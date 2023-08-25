Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Bishop Gorman’s Stephenie Hackett (10) successfully makes a penalty kick during a game against Faith Lutheran at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

— Miles Harris, Liberty: The senior scored on a header with three minutes remaining to lift the Patriots to a 3-2 victory over Desert Oasis.

— Omar Ibarra, Tech: The junior had a goal and an assist to lead the Roadrunners to a 3-1 win over Spring Creek.

— Erick Torres, Desert Pines: The junior scored the game-winning goal in the second half to lift the Jaguars over Chaparral 1-0.

Girls soccer

— Natalie Collins, Liberty: The junior had a goal and an assist to help the Patriots cruise past Desert Oasis 5-0.

— Bridget Guevara, Arbor View: The senior racked up three goals and three assists to help the Aggies rout Bonanza 8-0.

— Judith Mancuso, Green Valley: The senior logged two goals and an assist as the Gators rolled to an 8-0 victory over Sky Pointe.

— Aly Papka, Foothill: The senior had four goals and an assist to help the Falcons roll to an 11-0 victory over Eldorado.

— India Wilson, Palo Verde: The senior scored the equalizer late in the second half to help the Panthers battle back from a two-goal deficit for a 2-2 tie against Coronado.

Girls volleyball

— Angelina DeGrange, Sierra Vista: The junior compiled 27 assists, 10 digs and five service aces to help the Mountain Lions edge Durango 20-25, 25-23, 25-11, 24-26, 15-12.

— Clara Jennings, Bonanza: The sophomore had 15 digs, 11 kills and six aces in the Bengals’ 25-19, 25-16, 25-22 loss to Rancho.

— Siena Novak, Foothill: The sophomore finished with 19 kills and 12 digs as the Falcons defeated Boulder City 25-18, 26-24, 25-23.

— Megan Uszynski, Boulder City: The senior recorded 15 digs and 10 kills, but the Eagles fell to Foothill 25-18, 26-24, 25-23.

Scores

Boys soccer

Cristo Rey 3, Sloan Canyon 1

Desert Pines 1, Chaparral 0

Liberty 3, Desert Oasis 2

Shadow Ridge 6, Sierra Vista 2

Tech 3, Spring Creek 1

Girls soccer

Arbor View 8, Bonanza 0

Bishop Gorman 2, Faith Lutheran 1

Canyon Springs 2, Basic 0

Coronado 2, Palo Verde 2

Foothill 11, Eldorado 0

Green Valley 8, Sky Pointe 0

Las Vegas 3, Durango 2

Liberty 5, Desert Oasis 0

Shadow Ridge 4, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Spring Valley 9, Desert Pines 1

Girls volleyball

Arbor View 3, Silverado 0

Desert Oasis 3, Canyon Springs 0

Foothill 3, Boulder City 0

Rancho 3, Bonanza 0

Sierra Vista 3, Durango 2

The Meadows 3, Las Vegas 0

Virgin Valley 3, Democracy Prep 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.