102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Girls Swimming & Diving

2016 Coronado Girls Swimming Capsule

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
March 1, 2016 - 11:29 pm
 

CORONADO

Head coach: David Stump, sixth season

Returning lettermen: Eighteen

Top athletes: Tayler Luna (Jr.), Sara Gong (Jr.), Tara Wise (Jr.), Cassidy Schnitzler (Sr.), Sae Adachi (So.)

Outlook: The Cougars return 18 letter winners, including a handful of state meet qualifiers in Luna (100-yard freestyle and 200 freestyle), Gong (50 freestyle, breaststroke) Wise (butterfly, diving), Schnitzler (relays) and Adachi (relays).

“We are looking to springboard off of a great season last year,” Stump said. “Most would view this season as a rebuilding year for us. I prefer to see it as reloading. We have a strong core of upperclassmen along with a very good looking freshman class.

“Finishing in the top five at the state championships and the region meet are always our two main goals.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Thinkstock
State girls: Palo Verde reclaims top spot in Class 4A
By Robert Perea Special to the / RJ

After having their three-year state championship streak snapped last season, the Panthers made a relatively easy time of winning the Class 4A state title.

Thinkstock
Southern Region: Boulder City sweeps region titles
RJ

Aimee Garcia and Rose Pouch each won two individual events Thursday at UNLV to help Boulder City’s girls capture their seventh straight Class 3A Southern Region title.