Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
Thursday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
— Louis Dion, Coronado: The senior went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI, and the Cougars scored a run in the eighth inning for a 9-8 victory over Damien (California).
— Audric Gregorio, SLAM Academy: The junior struck out 11 while tossing a four-inning one-hitter and also had three hits with a double and two RBIs to lead the Bulls past Chaparral 16-1.
— Tyson Lake, Legacy: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs in the Longhorns’ 10-1 victory over Foothill.
— Christian Wilkes, Shadow Ridge: The senior went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI to help the Mustangs defeat Spring Valley 8-4.
— Cameron Wright, Virgin Valley: The senior went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs in the Bulldogs’ 19-4 win over Canyon Springs.
Softball
— Brooklynn Braun, Rancho: The junior went 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs to help the Rams roll past Desert Pines 17-0.
— Madison Castellon, Legacy: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double and six RBIs in the Longhorns’ 15-0 rout of Durango.
— Karola Garcia, The Meadows: The junior had four hits, a double and five RBIs as the Mustangs outslugged Canyon Springs 27-13.
— Julia Leavitt, Virgin Valley: The sophomore logged four hits, two home runs and five RBIs to help the Bulldogs defeat Del Sol 23-2.
— Payton Rogers, Boulder City: The sophomore struck out eight while tossing a three-inning no-hitter as the Eagles cruised to a 16-0 win over Valley.
Boys volleyball
— Brock Barney, Green Valley: The senior had 14 kills, seven digs and two aces as the Gators cruised to a 25-17, 25-14, 25-16 victory over Centennial.
— Regi Beshiri, Sierra Vista: The senior collected 14 kills, four aces and three digs while helping the Mountain Lions defeat Cheyenne 25-12, 30-28, 25-21.
— Reece Brenner, Arbor View: The senior logged 15 kills and 13 digs to lead the Aggies to a 25-19, 25-19, 25-22 win over Foothill.
— Travis Hess, Boulder City: The senior finished with nine kills and four blocks in the Eagles’ 25-16, 25-21, 25-18 win over Virgin Valley.
Scores
Baseball
Adelson School 18, GV Christian 15
Calvary Christian (Ga.) 15, The Meadows 12
Coronado 9, Damien (Calif.) 8
Cypress (Calif.) 9, Desert Oasis 3
Gahr (Calif.) 2, Coronado 1
GV Christian 21, Adelson School 20
Legacy 10, Foothill 1
Mater East 15, Democracy Prep 1
Moapa Valley 7, Mojave 0
Pahrump Valley 11, Sunrise Mountain 1
San Ramon (Calif.) 9, Basic 7
Shadow Ridge 8, Spring Valley 4
SLAM Academy 16, Chaparral 1
St. Rita (Ill.) 13, Liberty 11
Virgin Valley 19, Canyon Springs 4
Softball
Boulder City 16, Valley 0
Clark 20, Cadence 11
Legacy 15, Durango 0
Moapa Valley 20, Democracy Prep 0
Rancho 17, Desert Pines 0
Spring Valley 13, Foothill 3
The Meadows 27, Canyon Springs 13
Virgin Valley 23, Del Sol 2
Boys volleyball
Arbor View 3, Foothill 0
Boulder City 3, Virgin Valley 0
Green Valley 3, Centennial 0
Mojave 3, Sunrise Mountain 0
Sierra Vista 3, Cheyenne 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal