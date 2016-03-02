102°F
Boys Swimming & Diving

2016 Coronado Boys Swimming Capsule

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
March 1, 2016 - 11:24 pm
 

CORONADO

Head coach: David Stump, sixth season

Returning lettermen: Fifteen

Top athletes: Parker Evans (Sr.), Brandon Nellis (So.), Sean Marchewski (Jr.), Juston Lee (Jr.)

Outlook: The Cougars return 15 lettermen, including a handful of state meet qualifiers in Marchewski (relays), Lee (relays), Evans (50-yard freestyle and 100 freestyle) and Nellis (100 backstroke).

“We are looking to springboard off of a great season last year,” Stump said. “Most would view this season as a rebuilding year for us. I prefer to see it as reloading. We have a strong core of upperclassmen along with a very good looking freshman class.

“Finishing in the top five at the state championships and the region meet are always our two main goals.”

