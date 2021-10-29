Thursday’s best high school soccer and volleyball performances

Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Coronado's Kerrigyn Lynam (5) fights for possession with Desert Oasis' Makena Siaki (20) and Desert Oasis' Jessica Leon (7) in the first half during a girls high school soccer game on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Desert Oasis High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Thursday’s best

Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Girls soccer

Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — the junior had three goals and three assists in a 9-0 win over Equipo Academy.

Hunter Borgel, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 4-0 win over Sierra Vista.

Hannah Dean, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 9-1 win over Doral Academy.

Kasandra Dominguez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had three goals in a 9-1 win over Doral Academy.

Talli Fairchild, Moapa Valley — The junior had three goals in an 8-0 win over Cheyenne.

Hannah Martinez, Spring Valley — The senior had two goals in a 5-0 win over Basic.

Raela Ogawa, Spring Valley — The senior had one goal and two assists in a 5-0 win over Basic.

Allison Phillips, Bonanza — The junior had three goals in a 10-2 win over Valley.

Kiara Ramos, Pahrump Valley — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 9-0 win over Equipo Academy.

Mallory Tobler, Moapa Valley — The freshman had three goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Cheyenne.

Ajja Vazquez, Bonanza — The sophomore had three goals and three assists in a 10-2 win over Valley.

Girls volleyball

Onna Harris, Arbor View — The senior had 11 kills in a three-set win over Western.

Sydney Reese, Moapa Valley — The junior had 13 kills in a three-set win over Virgin Valley.

Thursday’s scores

Girls soccer

Arbor View 1, Liberty 0

Bishop Gorman 4, Sierra Vista 0

Bonanza 10, Valley 2

Cimarron-Memorial 9, Doral Academy 1

Coronado 7, Tech 0

Desert Oasis 2, Centennial 1

Foothill 1, Green Valley 1

Legacy 9, Sunrise Mountain 1

Moapa Valley 8, Cheyenne 0

Pahrump Valley 9, Equipo Academy 0

Rancho 1, Western 0

Shadow Ridge 2, Faith Lutheran 1

Silverado 6, Sky Pointe 1

Spring Valley 5, Basic 0

Girls volleyball

Arbor View d. Western, 25-8, 25-13, 25-10

Boulder City d. SLAM Nevada, 25-14, 25-7, 25-16

Moapa Valley d. Virgin Valley, 25-11, 25-11, 25-9

Pahranagat Valley d. Beatty, 25-11, 25-18, 25-10

Pahrump Valley d. Pinecrest Cadence, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17

Tonopah d. Mineral County, 25-21, 25-15, 25-12

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

