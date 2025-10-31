Thursday’s high school football playoff results

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s Southern Nevada high school football playoff action.

Centennial wide receiver/cornerback Jayden Thomas (1) makes the reception to score a touchdown in the final moments of the second half of a 5A Southern Region high school football playoff game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Top performances

Football

■ Austin Alvarez, Pahrump Valley: The senior rushed for three TDs and scored twice more on receptions to lead the Trojans to a 70-6 romp over The Meadows.

■ Brogan Church, Centennial: The senior carried 29 times for 219 yards and two scores, and also scored on a TD reception to help the Bulldogs upset Shadow Ridge 43-27.

■ James Monaghan, Mater East: The junior passed for 300 yards and four TDs as the Knights defeated Sierra Vista 36-20.

■ Brandon Quaglio, Sloan Canyon: The junior had six receptions for 70 yards and two TDs as the Pirates routed Valley 51-0.

■ Sonny Uranich, Green Valley: The junior rushed for 126 yards, and his 5-yard score late in the third quarter made the difference in the Gators’ 23-21 victory over Desert Pines.

Scores

Football

Southern Region playoffs

Quarterfinals

5A

No. 8 Centennial 43, No. 1 Shadow Ridge 27

No. 5 Green Valley 23, No. 4 Desert Pines 21

No. 6 Faith Lutheran 35, No. 3 Desert Oasis 8

No. 2 Las Vegas 54, No. 7 Mojave 21

4A

No. 1 Sloan Canyon 51, No. 8 Valley 0

No. 5 Mater East 36, No. 4 Sierra Vista 20

No. 6 SLAM! Nevada 44, No. 3 Spring Valley 29

No. 7 Clark 30, No. 2 Silverado 24

3A

No. 4 Boulder City 14, No. 5 Democracy Prep 8

No. 3 Pahrump Valley 70, No. 6 The Meadows 6

Regular season

Needles 36, Lake Meads 0

Pahranagat Valley 56, Beatty 0

Spring Mountain 60, Laughlin 8

Tonopah 72, Round Mountain 14

