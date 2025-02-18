State’s top football venue to hold high school flag state title games

All three Nevada high school flag football state championship games will be held in the state’s largest football venue Thursday.

Desert Oasis quarterback Akemi Higa (5) dodges a Shadow Ridge defender while running the ball during a 5A state semifinal flag football game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Nevada high school flag football state championship games will be played on the state’s grandest football stage.

All three Nevada high school flag football state championship games will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, according to the official playoff brackets posted on the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association’s website.

It’s the first time Allegiant Stadium will host the flag football state championship games. In 2023, the state title games were played at the Raiders headquarters in Henderson.

Palo Verde and Desert Oasis highlight the tripleheader of games and will face off for the 5A title at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The day begins with the 3A title game as Virgin Valley attempts to win its fourth straight state championship at 3 p.m. against Boulder City. Arbor View and Foothill face off for the 4A crown at 5:15 p.m.

Allegiant Stadium has hosted football state championship games every fall since 2021. The flag football state title games were originally scheduled for Tuesday at Bishop Gorman.

Girls flag football is one of the nation’s fastest-growing high school sports. Nevada became the second state, behind Florida, to sanction girls flag football as a varsity sport for the 2016-17 school year.

The sport and one of Nevada’s top athletes took center stage at Super Bowl 59. Liberty High wide receiver Ki’Lolo Westerlund starred in a two-minute halftime commercial highlighting the NFL’s efforts to make girls flag football a varsity sport in all 50 states.

Nevada high school flag football state championship game schedule

At Allegiant Stadium

3A: Virgin Valley vs. Boulder City, 3 p.m.

4A: Arbor View vs. Foothill, 5:15 p.m.

5A: Palo Verde vs. Desert Oasis, 7:30 p.m.