Boys Swimming & Diving

2016 Del Sol Boys Swimming Capsule

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
March 1, 2016
 

DEL SOL

Head coach: Kenneth Belknap, third season

Top athletes: Stuart Hall (Jr.), Daniel Hernandez (Jr.), Gregory Holt (So.)

Outlook: Hernandez and Holt each qualified for the Southern Region meet in multiple events, and Hall took fourth in the region meet in the 100-yard breaststroke.

“This should be the largest team in school history,” Belknap said. “It’s the first year we’ll have divers, and we should have a record-setting number of region finalists.”

