Thursday’s best high school soccer and volleyball performances

Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Spring Valley's Piyo Mulonda (11) moves the ball around Southeast Career Tech's Carlos Rivera (5) during the first half of a soccer game at Tech High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Thursday’s best

Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Arata Ando, Palo Verde — The junior had two goals in a 7-1 win over Liberty.

Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The sophomore had three goals in a 7-1 win over Liberty.

Daryan Coronel, Las Vegas — The junior had two goals in a 6-0 win over Centennial.

Jonathan De La Sancha-Padilla, Equipo Academy — The senior had one goal and three assists in an 8-0 win over Virgin Valley.

Edwin Lagunas-Monroy, Green Valley — The junior had four saves in a 3-0 win over Legacy.

Kevin Martinez, Clark — The junior had three assists in a 3-0 win over Del Sol.

Ethan Otto, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had two goals in a 3-2 win over Sierra Vista.

Jose Padilla, Tech — The junior had two goals in a 3-1 win over Spring Valley.

Diego Rubio, Equipo Academy — The senior had three goals in an 8-0 win over Virgin Valley.

Christian Valencia, Las Vegas — The junior had four goals and two assists in a 6-0 win over Centennial.

Girls soccer

Mia Coe, Faith Lutheran — The junior had two goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Las Vegas.

Andrea Leyva, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had three goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Las Vegas.

Girls volleyball

Kylie Boyd, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 15 kills and eight digs in a five-set win over Faith Lutheran.

Moni Jerome, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 47 assists, seven digs and five kills in a five-set win over Faith Lutheran.

Roxy Christensen, Silverado — The junior had 12 kills in a three-set win over Foothill.

Kate Prior, Foothill — The senior had 15 kills and seven digs in a three-set loss to Silverado.

Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had 12 kills and 13 digs in a five-set loss to Shadow Ridge.

Naomi White, Palo Verde — The junior had 12 kills and 11 blocks in a five-set win over Centennial.

Thursday’s scores

Boys soccer

Clark 3, Del Sol 0

Desert Pines 2, Silverado 1

Equipo Academy 8, Virgin Valley 0

Faith Lutheran 3, Sierra Vista 2

Green Valley 3, Legacy 0

Las Vegas 6, Centennial 0

Mojave 2, Western 0

Palo Verde 7, Liberty 1

Shadow Ridge 1, Desert Oasis 0

Sunrise Mountain 3, Arbor View 0

Tech 3, Spring Valley 1

Valley 1, Foothill 0

Girls soccer

Faith Lutheran 8, Las Vegas 0

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman d. Coronado, 25-22, 20-25, 25-22, 25-22

Durango d. Green Valley, 25-23, 25-20, 25-16

Lincoln County d. White Pine, 25-18, 25-21

Lincoln County d. White Pine, 25-18, 25-16

Palo Verde d. Centennial, 19-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-20, 15-8

Shadow Ridge d. Faith Lutheran, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-8

Silverado d. Foothill, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jason Orts Review-Journal