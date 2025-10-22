The Meadows boys, girls win tennis team region titles — PHOTOS

The Meadows boys and girls tennis teams claimed the Class 4A Southern Region titles Tuesday after the matches were postponed almost two weeks.

The Meadows’ Alec Kosyagin plays against Liberty during the 4A tennis team Southern Region championship at The Meadows School on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Meadows boys and girls tennis teams had to wait almost two weeks to face off against Liberty for the Class 4A Southern Region team titles.

It turns out the wait was well worth it for the Mustangs.

The Meadows celebrated twice Tuesday, with its boys and girls teams both defeating Liberty to claim the 4A Southern Region team titles at The Meadows. The Mustangs’ boys beat Liberty 10-2 and the girls edged the Patriots 11-7.

The Meadows and Liberty both advance their boys and girls teams to the state tournament, which begins Thursday at Liberty.

“It’s a good feeling, good team win,” The Meadows coach Sean Amberg said. “Everybody had to contribute to win. Especially the girls, being a tough match all the way down to the very end. (I) thought both teams played very well and (I’m) excited for state.”

The Meadows boys face Spanish Springs, the No. 2 seed from the North, at 10:20 a.m. Thursday at Liberty in a state semifinal. Liberty faces Northern champion Reno High at 3 p.m. Thursday in the other semifinal. The boys state title match is 10:30 a.m. Friday at Liberty.

The Meadows girls face Bishop Manogue, the North’s No. 2 seed, at 8 a.m. Thursday at Liberty in a state semifinal. Liberty faces Northern champion Spanish Springs at 12:40 p.m. Thursday in the other semifinal. The girls state title match is 8 a.m. Friday at Liberty.

The region title matches were originally scheduled for Friday, Oct. 10, but a rainstorm forced the teams to postpone. And with the singles and doubles individual region tournaments beginning Saturday, Oct. 11, the team title matches were scheduled for 11 days later.

“It’s kind of nice to have a big match like this before state,” Amberg said.

The Meadows boys are the defending 4A team state champion and have won three straight Southern Region titles.

Jacob Garber, Levi Schaner and Alec Kosyagin won all of their singles matches for The Meadows. Garber and Schaner both went 2-0, while Kosyagin was 3-0. Kosyagin’s win in the third-round game gave the Mustangs enough points to win the team title.

“It’s nice to know we can get points from singles and doubles,” Amberg said. “It’s nice to have depth throughout our No. 1, 2 and 3 (singles players) and not have to rely on one player.”

The girls match went down to the wire. The Meadows led 7-5 going into the final round and secured the title by going 4-2. The doubles teams of Sophia Gallardo and Cadence Luh, and Sophia Maxwell and Angel Hu won in the final round to help give the Mustangs their third straight Southern Region team title.

“I knew it was going to be tough, looking at (Liberty’s) previous scores,” Amberg said. “I knew today was going to be tough and a battle. Every set mattered today and we got some points from all of them out there.”

