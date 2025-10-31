Thursday’s high school football playoff results
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s Southern Nevada high school football playoff action.
Top performances
Football
■ Austin Alvarez, Pahrump Valley: The senior rushed for three TDs and scored twice more on receptions to lead the Trojans to a 70-6 romp over The Meadows.
■ Brogan Church, Centennial: The senior carried 29 times for 219 yards and two scores, and also scored on a TD reception to help the Bulldogs upset Shadow Ridge 43-27.
■ James Monaghan, Mater East: The junior passed for 300 yards and four TDs as the Knights defeated Sierra Vista 36-20.
■ Brandon Quaglio, Sloan Canyon: The junior had six receptions for 70 yards and two TDs as the Pirates routed Valley 51-0.
■ Sonny Uranich, Green Valley: The junior rushed for 126 yards, and his 5-yard score late in the third quarter made the difference in the Gators’ 23-21 victory over Desert Pines.
Scores
Football
Southern Region playoffs
Quarterfinals
5A
No. 8 Centennial 43, No. 1 Shadow Ridge 27
No. 5 Green Valley 23, No. 4 Desert Pines 21
No. 6 Faith Lutheran 35, No. 3 Desert Oasis 8
No. 2 Las Vegas 54, No. 7 Mojave 21
4A
No. 1 Sloan Canyon 51, No. 8 Valley 0
No. 5 Mater East 36, No. 4 Sierra Vista 20
No. 6 SLAM! Nevada 44, No. 3 Spring Valley 29
No. 7 Clark 30, No. 2 Silverado 24
3A
No. 4 Boulder City 14, No. 5 Democracy Prep 8
No. 3 Pahrump Valley 70, No. 6 The Meadows 6
Regular season
Needles 36, Lake Meads 0
Pahranagat Valley 56, Beatty 0
Spring Mountain 60, Laughlin 8
Tonopah 72, Round Mountain 14
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal