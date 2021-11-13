Here is the 2021 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Faith Lutheran's Nicco Ripamonti hits to Reno during as boys double class 5A championship match on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. Faith Lutheran won the state title. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Clark's Sanjeev Chundu is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Faith Lutheran's Kenny Dobrev is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Faith Lutheran's Stephen Dobrev is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Green Valley's Ianmarco Millet is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Basic's Sam Battistone is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Palo Verde's Bronson Desisto is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Faith Lutheran's Jeff Foley is the Coach of the Year for the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Faith Lutheran's Nicco Ripamonte is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Adelson's Adan Tarquino is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

First team

Sam Battistone, Basic — The Class 4A state singles champion dropped only six games total in five matches in the state tournament.

Sanjeev Chundu, Clark — The Class 5A boys state singles champion didn’t drop more than four games in any of his three matches in the state tournament.

Bronson Desisto, Palo Verde — He finished fourth at the Class 5A Southern Region tournament and reached the state quarterfinals.

Kenny Dobrev, Faith Lutheran — He finished second in the Class 5A Southern Region tournament and third at state.

Stephen Dobrev, Faith Lutheran — He paired with Nicco Ripamonti to win the Class 5A state doubles championship after a third-place finish at regionals.

Jason Michel, Coronado — He paired with Jack Wohlwend to win the Class 5A Southern Region doubles championship and finish third at state.

Ianmarco Millet, Green Valley — He finished third in the Class 5A Southern Region tournament and fourth at state.

Nicco Ripamonti, Faith Lutheran — He paired with Stephen Dobrev to win the Class 5A state doubles championship after a third-place finish at regionals.

Adan Tarquino, Adelson — The Class 3A state singes champion dropped seven games total in three matches in the state tournament.

Jack Wohlwend, Coronado — He paired with Jason Michel to win the Class 5A Southern Region doubles championship and finish third at state.

Coach of the Year

Jeff Foley, Faith Lutheran — He guided the Crusaders to the Class 5A team state championship, the first boys tennis title in school history.

Second team

Michael Buchmiller, The Meadows — The Class 3A state singles runner-up also finished second in the regional tournament.

Shonn Chen, Clark — He paired with Rocky Klopfenstein to finish second at the Class 5A Southern Region tournament and fourth at state.

Will Cox, Silverado — He paired with Arion Dema to win the Class 4A state doubles championship, dropping only eight total games in four matches at the state tournament.

Arion Dema, Silverado — He paired with Will Cox to win the Class 4A state doubles championship, dropping only eight total games in four matches at the state tournament.

Ari Facrell, Bonanza — He finished fifth at the Class 5A Southern Region tournament and reached the state quarterfinals.

Rocky Klopfenstein, Clark — He paired with Shonn Chen to finish second at the Class 5A Southern Region tournament and fourth at state.

Kannon Rose, Boulder City — He paired with Kenny Rose to win the Class 3A state doubles championship without dropping a set at regionals or state.

Kenny Rose, Boulder City — He paired with Kannon Rose to win the Class 3A state doubles championship without dropping a set at regionals or state.

Jonas Santos, Palo Verde — The regional quarterfinalist beat players who finished second, third and fourth at state during the season.

Joseph Stellavato, Basic — The Class 4A state singles runner-up also helped the Wolves to their first team title.

Honorable mention

Chris Andre, Palo Verde

Stanley Chen, Durango

William Dexheimer, Shadow Ridge

Jack Hammond, Cimarron-Memorial

Will Haycock, Silverado

Zane Jenkins, Silverado

Ryan Jensen, Palo Verde

Richard Leon-Lopez, Legacy

Filip Matejic, Green Valley

Brock Morrow, Shadow Ridge

Alberto Pereira, The Meadows

Evert Peters, Basic

Nathan Pickett, Boulder City

Ryan Roxarzade, The Meadows

Brayden Turner, Basic