Thursday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances
Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Boys soccer
■ Fernando Alas, Equipo Academy — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 9-0 win over Basic.
■ Robert Crowl, Boulder City — The freshman scored three goals in a 6-0 win over Virgin Valley.
■ Sean Pendleton, Boulder City — The freshman had four assists in a 6-0 win over Virgin Valley.
■ Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 4-2 win over Desert Pines.
Girls soccer
■ Taya Bohenko, Arbor View — The senior had two goals and three assists in a 7-2 win over Las Vegas.
■ Brynn Covington, Arbor View — The senior scored three goals in a 7-2 win over Las Vegas.
■ Talli Fairchild, Moapa Valley — The junior scored two goals in a 3-1 win over Legacy.
■ Payton Hahn, Tech — The sophomore scored three goals in an 8-0 win over Basic.
■ Gianna Mestas, Tech — The senior scored three goals in an 8-0 win over Basic.
■ Cianna Thomas, Shadow Ridge — The senior had three goals and two assists in an 8-0 win over Durango.
Girls volleyball
■ Kate Prior, Foothill — The senior had 16 kills and 12 digs in a three-set win over Faith Lutheran.
■ Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had 11 kills and 10 digs in a three-set loss to Foothill.
Thursday’s scores
Football
Basic 42, Cheyenne 0
The Meadows 56, Laughlin 0
Boys soccer
Arbor View 4, Desert Pines 2
Boulder City 6, Virgin Valley 0
Cheyenne 5, SLAM Nevada 3
Desert Oasis 1, Green Valley 1
Equipo Academy 9, Basic 0
Shadow Ridge 1, Faith Lutheran 0
Girls soccer
Arbor View 7, Las Vegas 2
Canyon Springs 6, Cheyenne 1
Desert Oasis 2, Liberty 0
Moapa Valley 3, Legacy 1
Shadow Ridge 8, Durango 0
Sierra Vista 1, Silverado 0
Tech 8, Basic 0
Girls volleyball
Basic d. Boulder City, 21-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-18
Coral Academy d. Amplus Academy, 25-13, 25-14, 25-9
Foothill d. Faith Lutheran, 25-17, 25-22, 27-25
