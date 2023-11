Statewide Nevada high school football playoff scores, schedule — UPDATED

The Nevada high school football playoffs are underway. Here is a full schedule with the scores and opponents for all classifications (updated through Monday, Nov. 13).

Liberty quarterback Tyrese Smith (11) runs the ball during a game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada high school football playoff schedule

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Class 5A Division I (South only)

State quarterfinals

No. 1 Bishop Gorman: Bye to semifinals

No. 5 Coronado 35, No. 4 Desert Pines 12

No. 2 Liberty 48, No. 7 Silverado 6

No. 6 Shadow Ridge 17, No. 3 Arbor View 14

State semifinals

No. 1 Bishop Gorman 63, No. 5 Coronado 12

No. 2 Liberty 27, No. 6 Shadow Ridge 8

State championship game

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Game 6: No. 2 Liberty vs. No. 1 Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium

Class 5A Division II

Southern League playoffs

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Basic: Bye to semifinals

No. 4 Green Valley 40, No. 5 Sierra Vista 39 (3OT)

No. 2 Foothill 33, No. 7 Durango 6

No. 3 Faith Lutheran 44, No. 6 Las Vegas High 6

Semifinals

No. 4 Green Valley 24, No. 1 Basic 14

No. 3 Faith Lutheran 43, No. 2 Foothill 22

Championship game

No. 3 Faith Lutheran 37, No. 4 Green Valley 0

Northern League playoffs

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Bishop Manogue and No. 2 Spanish Springs: Byes to semifinals

No. 5 McQueen 21, No. 4 Reno High 6

No. 3 Reed 48, No. 6 Damonte Ranch 6

Semifinals

No. 1 Bishop Manogue 48, No. 5 McQueen 14

No. 2 Spanish Springs 21, No. 3 Reed 3

Championship game

No. 1 Bishop Manogue 28, No. 2 Spanish Springs 10

5A Division II state championship game

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Bishop Manogue vs. Faith Lutheran, 12:20 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium

Class 5A Division III

Southern League playoffs

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Legacy and No. 2 Palo Verde: Byes to semifinals

No. 4 Clark 23, No. 5 Cimarron-Memorial 20

No. 3 Desert Oasis 24, No. 6 Spring Valley 7

Semifinals

No. 1 Legacy 45, No. 4 Clark 0

No. 2 Palo Verde 49, No. 3 Desert Oasis 38

Championship game

No. 1 Legacy 34, No. 2 Palo Verde 18

Northern League playoffs

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Douglas and No. 2 Galena: Byes to semifinals

No. 5 North Valleys 22, No. 4 Carson 6

No. 3 Wooster 28, No. 6 Hug 0

Semifinals

No. 1 Douglas 47, No. 5 North Valleys 0

No. 2 Galena 36, No. 3 Wooster 17

Championship game

No. 2 Galena 18, No. 1 Douglas 7

5A Division III state championship game

Saturday, Nov. 18

Galena vs. Legacy, 5 p.m. at UNR’s Mackay Stadium, Reno

Class 4A

Desert League playoffs

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Centennial: Bye to semifinals

No. 4 Bonanza 21, No. 5 Cheyenne 7

No. 2 Somerset-Losee 41, No. 7 Western 6

No. 3 Mojave 38, No. 6 Rancho 8

Semifinals

No. 1 Centennial 39, No. 4 Bonanza 7

No. 2 Somerset-Losee 44, No. 3 Mojave 29

Championship game

No. 1 Centennial 35, No. 2 Somerset-Losee 28

Mountain League playoffs

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Sunrise Mountain: Bye to semifinals

No. 4 Eldorado 32, No. 5 Cadence 19

No. 2 Canyon Springs 41, No. 7 Valley 0

No. 3 Chaparral 18, No. 6 Del Sol 0

Semifinals

No. 1 Sunrise Mountain 36, No. 4 Eldorado 35

No. 2 Canyon Springs 40, No. 3 Chaparral 14

Championship game

No. 1 Sunrise Mountain 6, No. 2 Canyon Springs 0

4A state championship game

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Centennial vs. Sunrise Mountain, 3:40 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium

Class 3A

Southern League playoffs

Quarterfinals

No. 1 SLAM Academy and No. 2 Moapa Valley: Byes to semifinals

No. 4 Virgin Valley 33, No. 5 Democracy Prep 18

No. 3 Boulder City 48, No. 6 Mater East 0

Semifinals

No. 1 SLAM Academy 28, No. 4 Virgin Valley 21

No. 2 Moapa Valley 62, No. 3 Boulder City 14

Northern League playoffs

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Truckee and No. 2 Elko: Byes to semifinals

No. 4 Spring Creek 39, No. 5 Fernley 16

No. 3 Churchill County 48, No. 6 Lowry 14

Semifinals

Game 3: No. 1 Truckee 43, No. 4 Spring Creek 6

Game 4: No. 2 Elko 31, No. 3 Churchill County 29

State playoffs

(Leagues, N=North, S=South)

State semifinals

No. 1N Truckee 14, No. 2S Moapa Valley 7

No. 1S SLAM Academy 21, No. 2N Elko 14

3A state championship game

Saturday, Nov. 18

Game 3: No. 1N Truckee vs. No. 1S SLAM Academy, 1:30 p.m. at UNR’s Mackay Stadium, Reno

Class 2A

State playoffs

(Leagues, N=North, S=South)

State quarterfinals

No. 1 S Lake Mead, 63, No. 4S White Pine 0

No. 3N Incline 21, No. 2N Battle Mountain 16

No. 1N Pershing County 56, No. 4N Coral Reno 8

No. 3S Lincoln County 32, No. 2S Needles 15

State semifinals

No. 1S Lake Mead 58, No. 2N Incline 0

No. 1N Pershing County 20, No. 2S Lincoln County 6

2A state championship game

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Game 7: No. 1N Pershing County vs. No. 1S Lake Mead, 9 a.m. at Allegiant Stadium

Class 1A

State playoffs

(Leagues, N=North, C=Central, S=South)

State quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 54, No. 2C Spring Mountain 28

Game 2: No. 1N Eureka 36, No. 4N Mineral County 12

Game 3: No. 1C Tonopah 72, No. 2S Sandy Valley 0

Game 4: No. 2N Virginia City 28, No. 3N Pyramid Lake 24

State semifinals

No. 1N Eureka 30, No. 2S/C Tonopah 14

No. 1S/C Pahranagat Valley 58, No. 2N Virginia City 6

1A state championship game

Saturday, Nov. 18

Game 7: No. 1S/C Pahranagat Valley vs. No. 1N Eureka, 10 a.m. at UNR’s Mackay Stadium, Reno