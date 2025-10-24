The Meadows boys, girls roll to 4A tennis team state final — PHOTOS

The Meadows boys and girls tennis teams will both play for the Class 4A team state title Friday at Liberty. The Mustangs rolled in their state semifinal matches on Thursday.

The Meadows' Levi Schaner returns the ball against Liberty during the 4A tennis team State semifinal match at Liberty High School, on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Meadows' Levi Schaner, front, and Liberty's Ray Ross shake hands after their 4A tennis team State semifinal match at Liberty High School, on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Fans watch the 4A tennis team State semifinal match between the Meadows and Liberty at Liberty High School, on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Meadows boys tennis team got off to a great start in its quest to defend its Class 4A state title in Thursday’s state semifinal match.

The Mustangs, the Southern Region champion and No. 1 seed, defeated Spanish Springs, the North’s No. 2 seed, 12-0 in a 4A team state semifinal at Liberty.

“It’s good to see that we have depth on the team,” The Meadows coach Sean Amberg said. “No. 1 through 3 (singles and doubles), can get the job done and play well and be competitive. It’s nice to see a whole team effort again with the team win today. They’re all playing well.”

The Meadows will play Liberty, the South’s No. 2 seed, at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Liberty for the 4A state title. Liberty defeated Northern champion Reno High 11-7 in the other state semifinal Thursday.

On Friday, the Mustangs were led by their strong singles play of Alec Kosyagin, Jacob Garber and Levi Schaner, who all went 2-0 in their singles matches, and swept all the doubles matches to end the overall match after the second round.

The Meadows defeated Liberty 10-2 for the Southern Region title on Tuesday.

“If we’re prepared, we can do our best and be ready for tomorrow,” Amberg said.

4A girls

No. 1S The Meadows 10, No. 2N Bishop Manogue 5: At Liberty, Somi Song and Lilo McCarthy each won all three of their singles matches to help the Southern Region champion Mustangs defeat the Miners, the No. 2 seed from the North, in a 4A girls team state semifinal.

The Meadows will face Northern champion Spanish Springs — a 10-6 winner over No. 2S Liberty in the other state semifinal — at 8 a.m. Friday at Liberty for the 4A state title. The Mustangs won the Southern Region title last year and lost to Manogue 10-8 in a state semifinal.

“It was nice to get a win back from last season when we lost to them up there at their place,” Amberg said. “It was a good win for our program and for the girls and it’s nice to be back in the final tomorrow again.”

The Mustangs got a boost from two of their doubles teams. The teams of Sophia Gallardo and Candence Luh, and Sophia Maxwell and Angel Hu each won both of their doubles matches.

“Their doubles teams, toward the end of the season have gotten comfortable with their partners and they’re all playing and healthy out there,” Amberg said. “It’s good to see our girls team competing.”

3A boys

No. 1S Boulder City 11, No. 2N Truckee 1: At Bishop Gorman, the Eagles rolled past Truckee in just two rounds in a 3A boys team state semifinal to advance to the title match.

Boulder City, the Southern Region champion, will play Northern champion South Tahoe — a 10-5 winner over No. 2S Coral Academy in the other semifinal — at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Gorman for the 3A state title.

The Eagles have lost to South Tahoe in each of the last two 3A state title matches.

3A girls

No. 1S Boulder City 10, No. 2N South Tahoe 9: At Bishop Gorman, the Eagles beat South Tahoe in a tiebreaker round in a 3A girls team state semifinal to advance to the title match.

Boulder City will play Northern champion Truckee — an 11-3 winner over No. 2S Moapa Valley in the other state semifinal — at 8 a.m. Friday at Gorman for the 3A state title.

The Eagles lost to Truckee in last year’s 3A state title match.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.