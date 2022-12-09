Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Thursday’s top high school basketball performances:
Boys
Mason Abittan, Palo Verde: The sophomore guard scored 30 points to help the Panthers beat Silverado 60-53.
Zak Abdalla, Foothill: The sophomore guard scored 17 points in the Falcons’ 55-45 victory over Chaparral.
Qualib Ghallab, Chaparral: The sophomore forward had 22 points, 13 rebounds, seven blocks and four assists to lead the Cowboys in a 55-45 loss to Foothill.
Jakoi Lide, Rancho: The sophomore guard logged 20 points to help the Rams beat Pinon (Ariz.) 77-43 in Arizona’s Lake Powell Holiday Classic.
Gaston Zumaya, Green Valley: The sophomore finished with 11 points and two assists to help the Gators beat Arizona Lutheran (Ariz.) 57-40.
Girls
Adryanna Avena, Pahrump Valley: The senior guard had 14 points to help the Trojans cruise past Coral Academy 51-12.
Halle McKnight, Palo Verde: The senior scored 11 points to help the Panthers beat Silverado 37-30.
Leah Mitchell, Faith Lutheran: The senior scored 18 points as the Crusaders rolled past Basic 63-24.
Amaya Payne, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior forward logged 10 points, 14 rebounds and six assists to help the Spartans beat Durango 43-39 for their third consecutive win.
Mimi Ross, SLAM Academy: The senior scored 14 points to lead the Bulls past Del Sol 44-41.
Thursday’s scores
Boys
Rancho 77, Pinon (Ariz.) 43
Arizona College Prep (Ariz.) 71, Bonanza 45
Canyon Springs 71, Sage Ridge 61
Faith Lutheran 65, Basic 53
Palo Verde 60, Silverado 53
Moapa Valley 63, Cadence 49
Foothill 55, Chaparral 45
Green Valley 57, Arizona Lutheran (Ariz.) 40
Girls
Moapa Valley 48, Cadence 4
Virgin Valley 38, Tech 24
Cimarron-Memorial 43, Durango 39
Faith Lutheran 63, Basic 24
Pahrump Valley 51, Coral Academy 12
Palo Verde 37, Silverado 30
SLAM Academy 44, Del Sol 41