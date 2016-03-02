102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Boys Swimming & Diving

2016 Spring Valley Boys Swimming Capsule

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
March 1, 2016 - 10:56 pm
 

SPRING VALLEY

Head coach: Jean Rees, seventh season

Top athletes: Ahmed Mohamed (So.), Jorge Padilla (Sr.)

Outlook: The Grizzlies graduated arguably the best swimmer in the school’s history in Jay Yang, who won two individual state titles last year.

Padilla has the potential for a big season.

“We’re looking forward to a great season,” Rees said. “Ahmed Mohamed should have a great year as he swims high school for the first time.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Thinkstock
Southern Region: Boulder City sweeps region titles
RJ

Aimee Garcia and Rose Pouch each won two individual events Thursday at UNLV to help Boulder City’s girls capture their seventh straight Class 3A Southern Region title.

(Thinkstock)
Boys Swimming best times for March 16
By Bartt Davis / RJ

Here’s a look at Saturday’s best times in boys swimming, based on reports from coaches: