Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school football, soccer and volleyball action.
Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Boys soccer
Pablo Flores — The senior had two goals and two assists in a 7-1 victory over Foothill.
Oziel Gomez, Arbor View — The junior scored a goal in a 2-1 victory over Valley.
Hunter LaPointe, Arbor View — The junior scored a goal in a 2-1 victory over Valley.
Anwar Torres, Green Valley — The senior had four goals and two assists in a 7-1 victory over Foothill.
Samuel Velasquez, Clark — The junior had two goals in a 3-1 victory over Shadow Ridge.
Girls soccer
Alexis Jones, Tech — The sophomore had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 victory over Eldorado.
Girls volleyball
Madison Ortiz, Basic — The sophomore had 23 assists, 12 digs and three saves in a 3-0 victory over Del Sol.
AnnaMaria Ramos, Basic — The senior had seven kills and 12 saves in a 3-0 victory over Del Sol.
Thursday’s scores
Football
Coronado 20, Green Valley 6
Boys soccer
Arbor View 2, Valley 1
Cheyenne 5, Sky Pointe 1
Clark 3, Shadow Creek 1
Green Valley 7, Foothill 1
Legacy 4, Bonanza 3
Sierra Vista 3, Silverado 1
SLAM 5, Basic 2
Girls soccer
Tech 3, Eldorado 1
Girls volleyball
Basic d. Del Sol 25-19, 25-13, 25-15
Silverado d. Las Vegas 25-16, 25-13, 25-19
Sky Pointe d. Cheyenne 25-17, 25-17, 25-14
Virgin Valley d. Pahrump Valley 25-21, 25-19, 25-23
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Las Vegas Review-Journal