Girls’ track and field team pose with their trophy after being named ...
Liberty High School Girls’ track and field team pose with their trophy after being named second place of the NIAA 5A Girls State Championship at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Coronado High School (Third place), Liberty High School (First place), Centennial High School ( ...
Coronado High School (Third place), Liberty High School (First place), Centennial High School (Second place), and Reno High School (Fourth place) pose at the podium after the NIAA 5A Girls 4x400-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Coronado High School runner takes-off during the NIAA 5A Girls 4x400-meter relay at Desert Oasi ...
Coronado High School runner takes-off during the NIAA 5A Girls 4x400-meter relay at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Centennial High School, Legacy High School, and Canyon Springs High School runners during the N ...
Centennial High School, Legacy High School, and Canyon Springs High School runners during the NIAA 5A Girls 4x100-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Centennial High School and Liberty High School runners turn the corner on the last leg of the N ...
Centennial High School and Liberty High School runners turn the corner on the last leg of the NIAA 5A Girls 4x400-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Shadow Ridge High School senior Andie Hughes during the NIAA 5A Girls discus throw final at Des ...
Shadow Ridge High School senior Andie Hughes during the NIAA 5A Girls discus throw final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Canyon Springs High School (Third Place), Legacy High School (First place), Centennial High Sch ...
Canyon Springs High School (Third Place), Legacy High School (First place), Centennial High School (Second place), and Liberty High School (Fourth place) pose at the podium after the NIAA 5A Girls 4x100-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Medal winners of the NIAA 5A Girls 300-meter hurdles final pose at the podium at Desert Oasis H ...
Medal winners of the NIAA 5A Girls 300-meter hurdles final pose at the podium at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Liberty High School senior Tatum Faoliu during the NIAA 5A Girls discus throw final at Desert O ...
Liberty High School senior Tatum Faoliu during the NIAA 5A Girls discus throw final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Spanish Springs High School senior Amaya Chapman (Left), Legacy High School senior Amaya Stepp ...
Spanish Springs High School senior Amaya Chapman (Left), Legacy High School senior Amaya Stepp (Middle), and Galena High School junior Alyssa Dixon (Right) rush towards the finish line during the NIAA 5A Girls 200-meter dash final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Bishop Gorman senior Gabriella Martinez (Left) and Galena High School freshman Gioia Coudriet ...
Bishop Gorman senior Gabriella Martinez (Left) and Galena High School freshman Gioia Coudriet (Right) give each other high-fives after the NIAA 5A Girls 3200-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Palo Verde High School junior Katelyn Johnson crosses the finish line during the NIAA 5A Girls ...
Palo Verde High School junior Katelyn Johnson crosses the finish line during the NIAA 5A Girls 800-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Liberty High School senior Chayanne Gordon throws the discus during the NIAA 5A Girls discus th ...
Liberty High School senior Chayanne Gordon throws the discus during the NIAA 5A Girls discus throw final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Runners catch their breath after the NIAA 5A Boys 800-meter run at Desert Oasis High School on ...
Runners catch their breath after the NIAA 5A Boys 800-meter run at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Carson High School Sawyer Macy prepares for the NIAA 5A Boys 3200-meter run final at Desert Oas ...
Carson High School Sawyer Macy prepares for the NIAA 5A Boys 3200-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Runners turn the corner during the NIAA 5A Boys 3200-meter run final at Desert Oasis High Schoo ...
Runners turn the corner during the NIAA 5A Boys 3200-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Douglas High School Luke Davis (Left) and Carson High School Sawyer Macy (Right) prepare themse ...
Douglas High School Luke Davis (Left) and Carson High School Sawyer Macy (Right) prepare themselves before the NIAA 5A Boys 3200-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Douglas High School runner Luke Davis during the NIAA 5A Boys 3200-meter run final at Desert Oa ...
Douglas High School runner Luke Davis during the NIAA 5A Boys 3200-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Legacy High School senior Tyrell Holloway throws the shot-put during the NIAA 5A Boys shot-put ...
Legacy High School senior Tyrell Holloway throws the shot-put during the NIAA 5A Boys shot-put final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Legacy High School senior Samuel Johnson jumps over a hurdle during the NIAA 5A Boys 300-meter ...
Legacy High School senior Samuel Johnson jumps over a hurdle during the NIAA 5A Boys 300-meter hurdles final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Shadow Ridge runners Landon Larsen and Justin Rawe in the NIAA 5A Boys 3200-meter run final at ...
Shadow Ridge runners Landon Larsen and Justin Rawe in the NIAA 5A Boys 3200-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Liberty High School senior Sean Craig takes off from the starting block during the NIAA 5A Boys ...
Liberty High School senior Sean Craig takes off from the starting block during the NIAA 5A Boys 300-meter hurdles final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Douglas High School runner Luke Davis poses with his medal after placing fourth in the NIAA 5A ...
Douglas High School runner Luke Davis poses with his medal after placing fourth in the NIAA 5A Boys 3200-meter run at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Winners of the NIAA 5A Boys 300-meter hurdles at the podium at Desert Oasis High School on Satu ...
