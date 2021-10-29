Thursday’s best high school soccer and volleyball performances
Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Girls soccer
Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — the junior had three goals and three assists in a 9-0 win over Equipo Academy.
Hunter Borgel, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 4-0 win over Sierra Vista.
Hannah Dean, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 9-1 win over Doral Academy.
Kasandra Dominguez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had three goals in a 9-1 win over Doral Academy.
Talli Fairchild, Moapa Valley — The junior had three goals in an 8-0 win over Cheyenne.
Hannah Martinez, Spring Valley — The senior had two goals in a 5-0 win over Basic.
Raela Ogawa, Spring Valley — The senior had one goal and two assists in a 5-0 win over Basic.
Allison Phillips, Bonanza — The junior had three goals in a 10-2 win over Valley.
Kiara Ramos, Pahrump Valley — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 9-0 win over Equipo Academy.
Mallory Tobler, Moapa Valley — The freshman had three goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Cheyenne.
Ajja Vazquez, Bonanza — The sophomore had three goals and three assists in a 10-2 win over Valley.
Girls volleyball
Onna Harris, Arbor View — The senior had 11 kills in a three-set win over Western.
Sydney Reese, Moapa Valley — The junior had 13 kills in a three-set win over Virgin Valley.
Thursday’s scores
Girls soccer
Arbor View 1, Liberty 0
Bishop Gorman 4, Sierra Vista 0
Bonanza 10, Valley 2
Cimarron-Memorial 9, Doral Academy 1
Coronado 7, Tech 0
Desert Oasis 2, Centennial 1
Foothill 1, Green Valley 1
Legacy 9, Sunrise Mountain 1
Moapa Valley 8, Cheyenne 0
Pahrump Valley 9, Equipo Academy 0
Rancho 1, Western 0
Shadow Ridge 2, Faith Lutheran 1
Silverado 6, Sky Pointe 1
Spring Valley 5, Basic 0
Girls volleyball
Arbor View d. Western, 25-8, 25-13, 25-10
Boulder City d. SLAM Nevada, 25-14, 25-7, 25-16
Moapa Valley d. Virgin Valley, 25-11, 25-11, 25-9
Pahranagat Valley d. Beatty, 25-11, 25-18, 25-10
Pahrump Valley d. Pinecrest Cadence, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17
Tonopah d. Mineral County, 25-21, 25-15, 25-12
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
