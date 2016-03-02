2016 Faith Lutheran Boys Swimming Capsule
Preseason information for the Faith Lutheran boys swimming team.
FAITH LUTHERAN
Head coach: Stephen Blank, 13th season
Top athletes: Eric Anderson (Sr.), Justin Tayrien (Sr.), Dylan Gagnon (Jr.), Brayden Guedry (Fr.)
Outlook: Gagnon was the I-A champion in diving last year and returns to help a team that has talent.
“The team hasn’t changed too much since last season,” Blank said. “Excellent athletes that graduated essentially have been replenished from the lower grades.”