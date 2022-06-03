99°F
Boys Swimming & Diving

2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys swimming and diving team

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2022 - 3:21 pm
 
Basic's Andrew Cooper is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys swimming and diving team. (Basic swimming and diving photo)
Coronado's Andrew Garritano is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys swimming and diving team. (Coronado swimming and diving photo)
Palo Verde's Brent Gonzalez is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys swimming and diving team. (Palo Verde swimming and diving photo)
Coronado's Daniel Nikoloff is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys swimming and diving team. (Coronado swimming and diving photo)
Coronado's Daniel Toth is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys swimming and diving team. (Coronado swimming and diving photo)
Coronado's Dominik Toth is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys swimming and diving team. (Coronado swimming and diving photo)
Palo Verde's Jordan Evans is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys swimming and diving team. (Palo Verde swimming and diving photo)
Green Valley's Keanu Lee is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys swimming and diving team. (Green Valley swimming and diving photo)
Palo Verde's Maksim Maskalenka is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys swimming and diving team. (Palo Verde swimming and diving photo)
Green Valley's Ranger Gavino is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys swimming and diving team. (Green Valley swimming and diving photo)

First team

Charles Clark, Silverado — The senior won the Class 4A state championship in the 200-yard individual medley (1:51.91) by more than seven seconds and 500 freestyle (4:29.84) by more than nine seconds.

Andrew Cooper, Basic — The sophomore won the Class 4A state championship in the 200 freestyle (1:42.74) and was second in the 500 freestyle (4:39.07).

Jordan Evans, Palo Verde — The junior won the Class 5A state championship in the 50 freestyle (21.41), 100 breaststroke (56.56) and swam a leg on the Panthers’ winning 200 medley relay (1:34.40).

Jack Gallob, Faith Lutheran — The senior won the Class 5A state championship in the 200 freestyle (1:42.50), was the runner-up in the 100 backstroke (51.29) and swam a leg on the Crusaders runner-up 400 freestyle relay (3:18.80).

Vincent Garritano, Coronado — The senior was the Class 5A state runner-up in 1-meter diving with 333.95 points.

Ranger Gavino, Green Valley — The senior was the Class 5A Southern Region 100 breaststroke champion (57.14) and finished third at state (57.03), also took third at state in the 200 individual medley (1:54.60).

Keanu Lee, Green Valley — The junior was the Class 5A Southern Region 200 freestyle champion (1:42.32) and state runner-up (1:42.78), also finished fifth in the 100 butterfly (52.05) and on the Gators’ 200 medley relay (1:39.27).

Maksim Maskalenka, Palo Verde — The senior won the Class 5A state championship in the 500 freestyle (4:33.56), was runner-up in the 200 individual medley (1:52.73) and swam a leg on the Panthers’ winning 400 freestyle relay (3:07.31).

Daniel Nikoloff, Coronado — The senior won the Class 5A state championship in the 100 backstroke (50.21), was runner-up in the 100 butterfly (50.27) and swam legs on the Cougars’ runner-up 200 medley (1:36.35) and 400 freestyle (3:09.29) relays.

Daniel Toth, Coronado — The senior won the Class 5A state championship in the 200 individual medley (1:52.28), was third in the 100 backstroke (51.35) and swam legs on the Cougars’ runner-up 200 medley (1:36.35) and 400 freestyle (3:09.29) relays.

Dominik Toth, Coronado — The junior was the Class 5A state runner-up in the 50 freestyle (21.71), 500 freestyle (4:35.94) and swam legs on the Cougars’ runner-up 200 medley (1:36.35) and 400 freestyle (3:09.29) relays.

Coach of the Year

Brent Gonzalez, Palo Verde — The coach guided the Panthers to their eighth straight state championship, the first-ever Class 5A title, with 114 points.

Second team

Devin Bauman, Palo Verde — The senior was third at the Class 5A state meet in the 100 butterfly (50.51) and swam legs on the Panthers’ winning 200 medley (1:34.40) and 400 freestyle (3:07.31) relays.

Tanner Beck, Shadow Ridge — The senior was fifth at the Class 5A state meet in the 500 freestyle (4:50.04) and swam a leg on the Mustangs’ runner-up 200 freestyle relay (1:30.02).

Owen Carlsen, Palo Verde — The sophomore won the Class 5A state championship in the 100 freestyle (47.12), finished third in the 200 freestyle (1:43.12) and swam a leg on the Panthers’ winning 400 freestyle relay (3:07.31).

Ethan Chir, Coronado — The senior swam a leg on the Cougars’ Class 5A state runner-up 200 medley relay (1:36.35), missed qualifying for state by one spot in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke.

Riley Clinton, Doral Academy — The junior was the Class 4A state runner-up in the 200 freestyle (1:43.28) and finished third in the 500 freestyle (4:44.18).

Jayden Kim, Clark — The senior won the Class 4A state championship in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.66), runner-up in the 100 butterfly (55.49) and swam legs on the Chargers’ winning 200 medley (1:43.91) and 400 freestyle (3:27.11) relays.

Jayson Serrano, Palo Verde — The junior finished fourth at the Class 5A state meet in the 100 breaststroke (58.42) and swam a leg on the Panthers’ 400 freestyle relay team at regionals to help it qualify for state.

Evan Sproul, Green Valley — The senior was third at the Class 5A state meet in the 500 freestyle (4:39.30) and fourth in the 100 backstroke (52.10).

Sean Thonton, Arbor View — The freshman was fourth at the Class 5A state meet in the 200 individual medley (1:56.26) and swam a leg on the Aggies’ 200 freestyle relay team that finished fifth (1:30.94).

Jace Wilkie, Palo Verde — The senior was fifth at the Class 5A state meet in the 100 breaststroke (58.90) and swam a leg on the Panthers’ 5A Southern Region champion 200 freestyle relay team.

Honorable Mention

Max Carlsen, Palo Verde

Corbin Cole, Centennial

Fisher Corwin, Shadow Ridge

Noah Gooding, Coronado

Am-Fied Hernandez, Palo Verde

Kenyon Jolley, Bishop Gorman

Alessio Lucero, Shadow Ridge

Noah Mudadu, Faith Lutheran

Giovanni Sullo, Palo Verde

Hayden Tellier, Sierra Vista

Trent Wakefield, Boulder City

