83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nevada Preps

Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2023 - 10:08 pm
 
Centennial’s Olivia Roberts (3) spikes the ball during a volleyball game between Centenn ...
Centennial’s Olivia Roberts (3) spikes the ball during a volleyball game between Centennial High School and Arbor View High School on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Girls soccer

— Hunter Borgel, Bishop Gorman: The senior logged four goals and two assists to lead the Gaels past Shadow Ridge 9-1.

— Payton Hahn, Tech: The senior scored three goals to help the Roadrunners rout Canyon Springs 5-0.

— Alexandra Milano, Coronado: The sophomore had a goal and an assist as the Cougars rolled to a 7-0 win over Arbor View.

— Arden Petkewich, Palo Verde: The junior scored a second-half equalizer to help the Panthers finish with a 1-1 tie against Liberty.

— Isabelle Simoneau, Foothill: The senior collected three goals and two assists in the Falcons’ 9-0 victory over Rancho.

Girls volleyball

— Julie Beckham, Coronado: The sophomore logged 10 digs, nine kills and two service aces to help the Cougars beat Palo Verde 25-18, 25-22, 25-14.

— Kennedy Cooper, Liberty: The junior finished with eight kills and two aces in the Patriots’ 25-18, 25-17, 25-12 win over Desert Oasis.

— Lauryn Jennings, Bonanza: The sophomore had 21 assists to help the Bengals defeat Canyon Springs 25-11, 25-11, 25-20.

— Lily Mackey, Boulder City: The junior had 15 assists and 12 service aces as the Eagles used a balanced attack to cruise to a 25-2, 25-7, 25-8 victory over Western.

Scores

Girls soccer

Basic 9, Desert Pines 0

Bishop Gorman 9, Shadow Ridge 1

Coronado 7, Arbor View 0

Foothill 9, Rancho 0

Liberty 1, Palo Verde 1

Sierra Vista 2, Eldorado 1

Spring Valley 4, Sky Pointe 0

Tech 5, Canyon Springs 0

Boys soccer

Faith Lutheran 3, Tech 0

Girls volleyball

Bonanza 3, Canyon Springs 0

Boulder City 3, Western 0

Centennial 3, Arbor View 1

Coronado 3, Palo Verde 0

Foothill 3, Manti (Utah) 1

Lake Mead 3, Awaken Christian 0

Liberty 3, Desert Oasis 0

Liberty Baptist 3, Sandy Valley 0

Sloan Canyon 3, Pahrump Valley 1

The Meadows 3, Somerset-Losee 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Ex-Arbor View coach quickly building up Somerset-Losee program
Ex-Arbor View coach quickly building up Somerset-Losee program
2
High school football: Top 2026 Nevada propects to watch
High school football: Top 2026 Nevada propects to watch
3
‘There’s a door’: ESPN analyst says Gorman national title worthy
‘There’s a door’: ESPN analyst says Gorman national title worthy
4
Top 5 Week 4 games: No. 2 Gorman hosts ranked California school
Top 5 Week 4 games: No. 2 Gorman hosts ranked California school
5
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Monday’s high school scores, top performances