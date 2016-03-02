2016 Spring Valley Boys Swimming Capsule

SPRING VALLEY

Head coach: Jean Rees, seventh season

Top athletes: Ahmed Mohamed (So.), Jorge Padilla (Sr.)

Outlook: The Grizzlies graduated arguably the best swimmer in the school’s history in Jay Yang, who won two individual state titles last year.

Padilla has the potential for a big season.

“We’re looking forward to a great season,” Rees said. “Ahmed Mohamed should have a great year as he swims high school for the first time.”