Thursday’s high school scores, top 5 football performances
Check out the top five performances and scores from Thursday’s high school football, boys soccer and girls volleyball action.
Friday’s results
Football
Top 5 performances
Micah Alejado, Bishop Gorman — The junior completed 9 of 11 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns in a 72-0 victory over Faith Lutheran.
Myjuan Brown, Desert Oasis — The senior rushed for more than 200 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-14 victory over Clark.
Michael Kearns, Arbor View — The senior completed 8 of 10 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns in a 59-0 victory over Green Valley.
Massiah Mingo, Desert Pines — The freshman caught eight passes for 167 yards and a touchdown in a 48-7 victory over Palo Verde.
Jayden Robertson, Liberty — The junior intercepted a pass, returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown and caught three passes for 70 yards in a 49-21 victory over Foothill.
Boys soccer
Travis Rabe, Faith Lutheran — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 2-1 victory over Clark.
Girls volleyball
Angell Bouteiller, Tech — The sophomore had seven kills in a 3-1 victory over Desert Oasis.
Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The senior had 11 kills, three aces and five digs in a 3-0 victory over SLAM Nevada.
Noelani Melson, Arbor View — The senior had six kills, four aces and six digs in a 3-0 victory over Western.
Scores
Football
Class 5A
Arbor View 59, Green Valley 0
Bishop Gorman 72, Faith Lutheran 0
Desert Pines 48, Palo Verde 7
Liberty 49, Foothill 21
Class 4A
Coronado 51, Sunrise Mountain 0
Desert Oasis 35, Clark 14
Sierra Vista 35, Durango 29 (OT)
Spring Valley 26, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Class 3A
Boulder City 32, Rancho 7
Virgin Valley 19, Eldorado 7
Class 2A
The Meadows 27, Lake Mead 13
Boys soccer
Desert Oasis 5, Silverado 0
Desert Pines 1, Doral Academy 0
Eldorado 4, Liberty 1
Equipo Academy 1, Cheyenne 0
Faith Lutheran 2, Clark 1
Green Valley 5, Valley 0
Mojave 1, Del Sol 0
Palo Verde 5, Centennial 0
Shadow Ridge 2, Sierra Vista 1
Sky Pointe 3, Pahrump Valley 2
Tech 1, Chaparral 1
Western 4, Foothill 1
Girls volleyball
Arbor View d. Western 25-11, 25-13, 25-11
Beaver Dam d. Word of Life 25-3, 25-13, 25-16
Boulder City d. SLAM Nevada 25-16, 25-11, 25-10
Cadence d. Pahrump Valley 25-13, 25-17, 25-21
Liberty Baptist d. Sandy Valley 25-23, 25-12, 14-25, 25-11
Moapa Valley d. Virgin Valley 25-15, 25-6, 25-11
Pahranagat Valley d. Tonopah 25-17, 25-8, 25-19
Somerset Losee d. Eldorado 25-20, 25-20, 25-21
Tech d. Desert Oasis 25-22, 18-25, 26-24, 19-17
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.