Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
Thursday’s top high school basketball performances:
Boys basketball
— Pharaoh Compton, Arbor View: The senior scored 15 points to help the Aggies defeat Valley 86-63.
— Christin Haylock, Somerset-Losee: The senior finished with 22 points in the Lions’ 56-50 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
— Caleb Pigge, Faith Lutheran: The senior scored 18 points to lead the Crusaders to a 69-54 win over Green Valley.
— Easton Welbourne, Boulder City: The junior had 21 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals as the Eagles defeated Coral Academy 59-50.
Girls basketball
— Sanai Branch, Arbor View: The sophomore led the way with 16 points as the Aggies beat Clark 43-23.
— Gabrielle Brooks, Coronado: The senior had 18 points and six rebounds to help the Cougars defeat Faith Lutheran 56-48.
— Kailani Martinez, Pahrump Valley: The senior collected 15 points, 12 rebounds, six steals and two assists while leading the Trojans to a 52-18 victory over Boulder City.
Scores
Boys basketball
Arbor View 86, Valley 63
Boulder City 59, Coral Academy 50
Faith Lutheran 69, Green Valley 54
Needles 80, Adelson School 23
Somerset-Losee 56, Cimarron-Memorial 50
The Meadows 73, Doral Academy 31
Girls basketball
Arbor View 43, Clark 23
Coronado 56, Faith Lutheran 48
Democracy Prep 52, Desert Pines 23
Hurricane (Utah) 56, Moapa Valley 48
Needles 65, Adelson School 10
Pahrump Valley 52, Boulder City 18
Somerset-Losee 68, Valley 24
Flag football
Boulder City 47, Valley 6
Sierra Vista 21, Sunrise Mountain 20
Sloan Canyon 27, Western 6
Virgin Valley 25, Moapa Valley 0
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal