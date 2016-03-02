2016 Boulder City Boys Swimming Capsule

BOULDER CITY

Head coach: Sara Carroll, 22nd season

Top athletes: Nick Lara (Sr.), Braden Klouse (Jr.), Cade Braden (Jr.), Clayton Pendleton (So.), Joren Selinger (Sr.), Paco Cuevas (Fr.), A.J. Pouch (Fr.)

Outlook: As usual, the Eagles have talent everywhere one looks.

Lara, who will swim at Navy next year, has been a state meet finalist each year. Braden was part of the state championship medley relay team last year, and Klouse was a state finalist each of the last two years.

Boulder City also will benefit from the return of Selinger, who was a state finalist as a freshman and sophomore before competing in track last year.

“I expect us to contend for top spots at regionals and state,” Carroll said.