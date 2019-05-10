Southern Region: Boulder City sweeps region titles

Aimee Garcia and Rose Pouch each won two individual events Thursday at UNLV to help Boulder City’s girls capture their seventh straight Class 3A Southern Region title.

Thinkstock

Garcia won the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 56.32 seconds and the 500 freestyle in 5:08.95.

Pouch took the 200 individual medley in 2:03.07 and the 100 butterfly in 55.66.

The Eagles racked up 594 points, more than double the total of second-place Adelson School (279). Virgin Valley was third with 181. Moapa Valley (157) and Western (155½) rounded out the top five.

Boulder City’s Quinci Thomas won the 100 freestyle in 55.85 and was second in the 100 backstroke, and teammate Isabella Fecteau won the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.87 and was second in the 500 freestyle.

Mojave’s Noriah Cook won the 50 freestyle in 25.17 and the 100 backstroke in 59.32.

The top four finishers in each event advance to next week’s state meet in Carson City.

Boys

A.J. Pouch and Joseph Purdy each won two individual events to help Boulder City’s boys win their fourth straight region title and eighth in nine seasons.

Pouch touched first in the 200 individual medley in 1:50.22 and in the 100 breaststroke in 55.14.

Purdy won the 200 freestyle in 1:46.77 and the 500 freestyle in 4:44.23.

Boulder City had 476 points to easily finish first. Virgin Valley was second with 255, and Del Sol (216), Western (187) and Adelson School (183) completed the top five.

Valley’s Aidan White won the 100 butterfly in 53.76 and the 100 backstroke in 56.02.

Western’s Jared Gudino took the 50 freestyle in 23.64 and was second in the 100 butterfly.

Sky Pointe’s Bryce Grover won the 100 freestyle in 52.02 and was second in the 100 backstroke.