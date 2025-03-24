State’s top high school quarterback commits to Big 12 school

BYU was an easy choice for Sky Pointe golf star

Arbor View quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher (7) is awarded the Raiders High School Showcase Most Outstanding Player award for week two and is interviewed after the Class 5A high school ‘Battle of the Bulls’ football game and defeating Legacy 49-7 at Arbor View High School, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Arbor View quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher (7) scrambles the ball during a Class 5A Division I state semifinal football game between Arbor View and Coronado at Arbor View High School on Nov. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Arbor View’s Thaddeus Thatcher, the state’s top high school quarterback prospect, announced his college commitment to Utah on his social media accounts Sunday afternoon.

Thatcher, a rising junior and four-star class of 2027 recruit by Rivals, picked Utah over UNLV, Colorado, Kansas, Purdue and Washington State.

As a sophomore, Thatcher, listed at 6 feet 2 inches and 178 pounds, led the state with 3,271 passing yards and threw 34 touchdowns with a 63.4 percent completion percentage while helping the Aggies reach the Class 5A Division I state title game.

Thatcher won’t be alone at Utah. His older brother Christian, a senior linebacker who is poised to graduate from Arbor View, has already signed with the Utes.

