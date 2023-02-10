Thomas & Mack Center to host high school basketball title games

The Class 5A, 4A and 2A state championship games will be played Feb. 25 at the Thomas & Mack Center. Cox Pavilion will host the state semifinals.

Liberty High School celebrates its win over Bishop Gorman in the NIAA Class 5A boys basketball state championship game at Lawlor Events Center, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Reno. (David Calvert/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Thomas & Mack Center will host the Class 5A, 4A and 2A boys and girls high school basketball state championship games Feb. 25.

The title games will start with the 2A girls at 10 a.m., followed by the 2A boys at 11:50 a.m., 5A girls at 1:40 p.m., 5A boys at 3:30 p.m., 4A girls at 5:30 p.m. and 4A boys at 7:30 p.m.

Cox Pavilion will host the 5A, 4A and 2A state semifinals.

The 5A semifinals will be held Feb. 24, with the girls semifinals at 4:30 and 6:10 p.m and the boys semis at 7:50 and 9:30 p.m.

The 4A semifinals will be held Feb. 21, with the girls semifinals at 3 and 6:20 p.m and the boys semis at 4:40 and 8 p.m.

The 2A semifinals will be held Feb. 24, with the girls semifinals at 9 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. and the boys semis at 10:40 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Lawlor Events Center in Reno will host the 3A and 1A state tournaments Feb. 24-25.

The Southern Region girls playoffs begin Monday, and the boys start Tuesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.