2016 Palo Verde Girls Swimming Capsule

PALO VERDE

Head coach: Brent Gonzalez, 12th season

Top athletes: Allie Emery (So.), Izzy Goldsmith (Sr.), Hailey Houck (Sr.), Reese Lamph (Jr.), Taylor McCoy (Sr.), Adri Piccininni (Sr.), Emelia Piccininni (Jr.), Kasdyn Rafie (Sr.), Grace Siebmann (So.), Erica Sullivan.

Outlook: Deep, talented, star-laden. Pick your favorite adjective for the Panthers.

Goldsmith is the defending Division I state champion in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 breaststroke.

And she has plenty of company with the Panthers returning seven more swimmers who placed in at least two events at state.

“The girls team is hoping to repeat as region and state champions,” Gonzalez said.