Nevada Preps

Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2024 - 9:37 pm
 
Green Valley batter Caden Kirby (12) is congratulated on a run by teammates against Silverado during their NIAA baseball game on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Thursday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

— Benjamin Lovering, Faith Lutheran: The senior went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs in the Crusaders’ 6-0 win over Spring Valley.

— Ryan Soto, Rancho: The senior went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI as the Rams rolled past Eldorado 10-3.

— Joseph Steidel, Green Valley: The senior pitcher held Silverado scoreless while striking out nine in six innings to lead the Gators to a 4-0 victory.

— Bruce Trzpis, Tech: The junior went 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored in Tech’s 4-0 win over Durango.

— Sei Valdez, Arbor View: The junior went 3-for-3 with a double as Arbor View used a five-run fifth inning to defeat Liberty 10-4.

Softball

— Lieba Gillett, Clark: The senior went 3-for-4 with a triple and five RBIs, and the Chargers scored 10 runs in each of the first two innings to beat Chaparral 24-9.

— Bailey Goldberg, Coronado: The sophomore went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to help the Cougars defeat Rancho 6-0.

— Kendal Navajo, Mojave: The junior had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored, and the Rattlers blew the game open with a 13-run fifth inning on the way to a 21-4 victory over Eldorado.

— Kenya Valdivia Butler, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, and the Spartans scored two runs in the sixth to edge Tech 8-6.

— Camren Van Thomme, Foothill: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, and the Falcons scored nine runs in the first two innings of their 20-9 win over Silverado.

Boys volleyball

— Jace Bishop, Shadow Ridge: The senior had 11 kills and three service aces in the Mustangs’ 25-17, 25-11, 25-19 victory over Foothill.

— Mark Blanchard, Arbor View: The senior logged 21 kills and five digs to lead the Aggies to a 23-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-19 win over Sierra Vista.

— Kole Jacobs, Green Valley: The senior collected 12 kills, seven digs, three aces and three blocks to lead the Gators past Cimarron-Memorial 25-19, 25-16, 25-15.

— Isaiah Moore, Legacy: The junior finished with 12 assists and 10 digs in the Longhorns’ 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18 win over Durango.

— Angel Pulido, Eldorado: The junior racked up 54 assists, four digs and three kills in the Sundevils’ 25-19, 25-16, 23-25, 25-16 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

— Roman Rose, Boulder City: The senior collected 40 assists and six aces to help the Eagles beat SLAM Academy 25-11, 25-11, 25-11.

Scores

Baseball

Arbor View 10, Liberty 4

Bagdad (Ariz.) 13, Sunrise Mountain 1

Cheyenne 20, Cadence 2

Faith Lutheran 6, Spring Valley 0

Green Valley 4, Silverado 0

Indian Springs 14, Laughlin 0

Legacy 13, Coronado 4

Needles 6, Pahrump Valley 0

Palo Verde 5, Bishop Gorman 1

Rancho 10, Eldorado 3

Tech 4, Durango 0

Softball

Centennial 14, Green Valley 4

Cimarron-Memorial 8, Tech 6

Clark 24, Chaparral 9

Coronado 6, Rancho 0

Foothill 20, Silverado 9

Mojave 21, Eldorado 4

Boys volleyball

Arbor View 3, Sierra Vista 1

Boulder City 3, SLAM Academy 0

Del Sol 3, Clark 0

Desert Oasis 3, Cheyenne 0

Eldorado 3, Sunrise Mountain 1

Green Valley 3, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Las Vegas 3, Chaparral 2

Legacy 3, Durango 1

Shadow Ridge 3, Foothill 0

Tech 3, Bonanza 1

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

