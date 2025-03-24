State’s top high school quarterback commits to Big 12 school
Arbor View’s Thaddeus Thatcher, the state’s top high school quarterback prospect, announced his college commitment to Utah on his social media accounts Sunday afternoon.
Thatcher, a rising junior and four-star class of 2027 recruit by Rivals, picked Utah over UNLV, Colorado, Kansas, Purdue and Washington State.
As a sophomore, Thatcher, listed at 6 feet 2 inches and 178 pounds, led the state with 3,271 passing yards and threw 34 touchdowns with a 63.4 percent completion percentage while helping the Aggies reach the Class 5A Division I state title game.
Thatcher won’t be alone at Utah. His older brother Christian, a senior linebacker who is poised to graduate from Arbor View, has already signed with the Utes.
