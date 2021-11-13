2021 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team
Here is the 2021 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.
First team
Sam Battistone, Basic — The Class 4A state singles champion dropped only six games total in five matches in the state tournament.
Sanjeev Chundu, Clark — The Class 5A boys state singles champion didn’t drop more than four games in any of his three matches in the state tournament.
Bronson Desisto, Palo Verde — He finished fourth at the Class 5A Southern Region tournament and reached the state quarterfinals.
Kenny Dobrev, Faith Lutheran — He finished second in the Class 5A Southern Region tournament and third at state.
Stephen Dobrev, Faith Lutheran — He paired with Nicco Ripamonti to win the Class 5A state doubles championship after a third-place finish at regionals.
Jason Michel, Coronado — He paired with Jack Wohlwend to win the Class 5A Southern Region doubles championship and finish third at state.
Ianmarco Millet, Green Valley — He finished third in the Class 5A Southern Region tournament and fourth at state.
Nicco Ripamonti, Faith Lutheran — He paired with Stephen Dobrev to win the Class 5A state doubles championship after a third-place finish at regionals.
Adan Tarquino, Adelson — The Class 3A state singes champion dropped seven games total in three matches in the state tournament.
Jack Wohlwend, Coronado — He paired with Jason Michel to win the Class 5A Southern Region doubles championship and finish third at state.
Coach of the Year
Jeff Foley, Faith Lutheran — He guided the Crusaders to the Class 5A team state championship, the first boys tennis title in school history.
Second team
Michael Buchmiller, The Meadows — The Class 3A state singles runner-up also finished second in the regional tournament.
Shonn Chen, Clark — He paired with Rocky Klopfenstein to finish second at the Class 5A Southern Region tournament and fourth at state.
Will Cox, Silverado — He paired with Arion Dema to win the Class 4A state doubles championship, dropping only eight total games in four matches at the state tournament.
Arion Dema, Silverado — He paired with Will Cox to win the Class 4A state doubles championship, dropping only eight total games in four matches at the state tournament.
Ari Facrell, Bonanza — He finished fifth at the Class 5A Southern Region tournament and reached the state quarterfinals.
Rocky Klopfenstein, Clark — He paired with Shonn Chen to finish second at the Class 5A Southern Region tournament and fourth at state.
Kannon Rose, Boulder City — He paired with Kenny Rose to win the Class 3A state doubles championship without dropping a set at regionals or state.
Kenny Rose, Boulder City — He paired with Kannon Rose to win the Class 3A state doubles championship without dropping a set at regionals or state.
Jonas Santos, Palo Verde — The regional quarterfinalist beat players who finished second, third and fourth at state during the season.
Joseph Stellavato, Basic — The Class 4A state singles runner-up also helped the Wolves to their first team title.
Honorable mention
Chris Andre, Palo Verde
Stanley Chen, Durango
William Dexheimer, Shadow Ridge
Jack Hammond, Cimarron-Memorial
Will Haycock, Silverado
Zane Jenkins, Silverado
Ryan Jensen, Palo Verde
Richard Leon-Lopez, Legacy
Filip Matejic, Green Valley
Brock Morrow, Shadow Ridge
Alberto Pereira, The Meadows
Evert Peters, Basic
Nathan Pickett, Boulder City
Ryan Roxarzade, The Meadows
Brayden Turner, Basic