Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Pablo Flores — The senior had two goals and two assists in a 7-1 victory over Foothill.

Oziel Gomez, Arbor View — The junior scored a goal in a 2-1 victory over Valley.

Hunter LaPointe, Arbor View — The junior scored a goal in a 2-1 victory over Valley.

Anwar Torres, Green Valley — The senior had four goals and two assists in a 7-1 victory over Foothill.

Samuel Velasquez, Clark — The junior had two goals in a 3-1 victory over Shadow Ridge.

Girls soccer

Alexis Jones, Tech — The sophomore had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 victory over Eldorado.

Girls volleyball

Madison Ortiz, Basic — The sophomore had 23 assists, 12 digs and three saves in a 3-0 victory over Del Sol.

AnnaMaria Ramos, Basic — The senior had seven kills and 12 saves in a 3-0 victory over Del Sol.

Thursday’s scores

Football

Coronado 20, Green Valley 6

Boys soccer

Arbor View 2, Valley 1

Cheyenne 5, Sky Pointe 1

Clark 3, Shadow Creek 1

Green Valley 7, Foothill 1

Legacy 4, Bonanza 3

Sierra Vista 3, Silverado 1

SLAM 5, Basic 2

Girls soccer

Tech 3, Eldorado 1

Girls volleyball

Basic d. Del Sol 25-19, 25-13, 25-15

Silverado d. Las Vegas 25-16, 25-13, 25-19

Sky Pointe d. Cheyenne 25-17, 25-17, 25-14

Virgin Valley d. Pahrump Valley 25-21, 25-19, 25-23

