Nevada Preps

Thursday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2021 - 11:38 pm
 
Liberty players react after consecutive aces by Alexis Batezel (7) against Coronado in a girls ...
Liberty players react after consecutive aces by Alexis Batezel (7) against Coronado in a girls volleyball game at Coronado High School in Henderson, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Fernando Alas, Equipo Academy — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 9-0 win over Basic.

Robert Crowl, Boulder City — The freshman scored three goals in a 6-0 win over Virgin Valley.

Sean Pendleton, Boulder City — The freshman had four assists in a 6-0 win over Virgin Valley.

Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 4-2 win over Desert Pines.

Girls soccer

Taya Bohenko, Arbor View — The senior had two goals and three assists in a 7-2 win over Las Vegas.

Brynn Covington, Arbor View — The senior scored three goals in a 7-2 win over Las Vegas.

Talli Fairchild, Moapa Valley — The junior scored two goals in a 3-1 win over Legacy.

Payton Hahn, Tech — The sophomore scored three goals in an 8-0 win over Basic.

Gianna Mestas, Tech — The senior scored three goals in an 8-0 win over Basic.

Cianna Thomas, Shadow Ridge — The senior had three goals and two assists in an 8-0 win over Durango.

Girls volleyball

Kate Prior, Foothill — The senior had 16 kills and 12 digs in a three-set win over Faith Lutheran.

Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had 11 kills and 10 digs in a three-set loss to Foothill.

Thursday’s scores

Football

Basic 42, Cheyenne 0

The Meadows 56, Laughlin 0

Boys soccer

Arbor View 4, Desert Pines 2

Boulder City 6, Virgin Valley 0

Cheyenne 5, SLAM Nevada 3

Desert Oasis 1, Green Valley 1

Equipo Academy 9, Basic 0

Shadow Ridge 1, Faith Lutheran 0

Girls soccer

Arbor View 7, Las Vegas 2

Canyon Springs 6, Cheyenne 1

Desert Oasis 2, Liberty 0

Moapa Valley 3, Legacy 1

Shadow Ridge 8, Durango 0

Sierra Vista 1, Silverado 0

Tech 8, Basic 0

Girls volleyball

Basic d. Boulder City, 21-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-18

Coral Academy d. Amplus Academy, 25-13, 25-14, 25-9

Foothill d. Faith Lutheran, 25-17, 25-22, 27-25

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

