Thursday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances

Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Thursday’s best

Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Tyler Colbrook, Green Valley — The junior had three assists in a 4-1 win over Western.

Dayton Costa, Desert Oasis — The senior had two goals in a 4-1 win over Foothill.

Francisco Duran, Valley — The senior had three goals and three assist in a 7-1 win over Del Sol.

Eden Houle, Green Valley — The senior had two goals in a 4-1 win over Western.

Mario Juarez, Sunrise Mountain — The senior had two goals in a 2-2 tie with Shadow Ridge.

Alex Kruleski, Sierra Vista — The senior had two goals in a 2-1 win over Desert Pines.

Nick Lazarski, Bishop Gorman — The junior had two goals in a 4-1 win over Durango.

Ryan Ornstein, Faith Lutheran — The senior had five saves in a 2-0 win over Legacy.

Ethan Otto, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had two goals in a 2-0 win over Legacy.

Jorge Rojas, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had three goals and one assist in a 5-1 win over Spring Valley.

Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 7-1 win over Mojave.

Estevan Zavala, Tech — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 4-0 win over Centennial.

Girls volleyball

Moni Jerome, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 24 assists and 13 digs in a three-set win over Durango.

Leah Miller, Rancho — The senior had 23 kills in a four-set loss to Desert Oasis.

Paige Parlanti — The senior had 23 kills, eight digs and four blocks in a four-set win over Rancho.

Daisy Ramos, Basic — The senior had 12 kills and 10 digs in a three-set win over Canyon Springs.

Angelina Robles, Rancho — The senior had 30 digs in a four-set loss to Desert Oasis.

Teanna Sodaria, Sierra Vista — The junior had five aces and 10 digs in a three-set win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Nathalie Van, Desert Oasis — The senior had 36 assists and 15 digs in a four-set win over Rancho.

Naomi White, Palo Verde — The junior had 11 kills and seven blocks in a four-set win over Foothill.

Thursday’s scores

Football

Canyon Springs 13, Palo Verde 6

Boys soccer

Arbor View 7, Mojave 1

Bishop Gorman 4, Durango 1

Boulder City 0, Sky Pointe 0

Canyon Springs 4, Rancho 2

Chaparral 3, Liberty 0

Cimarron-Memorial 5, Spring Valley 1

Clark 1, Bonanza 0

Desert Oasis 4, Foothill 1

Green Valley 4, Western 1

Las Vegas 2, Palo Verde 1

Sierra Vista 2, Desert Pines 1

SLAM Nevada 4, Pahrump Valley 0

Tech 4, Centennial 0

Valley 7, Del Sol 1

Girls soccer

Silverado 1, Spring Valley 0

Girls volleyball

Basic d. Canyon Springs, 25-9, 25-11, 25-8

Del Sol d. Cheyenne, 25-7, 25-18, 25-14

Desert Oasis d. Rancho, 25-21, 26-24, 18-25, 27-25

Palo Verde d. Foothill, 25-12, 25-23, 21-25, 25-13

Shadow Ridge d. Durango, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14

Sierra Vista d. Cimarron-Memorial, 25-9, 25-18, 25-20

