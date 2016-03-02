102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Boys Swimming & Diving

2016 Boulder City Boys Swimming Capsule

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
March 1, 2016 - 10:59 pm
 

BOULDER CITY

Head coach: Sara Carroll, 22nd season

Top athletes: Nick Lara (Sr.), Braden Klouse (Jr.), Cade Braden (Jr.), Clayton Pendleton (So.), Joren Selinger (Sr.), Paco Cuevas (Fr.), A.J. Pouch (Fr.)

Outlook: As usual, the Eagles have talent everywhere one looks.

Lara, who will swim at Navy next year, has been a state meet finalist each year. Braden was part of the state championship medley relay team last year, and Klouse was a state finalist each of the last two years.

Boulder City also will benefit from the return of Selinger, who was a state finalist as a freshman and sophomore before competing in track last year.

“I expect us to contend for top spots at regionals and state,” Carroll said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Thinkstock
Southern Region: Boulder City sweeps region titles
RJ

Aimee Garcia and Rose Pouch each won two individual events Thursday at UNLV to help Boulder City’s girls capture their seventh straight Class 3A Southern Region title.

(Thinkstock)
Boys Swimming best times for March 16
By Bartt Davis / RJ

Here’s a look at Saturday’s best times in boys swimming, based on reports from coaches: