Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Somerset-Losee guard Christin Haylock (11) attempts a free throw during a game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thursday’s top high school basketball performances:

Boys basketball

— Pharaoh Compton, Arbor View: The senior scored 15 points to help the Aggies defeat Valley 86-63.

— Christin Haylock, Somerset-Losee: The senior finished with 22 points in the Lions’ 56-50 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

— Caleb Pigge, Faith Lutheran: The senior scored 18 points to lead the Crusaders to a 69-54 win over Green Valley.

— Easton Welbourne, Boulder City: The junior had 21 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals as the Eagles defeated Coral Academy 59-50.

Girls basketball

— Sanai Branch, Arbor View: The sophomore led the way with 16 points as the Aggies beat Clark 43-23.

— Gabrielle Brooks, Coronado: The senior had 18 points and six rebounds to help the Cougars defeat Faith Lutheran 56-48.

— Kailani Martinez, Pahrump Valley: The senior collected 15 points, 12 rebounds, six steals and two assists while leading the Trojans to a 52-18 victory over Boulder City.

Scores

Boys basketball

Arbor View 86, Valley 63

Boulder City 59, Coral Academy 50

Faith Lutheran 69, Green Valley 54

Needles 80, Adelson School 23

Somerset-Losee 56, Cimarron-Memorial 50

The Meadows 73, Doral Academy 31

Girls basketball

Arbor View 43, Clark 23

Coronado 56, Faith Lutheran 48

Democracy Prep 52, Desert Pines 23

Hurricane (Utah) 56, Moapa Valley 48

Needles 65, Adelson School 10

Pahrump Valley 52, Boulder City 18

Somerset-Losee 68, Valley 24

Flag football

Boulder City 47, Valley 6

Sierra Vista 21, Sunrise Mountain 20

Sloan Canyon 27, Western 6

Virgin Valley 25, Moapa Valley 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal