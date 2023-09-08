Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Centennial’s Olivia Roberts (3) spikes the ball during a volleyball game between Centennial High School and Arbor View High School on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Girls soccer

— Hunter Borgel, Bishop Gorman: The senior logged four goals and two assists to lead the Gaels past Shadow Ridge 9-1.

— Payton Hahn, Tech: The senior scored three goals to help the Roadrunners rout Canyon Springs 5-0.

— Alexandra Milano, Coronado: The sophomore had a goal and an assist as the Cougars rolled to a 7-0 win over Arbor View.

— Arden Petkewich, Palo Verde: The junior scored a second-half equalizer to help the Panthers finish with a 1-1 tie against Liberty.

— Isabelle Simoneau, Foothill: The senior collected three goals and two assists in the Falcons’ 9-0 victory over Rancho.

Girls volleyball

— Julie Beckham, Coronado: The sophomore logged 10 digs, nine kills and two service aces to help the Cougars beat Palo Verde 25-18, 25-22, 25-14.

— Kennedy Cooper, Liberty: The junior finished with eight kills and two aces in the Patriots’ 25-18, 25-17, 25-12 win over Desert Oasis.

— Lauryn Jennings, Bonanza: The sophomore had 21 assists to help the Bengals defeat Canyon Springs 25-11, 25-11, 25-20.

— Lily Mackey, Boulder City: The junior had 15 assists and 12 service aces as the Eagles used a balanced attack to cruise to a 25-2, 25-7, 25-8 victory over Western.

Scores

Girls soccer

Basic 9, Desert Pines 0

Bishop Gorman 9, Shadow Ridge 1

Coronado 7, Arbor View 0

Foothill 9, Rancho 0

Liberty 1, Palo Verde 1

Sierra Vista 2, Eldorado 1

Spring Valley 4, Sky Pointe 0

Tech 5, Canyon Springs 0

Boys soccer

Faith Lutheran 3, Tech 0

Girls volleyball

Bonanza 3, Canyon Springs 0

Boulder City 3, Western 0

Centennial 3, Arbor View 1

Coronado 3, Palo Verde 0

Foothill 3, Manti (Utah) 1

Lake Mead 3, Awaken Christian 0

Liberty 3, Desert Oasis 0

Liberty Baptist 3, Sandy Valley 0

Sloan Canyon 3, Pahrump Valley 1

The Meadows 3, Somerset-Losee 0

