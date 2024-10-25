84°F
The Meadows wins 4A boys tennis team state title

The Meadows junior Steven Tian competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Meadows freshman Jacob Garber competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Meadows junior Steven Tian competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Meadows junior Steven Tian competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2024 - 2:13 pm
 

The Meadows boys tennis team defeated Northern champion Spanish Springs 17-1 to win the Class 4A team state title Friday at Bishop Manogue in Reno. It’s the third team state title for The Meadows, which won 3A titles in 2016 and 2022.

The Mustangs, the Southern Region champion, lost to Galena on a tiebreaker in last year’s title match. Spanish Springs won the 4A girls team title.

In 3A, the South Tahoe boys defeated Boulder City to win the team state title at the Tahoe Donner Tennis Center in Truckee, California. The Truckee girls defeated Boulder City to win the team state title at the same venue.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MORE STORIES