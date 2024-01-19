Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Democracy Prep point guard Bray’ana Miles (3) keeps the ball in her posession during a game against Spring Valley at Spring Valley High School on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thursday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:

Boys basketball

— Pharaoh Compton, Arbor View: The senior scored 23 points as the Aggies took control early on their way to a 72-45 win over Spring Valley.

— RJ Nance, Centennial: The senior led all scorers with 22 points to help the Bulldogs outlast Durango 63-59.

— CJ Shaw, Mojave: The junior logged 27 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals in the Rattlers’ 69-57 victory over Las Vegas.

— Luke Wright, Boulder City: The junior nailed seven 3-pointers and finished with 27 points to lead the Eagles past Pahrump Valley 63-35.

Girls basketball

— Ava Aldridge, Foothill: The senior had 20 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead the Falcons past Durango 65-30.

— Aspen Larson, Cadence: The sophomore logged 17 points, nine rebounds and three steals to help the Cougars beat Chaparral 53-13.

— Avery Silvas, Sierra Vista: The sophomore finished with 20 points and seven rebounds to help the Mountain Lions defeat Green Valley 41-35.

— Tariyh Turner, Cheyenne: The junior scored 18 points as the Desert Shields used a balanced attack to roll past Eldorado 70-22.

— Ajalee Williams, Legacy: The sophomore had 11 points and hit the game-winning basket with four seconds remaining to lift the Longhorns over Somerset-Losee 66-64.

Flag football

— Anjel Linwood, Desert Oasis: The senior reeled in a 50-yard TD reception and logged four tackles to lead the Diamondbacks to a 54-0 win over Silverado.

— Alexis Manzo, Palo Verde: The junior snagged three interceptions, returning one for a score, as the Panthers beat Liberty 34-12.

— Kaylee Montalvo, Green Valley: The senior collected 128 rushing yards and 39 receiving yards and added nine tackles and a pick-six on defense as the Gators rallied in the fourth quarter to edge Centennial 13-12.

— Halley Redd, Basic: The senior completed 27 of 44 passes for 328 yards and five TDs and also rushed for two scores as the Wolves forced overtime with a late 2-point conversion and went on to a 46-40 victory over Las Vegas.

— Jyniah Sanders, Shadow Ridge: The senior had 104 receiving yards with a TD and added nine sacks on defense to lead the Mustangs to a 38-13 win over Del Sol.

Scores

Boys basketball

Arbor View 72, Spring Valley 45

Boulder City 63, Pahrump Valley 35

Centennial 63, Durango 59

Mojave 69, Las Vegas 57

White Pine 60, Adelson School 51

Girls basketball

Basic 33, Mojave 19

Cadence 53, Chaparral 13

Cheyenne 70, Eldorado 22

Democracy Prep 45, Spring Valley 37

Foothill 65, Durango 30

Legacy 66, Somerset-Losee 64

Needles 55, Awaken Christian 11

Shadow Ridge 46, Liberty 44

Sierra Vista 41, Green Valley 35

Tech 54, Bonanza 20

Valley 62, Amplus Academy 12

Flag football

Basic 46, Las Vegas 40 (OT)

Bishop Gorman 38, Tech 12

Desert Oasis 54, Silverado 0

Green Valley 13, Centennial 12

Palo Verde 34, Liberty 12

Shadow Ridge 38, Del Sol 13

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal