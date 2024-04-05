60°F
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Las Vegas pitcher Dallas Martinez throws to Palo Verde during a high school baseball game on Th ...
Las Vegas pitcher Dallas Martinez throws to Palo Verde during a high school baseball game on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2024 - 9:43 pm
 

Thursday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

— Louis Dion, Coronado: The senior went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI, and the Cougars scored a run in the eighth inning for a 9-8 victory over Damien (California).

— Audric Gregorio, SLAM Academy: The junior struck out 11 while tossing a four-inning one-hitter and also had three hits with a double and two RBIs to lead the Bulls past Chaparral 16-1.

— Tyson Lake, Legacy: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs in the Longhorns’ 10-1 victory over Foothill.

— Christian Wilkes, Shadow Ridge: The senior went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI to help the Mustangs defeat Spring Valley 8-4.

— Cameron Wright, Virgin Valley: The senior went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs in the Bulldogs’ 19-4 win over Canyon Springs.

Softball

— Brooklynn Braun, Rancho: The junior went 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs to help the Rams roll past Desert Pines 17-0.

— Madison Castellon, Legacy: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double and six RBIs in the Longhorns’ 15-0 rout of Durango.

— Karola Garcia, The Meadows: The junior had four hits, a double and five RBIs as the Mustangs outslugged Canyon Springs 27-13.

— Julia Leavitt, Virgin Valley: The sophomore logged four hits, two home runs and five RBIs to help the Bulldogs defeat Del Sol 23-2.

— Payton Rogers, Boulder City: The sophomore struck out eight while tossing a three-inning no-hitter as the Eagles cruised to a 16-0 win over Valley.

Boys volleyball

— Brock Barney, Green Valley: The senior had 14 kills, seven digs and two aces as the Gators cruised to a 25-17, 25-14, 25-16 victory over Centennial.

— Regi Beshiri, Sierra Vista: The senior collected 14 kills, four aces and three digs while helping the Mountain Lions defeat Cheyenne 25-12, 30-28, 25-21.

— Reece Brenner, Arbor View: The senior logged 15 kills and 13 digs to lead the Aggies to a 25-19, 25-19, 25-22 win over Foothill.

— Travis Hess, Boulder City: The senior finished with nine kills and four blocks in the Eagles’ 25-16, 25-21, 25-18 win over Virgin Valley.

Scores

Baseball

Adelson School 18, GV Christian 15

Calvary Christian (Ga.) 15, The Meadows 12

Coronado 9, Damien (Calif.) 8

Cypress (Calif.) 9, Desert Oasis 3

Gahr (Calif.) 2, Coronado 1

GV Christian 21, Adelson School 20

Legacy 10, Foothill 1

Mater East 15, Democracy Prep 1

Moapa Valley 7, Mojave 0

Pahrump Valley 11, Sunrise Mountain 1

San Ramon (Calif.) 9, Basic 7

Shadow Ridge 8, Spring Valley 4

SLAM Academy 16, Chaparral 1

St. Rita (Ill.) 13, Liberty 11

Virgin Valley 19, Canyon Springs 4

Softball

Boulder City 16, Valley 0

Clark 20, Cadence 11

Legacy 15, Durango 0

Moapa Valley 20, Democracy Prep 0

Rancho 17, Desert Pines 0

Spring Valley 13, Foothill 3

The Meadows 27, Canyon Springs 13

Virgin Valley 23, Del Sol 2

Boys volleyball

Arbor View 3, Foothill 0

Boulder City 3, Virgin Valley 0

Green Valley 3, Centennial 0

Mojave 3, Sunrise Mountain 0

Sierra Vista 3, Cheyenne 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

