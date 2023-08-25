Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Boys soccer
— Miles Harris, Liberty: The senior scored on a header with three minutes remaining to lift the Patriots to a 3-2 victory over Desert Oasis.
— Omar Ibarra, Tech: The junior had a goal and an assist to lead the Roadrunners to a 3-1 win over Spring Creek.
— Erick Torres, Desert Pines: The junior scored the game-winning goal in the second half to lift the Jaguars over Chaparral 1-0.
Girls soccer
— Natalie Collins, Liberty: The junior had a goal and an assist to help the Patriots cruise past Desert Oasis 5-0.
— Bridget Guevara, Arbor View: The senior racked up three goals and three assists to help the Aggies rout Bonanza 8-0.
— Judith Mancuso, Green Valley: The senior logged two goals and an assist as the Gators rolled to an 8-0 victory over Sky Pointe.
— Aly Papka, Foothill: The senior had four goals and an assist to help the Falcons roll to an 11-0 victory over Eldorado.
— India Wilson, Palo Verde: The senior scored the equalizer late in the second half to help the Panthers battle back from a two-goal deficit for a 2-2 tie against Coronado.
Girls volleyball
— Angelina DeGrange, Sierra Vista: The junior compiled 27 assists, 10 digs and five service aces to help the Mountain Lions edge Durango 20-25, 25-23, 25-11, 24-26, 15-12.
— Clara Jennings, Bonanza: The sophomore had 15 digs, 11 kills and six aces in the Bengals’ 25-19, 25-16, 25-22 loss to Rancho.
— Siena Novak, Foothill: The sophomore finished with 19 kills and 12 digs as the Falcons defeated Boulder City 25-18, 26-24, 25-23.
— Megan Uszynski, Boulder City: The senior recorded 15 digs and 10 kills, but the Eagles fell to Foothill 25-18, 26-24, 25-23.
Scores
Boys soccer
Cristo Rey 3, Sloan Canyon 1
Desert Pines 1, Chaparral 0
Liberty 3, Desert Oasis 2
Shadow Ridge 6, Sierra Vista 2
Tech 3, Spring Creek 1
Girls soccer
Arbor View 8, Bonanza 0
Bishop Gorman 2, Faith Lutheran 1
Canyon Springs 2, Basic 0
Coronado 2, Palo Verde 2
Foothill 11, Eldorado 0
Green Valley 8, Sky Pointe 0
Las Vegas 3, Durango 2
Liberty 5, Desert Oasis 0
Shadow Ridge 4, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Spring Valley 9, Desert Pines 1
Girls volleyball
Arbor View 3, Silverado 0
Desert Oasis 3, Canyon Springs 0
Foothill 3, Boulder City 0
Rancho 3, Bonanza 0
Sierra Vista 3, Durango 2
The Meadows 3, Las Vegas 0
Virgin Valley 3, Democracy Prep 0
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.