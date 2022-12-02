Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball action.

Spring Valley celebrates after their Mia Ervin (1) hit a three-pointer at the halftime buzzer during a girls high school basketball game against Las Vegas at Las Vegas High School on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Thursday’s top high school basketball performances:

Boys

Collier Roberts, Foothill — The senior logged 16 points to help the Falcons beat Sierra Vista 69-51 with a big second half.

Ahmad Raheem, Western — The sophomore guard had 22 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead the Warriors to a 64-57 victory over Chaparral.

Qualib Ghallab, Chaparral— The sophomore forward had 21 points, 24 rebounds and 10 blocks to lead the Cowboys in their loss to Western.

Kollin Ngo, Silverado — The senior guard compiled 10 points, two assists and two rebounds to help the Skyhawks defeat Sloan Canyon 70-27.

Dedan Thomas, Liberty — The junior guard nailed a pair of free throws with two seconds remaining to secure the Patriots’ 68-65 win over Corner Canyon (Utah).

Girls

Adryanna Avena, Pahrump Valley — The senior guard put 20 points on the board to lead the Trojans past Somerset-Losee 62-42.

Rylee Hjorth, Foothill — The junior forward logged 26 points to lead the Falcons past Eldorado 71-24.

Heaven Hill, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior guard scored 11 points to help the Spartans cruise to a 45-15 win over Western.

Mia Ervin, Spring Valley — The sophomore guard scored 29 points as the Grizzlies withstood a late Las Vegas charge for a 71-68 victory.

Kayla Terry, Las Vegas — The senior forward had 31 points and 12 rebounds in the Wildcats’ loss to Spring Valley.

Thursday’s scores

Boys

Western 64, Chaparral 57

Liberty 68, Corner Canyon (Utah) 65

Foothill 69, Sierra Vista 51

Coral Academy 58, Awaken Christian 21

Cornerstone Christian (Calif.) 70, Coral Academy 47

West Wendover 73, Cadence 43

Boulder City 48, Sky Pointe 46

Real Salt Lake Academy (Utah) 74, Palo Verde 22

Silverado 70, Sloan Canyon 27

Girls

Eureka 33, Pahranagat Valley 19

Pahrump Valley 62, Somerset-Losee 42

Faith Lutheran 53, Reno 51

Lincoln County 53, Amplus Academy 5

Foothill 71, Eldorado 24

Spring Valley 71, Las Vegas 68

Cimarron-Memorial 45, Western 15

Doral Academy 38, Cristo Rey 19

Owyhee 44, Green Valley Christian 31