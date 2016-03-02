102°F
Girls Swimming & Diving

2016 Spring Valley Girls Swimming Capsule

March 1, 2016 - 10:51 pm
 

SPRING VALLEY

Head coach: Jean Rees, seventh season

Top athletes: Shayne Berkedal (Sr.), Kara Thompson (Jr.), Paige Jacobson (Sr.), Ashlyn Lessenger (Jr.), Nevina Warsito (Jr.)

Outlook: Lessenger was the state runner-up in the 50-yard freestyle last year and took third in the 100 butterfly.

Jacobson was third in the state in the 100 backstroke and the 200 freestyle, and Warsito took third in the 100 backstroke and fourth in the 100 butterfly last year.

“We’re looking forward to a great season,” Rees said. “Our girls team hopes to do well with the addition of divers.”

