2016 Shadow Ridge Boys Swimming Capsule

SHADOW RIDGE

Head coach: Jonathan Hillmer, fifth season, and Allan Clark, third season

Top athletes: Corey Beck (Sr.), Cade Jewell (Jr.), Trevor Glisson (Sr.), Wesley Custer (So.), John Liu (Jr.), David Word (Jr.), Omar Moore (Sr.), Jonathan Nichols (Jr.), Logan Teeter (So.)

Outlook: The Mustangs bring back six Sunset Region finalists in Beck, Jewell, Glisson, Liu, Word and Nichols.

“Many returners and a lot of experience will keep this team on the up and coming list,” Hillmer said. “The team placed fifth in the Sunset Region last year and hopes to break into the top four this year with size, speed and depth.”