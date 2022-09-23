Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school football, soccer and volleyball action.
Football
Sean Gosse, The Meadows — The senior passed for 185 yards and four touchdowns in a 67-12 victory over Laughlin.
Boys soccer
Aidan Fellows, Foothill — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 victory over Doral Academy.
Pablo Flores, Green Valley — The senior scored two goals in a 4-0 victory over Del Sol.
Daniel Lake, Foothill — The junior scored two goals in a 3-0 victory over Doral Academy.
Henry Rodriguez, Equipo Academy — The senior had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 victory over Cheyenne.
Valentin Ruiz-Garcia, Equipo Academy — The senior had two goals and two assists in a 6-3 victory over Cheyenne.
Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman — The freshman scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.
Anwar Torres, Green Valley — The senior had a goal and an assist in a 4-0 victory over Del Sol.
Samuel Velasquez, Clark — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 2-1 victory over Desert Pines.
Girls volleyball
Kira DeLong, Boulder City — The sophomore had 36 assists, three aces and three digs in a 3-0 victory over Clark.
Addison Doane, Boulder City — The junior had 11 kills and six digs in a 3-0 victory over Clark.
Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The junior had 17 kills, nine digs and three aces in a 3-0 victory over Sierra Vista.
Ella Rustand, Faith Lutheran — The senior had 41 assists in a 3-0 victory over the Sierra Vista.
Willow Watson, Arbor View — The sophomore had nine kills and two digs in a 3-0 victory over Bonanza.
Thursday’s scores
Football
The Meadows 67, Laughlin 12
Palo Verde 27, Foothill 26
Boys soccer
Bishop Gorman 1, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Boulder City 5, Moapa Valley 1
Centennial 1, Durango 1
Clark 2, Desert Pines 1
Desert Oasis 3, Sierra Vista 0
Eldorado 2, Rancho 0
Equipo Academy 6, Cheyenne 3
Foothill 3, Doral Academy 0
Green Valley 4, Del Sol 0
Liberty 2, Tech 0
Palo Verde 3, Coronado 1
Valley 2, Faith Lutheran 0
Girls volleyball
Amplus Academy d. Cheyenne 27-25, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23
Arbor View d. Bonanza 25-13, 25-22, 25-22
Boulder City d. Clark 25-13, 25-15, 25-10
Faith Lutheran d. Sierra Vista 25-15, 25-22, 25-21
Green Valley Christian d. Las Vegas 25-15, 25-22, 25-20
Moapa Valley d. Coral Academy 25-19, 25-20, 25-12
Tech d. Valley 25-12, 25-8, 25-14
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