Winners of the NIAA 5A Boys 300-meter hurdles at the podium at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Coronado High School junior Gabriel Weimar prepares to throw the shot put during the NIAA 5A Bo ...
Coronado High School junior Gabriel Weimar prepares to throw the shot put during the NIAA 5A Boys shot-put final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Legacy High School senior Tyrell Holloway throws the shot-put during the NIAA 5A Boys shot-put ...
Legacy High School senior Tyrell Holloway throws the shot-put during the NIAA 5A Boys shot-put final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Shadow Ridge high school senior Justin Rawe rushes for the finish line during the NIAA 5A Boys ...
Shadow Ridge high school senior Justin Rawe rushes for the finish line during the NIAA 5A Boys 800-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Shadow Ridge High School junior Mason Gooder about to throw the shot-put during the NIAA 5A Boy ...
Shadow Ridge High School junior Mason Gooder about to throw the shot-put during the NIAA 5A Boys shot-put final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Runners of the NIAA 5A Boys 800-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17 ...
Runners of the NIAA 5A Boys 800-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Winners of the NIAA 5A Boys 4x100-meter relay pose at the podium at Desert Oasis High School on ...
Winners of the NIAA 5A Boys 4x100-meter relay pose at the podium at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Shadow Ridge High School Boys’ track and field team pose at the podium after winning fir ...
Shadow Ridge High School Boys’ track and field team pose at the podium after winning first-place of the NIAA 5A Boys State Championship at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Reed High School senior Jayden “JT” Thompson puts a thumbs-up after getting first ...
Reed High School senior Jayden “JT” Thompson puts a thumbs-up after getting first-place of the NIAA 5A Boys 200-meter dash final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Liberty High School runner takes off for the NIAA 5A Boys 4x400-meter relay final at Desert Oas ...
Liberty High School runner takes off for the NIAA 5A Boys 4x400-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Legacy High School (First place), Faith Lutheran (Second place), Reno High School (Third place) ...
Legacy High School (First place), Faith Lutheran (Second place), Reno High School (Third place), and Centennial High School (Fourth place) pose for a picture at the podium after the NIAA 5A Boys 4x400-meter relay at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Reno High School runner takes a breath before the NIAA 5A Boys 4x400-meter relay final at Deser ...
Reno High School runner takes a breath before the NIAA 5A Boys 4x400-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Shadow Ridge High School junior Mason Gooder throws the shot-put during the NIAA 5A Boys shot-p ...
Shadow Ridge High School junior Mason Gooder throws the shot-put during the NIAA 5A Boys shot-put final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Faith Lutheran High School Runner turns the corner during the NIAA 5A Boys 4x400-meter relay fi ...
Faith Lutheran High School Runner turns the corner during the NIAA 5A Boys 4x400-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Shadow Ridge high school senior Justin Rawe rushes for the finish line during the NIAA 5A Boys ...
Shadow Ridge high school senior Justin Rawe rushes for the finish line during the NIAA 5A Boys 800-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Bishop Gorman runner Alexander Perez places his feet on the starting block before the NIAA 5A B ...
Bishop Gorman runner Alexander Perez places his feet on the starting block before the NIAA 5A Boys 4x100-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Runners race towards the finish line on the last leg of the NIAA 5A Boys 4x100-meter relay fi ...
Runners race towards the finish line on the last leg of the NIAA 5A Boys 4x100-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Legacy High School runners embrace after placing first in the NIAA 5A Boys 4x400-meter relay fi ...
Legacy High School runners embrace after placing first in the NIAA 5A Boys 4x400-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Runners rush towards the finish line during the NIAA 5A Boys 200-meter dash final at Desert Oas ...
Runners rush towards the finish line during the NIAA 5A Boys 200-meter dash final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Runners take off for the NIAA 5A Boys 800-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Satur ...
Runners take off for the NIAA 5A Boys 800-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Legacy High School’s Jayden Bridgewater (Left), Markis Hemsley (Middle), and Samuel John ...
Legacy High School’s Jayden Bridgewater (Left), Markis Hemsley (Middle), and Samuel Johnson (Right) pose for a picture on the podium after the NIAA 5A Boys 300-meter hurdles at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Liberty High School runner prays before the NIAA 5A Boys 4x400-meter relay final at Desert Oasi ...
Liberty High School runner prays before the NIAA 5A Boys 4x400-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Legacy High School senior Markis Hemsley runs during the NIAA 5A Boys 4x400-meter relay final a ...
Legacy High School senior Markis Hemsley runs during the NIAA 5A Boys 4x400-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Legacy High School senior Samuel Johnson rushes towards the finish line during the NIAA 5A Boys ...
Legacy High School senior Samuel Johnson rushes towards the finish line during the NIAA 5A Boys 300-meter hurdles final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Faith Lutheran Brady Anderson (Middle) in the NIAA 5A Boys 3200-meter run final at Desert Oasis ...
Faith Lutheran Brady Anderson (Middle) in the NIAA 5A Boys 3200-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Legacy High School runner Samuel Johnson jumps before taking the starting block during the NIAA ...
