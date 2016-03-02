2016 Coronado Girls Swimming Capsule

CORONADO

Head coach: David Stump, sixth season

Returning lettermen: Eighteen

Top athletes: Tayler Luna (Jr.), Sara Gong (Jr.), Tara Wise (Jr.), Cassidy Schnitzler (Sr.), Sae Adachi (So.)

Outlook: The Cougars return 18 letter winners, including a handful of state meet qualifiers in Luna (100-yard freestyle and 200 freestyle), Gong (50 freestyle, breaststroke) Wise (butterfly, diving), Schnitzler (relays) and Adachi (relays).

“We are looking to springboard off of a great season last year,” Stump said. “Most would view this season as a rebuilding year for us. I prefer to see it as reloading. We have a strong core of upperclassmen along with a very good looking freshman class.

“Finishing in the top five at the state championships and the region meet are always our two main goals.”