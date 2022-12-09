Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball action.

Palo Verde’s Reagan Nehls (10) tries to block Silverado’s Trynity Wilhite (4) during a varsity basketball game at Palo Verde High school on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Palo Verde’s Reagan Nehls (10) drives the ball past Silverado’s Timia Thomas (10) during a varsity basketball game at Palo Verde High school on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Silverado’s Ashley Saxton (11) tries to block Palo Verde’s Rozlin Williams (32) during a varsity basketball game at Palo Verde High school on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Palo Verde’s Reagan Nehls (10) tries to block Silverado’s Trynity Wilhite (4) during a varsity basketball game at Palo Verde High school on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Silverado’s Ashley Saxton (11) tries to block Palo Verde’s Reagan Nehls (10) during a varsity basketball game at Palo Verde High school on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Palo Verde’s Reagan Nehls (10) celebrates another teammate’s three-pointer during a varsity basketball game at Palo Verde High school on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Palo Verde’s Reagan Nehls (10) drives the ball past Silverado’s Ashley Saxton (11) during a varsity basketball game at Palo Verde High school on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Palo Verde’s Halle McKnight (21) drives the ball past Silverado’s Christina Stowers (12) during a varsity basketball game at Palo Verde High school on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Thursday’s top high school basketball performances:

Boys

Mason Abittan, Palo Verde: The sophomore guard scored 30 points to help the Panthers beat Silverado 60-53.

Zak Abdalla, Foothill: The sophomore guard scored 17 points in the Falcons’ 55-45 victory over Chaparral.

Qualib Ghallab, Chaparral: The sophomore forward had 22 points, 13 rebounds, seven blocks and four assists to lead the Cowboys in a 55-45 loss to Foothill.

Jakoi Lide, Rancho: The sophomore guard logged 20 points to help the Rams beat Pinon (Ariz.) 77-43 in Arizona’s Lake Powell Holiday Classic.

Gaston Zumaya, Green Valley: The sophomore finished with 11 points and two assists to help the Gators beat Arizona Lutheran (Ariz.) 57-40.

Girls

Adryanna Avena, Pahrump Valley: The senior guard had 14 points to help the Trojans cruise past Coral Academy 51-12.

Halle McKnight, Palo Verde: The senior scored 11 points to help the Panthers beat Silverado 37-30.

Leah Mitchell, Faith Lutheran: The senior scored 18 points as the Crusaders rolled past Basic 63-24.

Amaya Payne, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior forward logged 10 points, 14 rebounds and six assists to help the Spartans beat Durango 43-39 for their third consecutive win.

Mimi Ross, SLAM Academy: The senior scored 14 points to lead the Bulls past Del Sol 44-41.

Thursday’s scores

Boys

Rancho 77, Pinon (Ariz.) 43

Arizona College Prep (Ariz.) 71, Bonanza 45

Canyon Springs 71, Sage Ridge 61

Faith Lutheran 65, Basic 53

Palo Verde 60, Silverado 53

Moapa Valley 63, Cadence 49

Foothill 55, Chaparral 45

Green Valley 57, Arizona Lutheran (Ariz.) 40

Girls

Moapa Valley 48, Cadence 4

Virgin Valley 38, Tech 24

Cimarron-Memorial 43, Durango 39

Faith Lutheran 63, Basic 24

Pahrump Valley 51, Coral Academy 12

Palo Verde 37, Silverado 30

SLAM Academy 44, Del Sol 41