Legacy High School runner Samuel Johnson jumps before taking the starting block during the NIAA 5A Boys 4x400-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Runners turn the corner during the NIAA 5A Boys 3200-meter run final at Desert Oasis High Schoo ...
Runners turn the corner during the NIAA 5A Boys 3200-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Shadow Ridge runner Landon Larsen in the NIAA 5A Boys 3200-meter run final at Desert Oasis High ...
Shadow Ridge runner Landon Larsen in the NIAA 5A Boys 3200-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Winners of the NIAA 5A Boys 3200-meter run final at the podium at Desert Oasis High School on S ...
Winners of the NIAA 5A Boys 3200-meter run final at the podium at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Carson High School Sawyer Macy runs during the NIAA 5A Boys 3200-meter run final at Desert Oasi ...
Carson High School Sawyer Macy runs during the NIAA 5A Boys 3200-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Reed High School senior Jayden “JT” Thompson celebrates after getting first-place ...
Reed High School senior Jayden “JT” Thompson celebrates after getting first-place of the NIAA 5A Boys 200-meter dash final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Runners catch their breath after the NIAA 5A Boys 800-meter run at Desert Oasis High School on ...
Runners catch their breath after the NIAA 5A Boys 800-meter run at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Winners of the NIAA 5A Boys shot-put final flex at the podium at Desert Oasis High School on Sa ...
Winners of the NIAA 5A Boys shot-put final flex at the podium at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Legacy High School Boys’ track and field team pose at the podium after winning second-pl ...
Legacy High School Boys’ track and field team pose at the podium after winning second-place for NIAA 5A Boys State Championship at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Runners of Faith Lutheran and Legacy High School in the final exchange of the NIAA 5A Boys 4x40 ...
Runners of Faith Lutheran and Legacy High School in the final exchange of the NIAA 5A Boys 4x400-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Legacy High School runner holds up a “I Need My Ring” sign after the longhorns pl ...
Legacy High School runner holds up a “I Need My Ring” sign after the longhorns placed first in the NIAA 5A Boys 4x400-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Centennial High School runner turns the corner during the NIAA 5A Boys 4x400-meter relay final ...
Centennial High School runner turns the corner during the NIAA 5A Boys 4x400-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Bishop Manogue senior Andrew Bradeson (Left) and Bishop Gorman senior Jordan Kreisberger (Right ...
Bishop Manogue senior Andrew Bradeson (Left) and Bishop Gorman senior Jordan Kreisberger (Right) during the NIAA 5A Boys 800-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Centennial High School Girls’ track and field team pose at the podium after being named ...
Centennial High School Girls’ track and field team pose at the podium after being named state champions of NIAA 5A Girls track and field at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Runners turn the corner during the NIAA 5A Girls 3200-meter run final at Desert Oasis High Scho ...
Runners turn the corner during the NIAA 5A Girls 3200-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Palo Verde senior Berklie Ahlander jumps over a hurdle as she rushes towards the finish line du ...
Palo Verde senior Berklie Ahlander jumps over a hurdle as she rushes towards the finish line during the NIAA 5A Girls 300-meter hurdles final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Galena High School senior Eleanor Raker running in the NIAA 5A Girls 3200-meter final at Desert ...
Galena High School senior Eleanor Raker running in the NIAA 5A Girls 3200-meter final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Galena High School senior Eleanor Raker running in the NIAA 5A Girls 3200-meter final at Desert ...
Galena High School senior Eleanor Raker running in the NIAA 5A Girls 3200-meter final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Liberty High School runners exchange the baton during the NIAA 5A Girls 4x400-meter relay final ...
Liberty High School runners exchange the baton during the NIAA 5A Girls 4x400-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Medal winners of the NIAA 5A Girls discus throw final on the podium at Desert Oasis High School ...
Medal winners of the NIAA 5A Girls discus throw final on the podium at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Winners of the NIAA 5A Girls 3200-meter run final pose at the podium at Desert Oasis High Schoo ...
Winners of the NIAA 5A Girls 3200-meter run final pose at the podium at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Liberty High School runner turns the corner of the track during the NIAA 5A Girls 4x400-meter r ...
Liberty High School runner turns the corner of the track during the NIAA 5A Girls 4x400-meter relay at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Canyon Springs athlete runs during the NIAA 5A Girls 4x400-meter relay final at Desert Oasis Hi ...
Canyon Springs athlete runs during the NIAA 5A Girls 4x400-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Winners of the NIAA 5A Girls 3200-meter run final pose at the podium at Desert Oasis High Schoo ...
Winners of the NIAA 5A Girls 3200-meter run final pose at the podium at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Liberty High School athlete runs during the NIAA 5A Girls 4x400-meter relay final at Desert Oas ...
Liberty High School athlete runs during the NIAA 5A Girls 4x400-meter relay final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Reno High School senior Melis Kavlicoglu points up to the sky before the NIAA 5A Girls 800-mete ...
Reno High School senior Melis Kavlicoglu points up to the sky before the NIAA 5A Girls 800-meter run final at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
May 17, 2025 - 7:43 pm
May 17, 2025 - 7:43 pm
 

