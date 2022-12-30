Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball action.

FILE - Bishop Gorman High School's fans cheer in the second half of the championship game against Liberty High School in the NIAA Class 5A Southern League boys basketball playoffs, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Thursday’s top high school basketball performances:

Boys

Jake Bevacqua, The Meadows: The senior guard scored 22 points to help the Mustangs advance to the championship game of the Desert Holiday Classic with a 76-53 win over Mission Viejo (Calif.).

Josiah Cunningham, Coronado: The junior guard scored 22 points in the Cougars’ 74-66 win over Bishop O’Dowd (Calif.) at The Holiday Classic.

Qualib Ghallab, Chaparral: The sophomore forward scored 16 points and added 17 rebounds, eight assists and five blocks in the Cowboys’ 80-48 win over Eldorado at the Las Vegas Prep Championship.

Jay Haylock, Foothill: The senior guard scored 24 points as the Falcons outlasted Del Norte (Calif.) 79-78 in triple overtime at The Holiday Classic.

Amir McDaniels, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior forward scored 24 points to lead the Spartans in a 74-61 win against Steele Canyon (Calif.) at The Holiday Classic.

Girls

Alabama Nieves, Legacy: The sophomore guard scored 16 points in the Longhorns’ 52-45 loss to McFarland (Calif.).

Mya Ruiz, Bishop Gorman: The junior guard kept it close for the Gaels with 13 points in their 74-64 loss to South Pasadena (Calif.).

Ashley Saxton, Silverado: The senior guard hit seven 3-pointers, finishing with 32 points and eight rebounds in the Skyhawks’ 64-49 loss to Las Vegas.

Morgan Sweet, Tech: Scoring nearly all of her team’s points, the junior center logged 10 points while adding 11 rebounds in the Roadrunners’ 54-14 setback to Shadow Hills (Calif.).

Harmony Warren, Sunrise Mountain: The senior guard had 19 points in the Miners’ 47-16 win over Southwest SD (Calif.).

Thursday’s scores

Boys

Chaparral 80, Eldorado 48

Cimarron-Memorial 74, Steele Canyon (Calif.) 61

Downey (Calif.) 63, Canyon Springs 49

Green Valley 71, Cheyenne 69, OT

Virgin Valley 63, McFarland (Calif.) 55

Clark 58, Bonita Vista (Calif.) 49

Faith Lutheran 59, Punahou I-AA (Hawaii) 45

Foothill 79, Del Norte (Calif.) 78, 3OT

St. Margaret’s (Calif.) 52, Boulder City 41

The Meadows 76, Mission Viejo (Calif.) 53

Centennial 78, Sunny Hills (Calif.) 73

Artesia (N.M.) 50, Spring Valley 47

Lincoln (Calif.) 70, Shadow Ridge 41

Las Vegas 74, Basic 44

Arbor View 55, St. Joseph (Calif.) 53

Duncanville (Texas) 83, Bishop Gorman 72

Coronado 74, Bishop O’Dowd (Calif.) 66

SLAM Academy 65, Sloan Canyon 61

Girls

King’s Academy (Calif.) 45, Liberty 34

Shadow Hills (Calif.) 54, Tech 14

Needles 33, Boulder City 20

McFarland (Calif.) 52, Legacy 45

South Pasadena (Calif.) 74, Bishop Gorman 64

Beckman (Calif.) 45, Palo Verde 35

Olympian (Calif.) 67, Clark 44

Las Vegas 64, Silverado 49

Sunrise Mountain 47, Southwest SD (Calif.) 16

Sierra Vista 43, Torrance (Calif.) 22