Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school football, soccer and volleyball action.

Arbor View’s Willow Watson, center, jumps to kill while Bonanza’s Hannah Judkins (14) reaches for the ball during a high school volleyball game at Bonanza High School on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Thursday’s top high school football, soccer and volleyball performances:

Football

Sean Gosse, The Meadows — The senior passed for 185 yards and four touchdowns in a 67-12 victory over Laughlin.

Boys soccer

Aidan Fellows, Foothill — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 victory over Doral Academy.

Pablo Flores, Green Valley — The senior scored two goals in a 4-0 victory over Del Sol.

Daniel Lake, Foothill — The junior scored two goals in a 3-0 victory over Doral Academy.

Henry Rodriguez, Equipo Academy — The senior had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 victory over Cheyenne.

Valentin Ruiz-Garcia, Equipo Academy — The senior had two goals and two assists in a 6-3 victory over Cheyenne.

Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman — The freshman scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

Anwar Torres, Green Valley — The senior had a goal and an assist in a 4-0 victory over Del Sol.

Samuel Velasquez, Clark — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 2-1 victory over Desert Pines.

Girls volleyball

Kira DeLong, Boulder City — The sophomore had 36 assists, three aces and three digs in a 3-0 victory over Clark.

Addison Doane, Boulder City — The junior had 11 kills and six digs in a 3-0 victory over Clark.

Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The junior had 17 kills, nine digs and three aces in a 3-0 victory over Sierra Vista.

Ella Rustand, Faith Lutheran — The senior had 41 assists in a 3-0 victory over the Sierra Vista.

Willow Watson, Arbor View — The sophomore had nine kills and two digs in a 3-0 victory over Bonanza.

Thursday’s scores

Football

The Meadows 67, Laughlin 12

Palo Verde 27, Foothill 26

Boys soccer

Bishop Gorman 1, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Boulder City 5, Moapa Valley 1

Centennial 1, Durango 1

Clark 2, Desert Pines 1

Desert Oasis 3, Sierra Vista 0

Eldorado 2, Rancho 0

Equipo Academy 6, Cheyenne 3

Foothill 3, Doral Academy 0

Green Valley 4, Del Sol 0

Liberty 2, Tech 0

Palo Verde 3, Coronado 1

Valley 2, Faith Lutheran 0

Girls volleyball

Amplus Academy d. Cheyenne 27-25, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23

Arbor View d. Bonanza 25-13, 25-22, 25-22

Boulder City d. Clark 25-13, 25-15, 25-10

Faith Lutheran d. Sierra Vista 25-15, 25-22, 25-21

Green Valley Christian d. Las Vegas 25-15, 25-22, 25-20

Moapa Valley d. Coral Academy 25-19, 25-20, 25-12

Tech d. Valley 25-12, 25-8, 25-14

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

