Nevada Preps

Thomas & Mack Center to host high school basketball title games

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2023 - 8:36 pm
 
Liberty High School celebrates its win over Bishop Gorman in the NIAA Class 5A boys basketball ...
Liberty High School celebrates its win over Bishop Gorman in the NIAA Class 5A boys basketball state championship game at Lawlor Events Center, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Reno. (David Calvert/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Thomas & Mack Center will host the Class 5A, 4A and 2A boys and girls high school basketball state championship games Feb. 25.

The title games will start with the 2A girls at 10 a.m., followed by the 2A boys at 11:50 a.m., 5A girls at 1:40 p.m., 5A boys at 3:30 p.m., 4A girls at 5:30 p.m. and 4A boys at 7:30 p.m.

Cox Pavilion will host the 5A, 4A and 2A state semifinals.

The 5A semifinals will be held Feb. 24, with the girls semifinals at 4:30 and 6:10 p.m and the boys semis at 7:50 and 9:30 p.m.

The 4A semifinals will be held Feb. 21, with the girls semifinals at 3 and 6:20 p.m and the boys semis at 4:40 and 8 p.m.

The 2A semifinals will be held Feb. 24, with the girls semifinals at 9 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. and the boys semis at 10:40 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Lawlor Events Center in Reno will host the 3A and 1A state tournaments Feb. 24-25.

The Southern Region girls playoffs begin Monday, and the boys start Tuesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

Wednesday’s high school scores, top performers
Faith Lutheran girls roll past Shadow Ridge — PHOTOS
Gorman gets its way as proposal to limit out-of-state games fails
Valley takes control of Mountain League, defeats Legacy — PHOTOS
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performers
Big City Showdown returns with highly anticipated league games
Southern Nevada boys, girls basketball rankings
Southern Nevada basketball rankings: New No. 1 for boys
Southern Nevada basketball rankings: Reigning champs at No. 1
Southern Nevada boys, girls basketball rankings
Bishop Gorman star named Gatorade state football player of year
