Thursday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances
Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Thursday’s best
Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Boys soccer
Tyler Colbrook, Green Valley — The junior had three assists in a 4-1 win over Western.
Dayton Costa, Desert Oasis — The senior had two goals in a 4-1 win over Foothill.
Francisco Duran, Valley — The senior had three goals and three assist in a 7-1 win over Del Sol.
Eden Houle, Green Valley — The senior had two goals in a 4-1 win over Western.
Mario Juarez, Sunrise Mountain — The senior had two goals in a 2-2 tie with Shadow Ridge.
Alex Kruleski, Sierra Vista — The senior had two goals in a 2-1 win over Desert Pines.
Nick Lazarski, Bishop Gorman — The junior had two goals in a 4-1 win over Durango.
Ryan Ornstein, Faith Lutheran — The senior had five saves in a 2-0 win over Legacy.
Ethan Otto, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had two goals in a 2-0 win over Legacy.
Jorge Rojas, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had three goals and one assist in a 5-1 win over Spring Valley.
Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 7-1 win over Mojave.
Estevan Zavala, Tech — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 4-0 win over Centennial.
Girls volleyball
Moni Jerome, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 24 assists and 13 digs in a three-set win over Durango.
Leah Miller, Rancho — The senior had 23 kills in a four-set loss to Desert Oasis.
Paige Parlanti — The senior had 23 kills, eight digs and four blocks in a four-set win over Rancho.
Daisy Ramos, Basic — The senior had 12 kills and 10 digs in a three-set win over Canyon Springs.
Angelina Robles, Rancho — The senior had 30 digs in a four-set loss to Desert Oasis.
Teanna Sodaria, Sierra Vista — The junior had five aces and 10 digs in a three-set win over Cimarron-Memorial.
Nathalie Van, Desert Oasis — The senior had 36 assists and 15 digs in a four-set win over Rancho.
Naomi White, Palo Verde — The junior had 11 kills and seven blocks in a four-set win over Foothill.
Thursday’s scores
Football
Canyon Springs 13, Palo Verde 6
Boys soccer
Arbor View 7, Mojave 1
Bishop Gorman 4, Durango 1
Boulder City 0, Sky Pointe 0
Canyon Springs 4, Rancho 2
Chaparral 3, Liberty 0
Cimarron-Memorial 5, Spring Valley 1
Clark 1, Bonanza 0
Desert Oasis 4, Foothill 1
Green Valley 4, Western 1
Las Vegas 2, Palo Verde 1
Sierra Vista 2, Desert Pines 1
SLAM Nevada 4, Pahrump Valley 0
Tech 4, Centennial 0
Valley 7, Del Sol 1
Girls soccer
Silverado 1, Spring Valley 0
Girls volleyball
Basic d. Canyon Springs, 25-9, 25-11, 25-8
Del Sol d. Cheyenne, 25-7, 25-18, 25-14
Desert Oasis d. Rancho, 25-21, 26-24, 18-25, 27-25
Palo Verde d. Foothill, 25-12, 25-23, 21-25, 25-13
Shadow Ridge d. Durango, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14
Sierra Vista d. Cimarron-Memorial, 25-9, 25-18, 25-20
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.