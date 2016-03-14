96°F
Boys Swimming & Diving

2016 Palo Verde Boys Swimming Capsule

March 14, 2016 - 1:31 pm
 

PALO VERDE

Head coach: Brent Gonzalez, 12th season

Top athletes: Mihail Amiorkov (Jr.), Alec Clinton (So.), David Miller (So.), Bryce Rogers (Sr.), Richard Selznick (Jr.), Dylan Sweikert (So.)

Outlook: Amiorkov, Miller, Rogers, Selznick and Sweikert all placed in at least two events at last year’s state meet, and Clinton took fourth in the 500-yard freestyle.

The three-time defending state champion Panthers are gunning for a fourth straight crown and trying to continue their streak of 15 consecutive Sunset Region titles.

