96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Girls Swimming & Diving

2016 Palo Verde Girls Swimming Capsule

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
March 14, 2016 - 1:30 pm
 

PALO VERDE

Head coach: Brent Gonzalez, 12th season

Top athletes: Allie Emery (So.), Izzy Goldsmith (Sr.), Hailey Houck (Sr.), Reese Lamph (Jr.), Taylor McCoy (Sr.), Adri Piccininni (Sr.), Emelia Piccininni (Jr.), Kasdyn Rafie (Sr.), Grace Siebmann (So.), Erica Sullivan.

Outlook: Deep, talented, star-laden. Pick your favorite adjective for the Panthers.

Goldsmith is the defending Division I state champion in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 breaststroke.

And she has plenty of company with the Panthers returning seven more swimmers who placed in at least two events at state.

“The girls team is hoping to repeat as region and state champions,” Gonzalez said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Thinkstock
State girls: Palo Verde reclaims top spot in Class 4A
By Robert Perea Special to the / RJ

After having their three-year state championship streak snapped last season, the Panthers made a relatively easy time of winning the Class 4A state title.

Thinkstock
Southern Region: Boulder City sweeps region titles
RJ

Aimee Garcia and Rose Pouch each won two individual events Thursday at UNLV to help Boulder City’s girls capture their seventh straight Class 3A Southern Region title.