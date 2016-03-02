102°F
Boys Swimming & Diving

2016 Canyon Springs Boys Swimming Capsule

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
March 1, 2016
 

CANYON SPRINGS

Head coach: Jonathan Hillmer, 12th season

Top athletes: Jacob Rendon (Sr.), Dakota Read (Sr.), Noe Roca (Sr.), Jose Yanez (Sr.)

Outlook: Rendon was a state finalist int he 100-yard breaststroke last season.

Read and Roca were Sunrise Region finalists last year.

“We will have some strong returners and some new fast faces,” Hillmer said. “Jacob Rendon intends on a return trip to the state meet.”

