Girls Swimming & Diving

2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming, diving team

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2022 - 3:32 pm
 
Coronado's David Stump is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team. (Coronado swimming and diving photo)
Coronado's Georgia Romstead is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team. (Coronado swimming and diving photo)
Shadow Ridge's Hannah Jones is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team. (Shadow Ridge swimming and diving photo)
Palo Verde's Lucy Warnick is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team. (Palo Verde swimming and diving photo)
Coronado's Madeleine Hebert is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team. (Coronado swimming and diving photo)
Coronado's Georgia Romstead is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team. (Coronado swimming and diving photo)
Coronado's Kylie Beaudet is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team. (Coronado swimming and diving photo)

First team

Kylie Beaudet, Coronado — The senior was third at the Class 5A state meet in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:07.26), fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:09.20), and swam legs on the Cougars’ winning 400 freestyle relay (3:32.80) and third-place 200 medley relay (1:49.36).

Rebecca Diaconescu, Palo Verde — The sophomore won the Class 5A state championship in the 100 butterfly (56.44), was the runner-up in the 200 freestyle (1:48.97) and swam legs on the Panthers’ runner-up 200 freestyle (1:39.75) and fourth-place 400 freestyle (3:35.70) relays.

Madeleine Hebert, Coronado — The junior won the Class 5A state championship in the 100 freestyle (49.85) and 200 freestyle (1:48.07) and swam legs on the Cougars’ winning 200 freestyle (1:38.40) and 400 freestyle (3:32.80) relays.

Allysann Holder, Arbor View — The junior won the Class 4A state championship in the 50 freestyle (24.52), was runner-up in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.38) and swam legs on the Aggies’ runner-up 200 freestyle (1:43.51) and 400 freestyle (3:48.61) relays.

Kacey Hu, Coronado — The sophomore won the Class 5A state championship in 1-meter diving by 29.6 points with a total of 480.40.

Hannah Jones, Shadow Ridge — The senior won the Class 5A state championship in the 500 freestyle (5:05.39) and was fifth in the 200 freestyle (1:55.01).

Julie Merlin, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore finished third in the Class 5A state meet in the 100 backstroke (57.79) and fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:10.40).

Chloe Mudadu, Faith Lutheran — The junior won the Class 4A state championship in the 100 freestyle (53.07), 200 freestyle (1:53.38) and swam legs on the Crusaders’ winning 200 medley (1:49.84) and 200 freestyle (1:42.58) relays.

Georgia Romstead, Coronado — The senior was runner-up at the Class 5A state meet in the 100 butterfly (57.30), fifth in the 100 backstroke (57.86) and swam a leg on the Cougars’ third-place 200 medley relay (1:49.36).

Rylie Solis, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore won the Class 4A state championship in the 100 butterfly (57.26), was runner-up in the 100 backstroke (58.95) and swam legs on the Crusaders winning 200 medley (1:49.84) and 400 freestyle (3:42.31).

Lucy Warnick, Palo Verde — The sophomore won the Class 5A state championship in the 200 individual medley (2:05.89) and 100 breaststroke (1:04.18) and swam legs on the Panthers’ runner-up 200 freestyle (1:39.75) and fourth-place 200 medley (1:52.41) relays.

Coach of the Year

David Stump, Coronado — The coach led the Cougars to their first state championship since 2007 with 130 points, 40 better than their nearest competition.

Second team

Isabella Aiello, Green Valley — The sophomore was third in the Class 5A state meet in the 100 butterfly (57.81) and fourth in the 50 freestyle (24.74).

Olivia Anfinson, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore won the Class 4A state championship in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.09), was runner-up in the 200 individual medley (2:12.68) and swam legs on the Crusaders’ winning 200 medley (1:49.84) and 400 freestyle (3:42.31) relays.

Maggie Armstrong, Coronado — The senior swam a leg on the Cougars’ Class 5A state champion 400 freestyle (3:32.80) and third-place 200 medley (1:49.36) relays and qualified for state in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.

Alice Ciobanu, Coronado — The freshman finished third at the Class 5A state meet in the 500 freestyle (5:10.94) and missed qualifying for state in the 200 freestyle by one spot.

Keira Duband, Faith Lutheran — The junior won the Class 4A state championship in the 200 individual medley (2:11.67), was runner-up in the 100 butterfly (59.53) and swam legs on the Crusaders’ winning 200 freestyle (1:42.58) and 400 freestyle (3:42.31) relays.

Jordan Evans, Palo Verde — The sophomore was runner-up at the Class 5A state meet in the 200 individual medley (2:07.75), finished sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:00.08) and swam legs on the Panthers’ fourth-place medley (1:52.41) and 400 freestyle (3:35.70) relays.

Reagan Holmes, Coronado — The junior was fifth at the Class 5A state meet in the 50 freestyle (24.76) and 100 freestyle (53.78) and swam legs on the Cougars’ winning 200 freestyle (1:38.40) and 400 freestyle (3:32.80) relays.

Phoebe McClaren, Boulder City — The sophomore won the Class 3A state championship in the 200 freestyle (1:56.18), 500 freestyle (5:06.59) and swam legs on the Eagles’ winning 400 freestyle (3:49.48) and third-place 200 freestyle (1:47.78) relays.

Momoka Utusmi, Coral Academy — The sophomore won the Class 3A state championship in the 100 butterfly (59.61), was runner-up in the 500 freestyle (5:15.84) and swam legs on the Falcons’ runner-up 200 medley (1:57.57) and fifth-place 200 freestyle (1:50.38) relays.

Mary Villeda, Rancho — The freshman won the Class 4A state championship in the 100 backstroke (58.79), was runner-up in the 100 freestyle (53.54) and swam legs on the Rams’ fifth-place 200 medley relay (2:24.67) and 400 freestyle relay (4:45.50).

Honorable Mention

Nayeli Andrade, Virgin Valley

Guielsie Borbon, Cheyene

Jordan Clarke, Coral Academy

Tara Higley, Boulder City

Addison Holmes, Coronado

Dleaney Johns, Cimarron-Memorial

Mikayla Jolley, Arbor View

Sophia Pinter, Coronado

Valeria Sanchez-Cordero, Mojave

Amanda Schweichler, Centennial

