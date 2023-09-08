Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Girls soccer
— Hunter Borgel, Bishop Gorman: The senior logged four goals and two assists to lead the Gaels past Shadow Ridge 9-1.
— Payton Hahn, Tech: The senior scored three goals to help the Roadrunners rout Canyon Springs 5-0.
— Alexandra Milano, Coronado: The sophomore had a goal and an assist as the Cougars rolled to a 7-0 win over Arbor View.
— Arden Petkewich, Palo Verde: The junior scored a second-half equalizer to help the Panthers finish with a 1-1 tie against Liberty.
— Isabelle Simoneau, Foothill: The senior collected three goals and two assists in the Falcons’ 9-0 victory over Rancho.
Girls volleyball
— Julie Beckham, Coronado: The sophomore logged 10 digs, nine kills and two service aces to help the Cougars beat Palo Verde 25-18, 25-22, 25-14.
— Kennedy Cooper, Liberty: The junior finished with eight kills and two aces in the Patriots’ 25-18, 25-17, 25-12 win over Desert Oasis.
— Lauryn Jennings, Bonanza: The sophomore had 21 assists to help the Bengals defeat Canyon Springs 25-11, 25-11, 25-20.
— Lily Mackey, Boulder City: The junior had 15 assists and 12 service aces as the Eagles used a balanced attack to cruise to a 25-2, 25-7, 25-8 victory over Western.
Scores
Girls soccer
Basic 9, Desert Pines 0
Bishop Gorman 9, Shadow Ridge 1
Coronado 7, Arbor View 0
Foothill 9, Rancho 0
Liberty 1, Palo Verde 1
Sierra Vista 2, Eldorado 1
Spring Valley 4, Sky Pointe 0
Tech 5, Canyon Springs 0
Boys soccer
Faith Lutheran 3, Tech 0
Girls volleyball
Bonanza 3, Canyon Springs 0
Boulder City 3, Western 0
Centennial 3, Arbor View 1
Coronado 3, Palo Verde 0
Foothill 3, Manti (Utah) 1
Lake Mead 3, Awaken Christian 0
Liberty 3, Desert Oasis 0
Liberty Baptist 3, Sandy Valley 0
Sloan Canyon 3, Pahrump Valley 1
The Meadows 3, Somerset-Losee 0
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.