Thursday’s high school scores, top 5 football performances

Check out the top five performances and scores from Thursday’s high school football, boys soccer and girls volleyball action.

Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado (13) passes the ball to running back DeVon Rice (3) during a high school football game against Faith Lutheran at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. Rice scored a touchdown from the handoff on the first play of the game. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Friday’s results

Football

Top 5 performances

Micah Alejado, Bishop Gorman — The junior completed 9 of 11 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns in a 72-0 victory over Faith Lutheran.

Myjuan Brown, Desert Oasis — The senior rushed for more than 200 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-14 victory over Clark.

Michael Kearns, Arbor View — The senior completed 8 of 10 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns in a 59-0 victory over Green Valley.

Massiah Mingo, Desert Pines — The freshman caught eight passes for 167 yards and a touchdown in a 48-7 victory over Palo Verde.

Jayden Robertson, Liberty — The junior intercepted a pass, returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown and caught three passes for 70 yards in a 49-21 victory over Foothill.

Boys soccer

Travis Rabe, Faith Lutheran — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 2-1 victory over Clark.

Girls volleyball

Angell Bouteiller, Tech — The sophomore had seven kills in a 3-1 victory over Desert Oasis.

Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The senior had 11 kills, three aces and five digs in a 3-0 victory over SLAM Nevada.

Noelani Melson, Arbor View — The senior had six kills, four aces and six digs in a 3-0 victory over Western.

Scores

Football

Class 5A

Arbor View 59, Green Valley 0

Bishop Gorman 72, Faith Lutheran 0

Desert Pines 48, Palo Verde 7

Liberty 49, Foothill 21

Class 4A

Coronado 51, Sunrise Mountain 0

Desert Oasis 35, Clark 14

Sierra Vista 35, Durango 29 (OT)

Spring Valley 26, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Class 3A

Boulder City 32, Rancho 7

Virgin Valley 19, Eldorado 7

Class 2A

The Meadows 27, Lake Mead 13

Boys soccer

Desert Oasis 5, Silverado 0

Desert Pines 1, Doral Academy 0

Eldorado 4, Liberty 1

Equipo Academy 1, Cheyenne 0

Faith Lutheran 2, Clark 1

Green Valley 5, Valley 0

Mojave 1, Del Sol 0

Palo Verde 5, Centennial 0

Shadow Ridge 2, Sierra Vista 1

Sky Pointe 3, Pahrump Valley 2

Tech 1, Chaparral 1

Western 4, Foothill 1

Girls volleyball

Arbor View d. Western 25-11, 25-13, 25-11

Beaver Dam d. Word of Life 25-3, 25-13, 25-16

Boulder City d. SLAM Nevada 25-16, 25-11, 25-10

Cadence d. Pahrump Valley 25-13, 25-17, 25-21

Liberty Baptist d. Sandy Valley 25-23, 25-12, 14-25, 25-11

Moapa Valley d. Virgin Valley 25-15, 25-6, 25-11

Pahranagat Valley d. Tonopah 25-17, 25-8, 25-19

Somerset Losee d. Eldorado 25-20, 25-20, 25-21

Tech d. Desert Oasis 25-22, 18-25, 26-24, 19-17

