Boys Tennis

2018 State Tennis Tournament Individual Brackets

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2018 - 4:36 pm
 

The individual portion of the Class 4A and Class 3A state tournaments begins Thursday at Bishop Manogue in Reno and at the Tahoe Donner Tennis Center in Truckee, California.

Below is a link to the brackets for the tournaments. Follow the link, and navigate the tabs at the bottom of each sheet to see the boys and girls singles and doubles brackets in both classes.

State individual brackets

2018 Boys Tennis Honors
Here are the all-region boys tennis teams, as selected by coaches

Palo Verde’s Michael Andre rolls to 4A singles title
Palo Verde’s Michael Andre rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Green Valley’s Andre Millet to capture the boys singles championship in his first year of high school tennis.

Clark, Palo Verde win to set up rematch in title
Clark rolled to a 14-4 victory over Reno in the state semifinals at Bishop Mangoue on Thursday to set up a rematch with the two-time defending state champion Panthers, who beat Coronado, 11-7, in the other semifinal.

Clark clips Bonanza to secure trip to Reno
Clark (16-1) eked out an 11-7 win over the Bengals in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament to earn a berth in the semifinals, which begin Thursday in Reno.