Centennial’s Synai Davis was listed as day-to-day as she battled a quad injury heading into Friday’s first day of the Class 5A girls state track championships at Desert Oasis.

Despite significant physical limitations, the junior not only competed, but she put the Bulldogs over the top as they finished with 90 points Saturday to edge Liberty (87) for their second consecutive state title and 11th in the last 12 years.

Her second-place finish in the day’s final event — the triple jump (39 feet, 5¼ inches) — was the clincher.

“She was hurting,” Centennial coach Roy Session said. “We weren’t even sure she was going to be able to compete because she was in a lot of pain, even in that last event.”

But Davis, who also won the long jump (18-11¾) and ran the final leg of the Bulldogs’ second-place 4x100-meter relay (47.76 seconds) came through.

Session said Davis was just one of his many athletes to excel.

“We had a lot of kids step up,” he said. “It was a lot closer than I wanted, but all nine of the kids we brought to state placed higher than they were seeded.

Chayanne Gordon was Liberty’s star, winning the shot put (42-4¾) and the discus (126-2). Amaya Stepp led third-place Legacy with victories in the 200 meters (25.00) and 400 meters (55.19), and Palo Verde’s Berklie Ahlander won the 100-meter hurdles (14.23) and the 300-meter hurdles (44.47).

5A boys

Justin Rawe won four events over the two-day meet to help Shadow Ridge roll to its third state title, including the team’s 2023 4A championship.

The senior finished his high school career with victories in the 800 meters (1:52.83), 1,600 meters (4:17.13), 3,200 meters (9:31.04) and as the final leg of the winning 4x800 relay (7:54.56) to help the Mustangs score 113 points.

Legacy (81.5) was second, and Liberty (69) finished third.

“Justin’s got to get most of the credit, but the entire team dug in and did what they said they were going to do,” said Mustangs coach Mike Smith, who was surprised by his team’s margin of victory. “It was nice not to have to wait until the last minute (for final team results),”

Liberty’s Jaden Riley won the long jump (23-11) and the triple jump (45-10¾).

4A girls

Arbor View scored 151 points to blow away the field, while Desert Oasis (89) was second and Sky Pointe (77) placed third.

Sierra Vista’s Anaiyah Ross won the 100 meters (12.20) and the 200 (24.65); Sky Pointe’s Lacy Tippetts won the 1,600 meters (5:18.94) and the 3,200 meters (11;46.29); Mojave’s Derriah Wren won the 100-meter hurdles (15.49) and the 300 hurdles (45.37); and Cimarron-Memorial’s Miracle Siaosi won the shot put (36-06.25) and the discus (108.06).

4A boys

Desert Oasis scored 176 points to run away with the team victory, while Arbor View (78) was second and Green Valley (70) was third.

Kenan Dagge led the way for the Diamondbacks with wins in the 800 meters (1:54.92), 1,600 meters (4:14.57) and 3,200 meters (9:03.84). Noah Lara helped Desert Oasis with victories in the 110-meter hurdles (14.23) and 300 hurdles (37.85).

Clark’s Andres Pollard won the 100 meters (10.85), 200 meters (21.99) and 400 meters (48.50).

Small-school girls

Lowry won the 3A title, Lincoln County prevailed in the 2A meet, and Eureka won the 1A championship.

Small-school boys

Moapa Valley scored 132 points to easily defeat Truckee (74) and Elko (57) in the 3A meet. Lincoln County was victorious in the 2A meet, and Mineral County claimed the 1A championship.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.

