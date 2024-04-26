Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

No. 5 Shadow Ridge edges No. 3 Las Vegas in extra innings — PHOTOS

Shadow Ridge’s Evan noble (1) drops the bat as he takes off to first base during a high school baseball game between Las Vegas and Shadow Ridge at Las Vegas High School on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Thursday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

— Ethan Clauss, Palo Verde: The junior went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the Panthers past Green Valley 9-2.

— Burke Mabeus, Bishop Gorman: The senior went 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple and four RBIs as the Gaels rallied from a five-run deficit to defeat Desert Oasis 7-5.

— Alexander Mercurius, Durango: The junior went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs as the Trailblazers cruised to a 13-3 win over Foothill.

— Aiden Otano, The Meadows: The senior went 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and five RBIs to help the Mustangs log an 8-4 win over Clark.

— Rouselle Shepard, Faith Lutheran: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs in the Crusaders’ 7-3 victory over Basic.

Softball

— Brooklynn Braun, Rancho: The junior struck out 18 while throwing a complete-game one-hitter and also went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs at the plate to lead the Rams to a 6-2 victory over Doral Academy.

— Mia Frias, Basic: The sophomore went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs as the Wolves defeated Desert Pines 15-0.

— Jersie McDonald, Faith Lutheran: The senior pitched a complete-game four-hitter with 14 strikeouts in the Crusaders’ 7-0 win over Tech.

— Jasmine Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial: The freshman went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double and three RBIs in the Spartans’ 11-0 win over Bonanza.

— Payton Rogers, Boulder City: The sophomore went 2-for-2 with a home run and five RBIs to help the Eagles cruise past Canyon Springs 17-2.

Boys volleyball

— Cole Manning, Palo Verde: The senior logged 14 kills and 12 digs in the Panthers’ 25-12, 25-20, 25-12 victory over Desert Oasis.

— Roman Rose, Boulder City: The senior finished with 34 assists and four aces as the Eagles rolled to a 25-7, 25-20, 25-13 win over Moapa Valley.

— De’Qua Simon, Legacy: The senior recorded 11 kills and three aces in the Longhorns’ 27-25, 25-19, 25-16 victory over Canyon Springs.

— Nicholas Tsai, Sierra Vista: The senior had 32 assists and 10 digs to lead the Mountain Lions past Cheyenne 25-20, 25-12, 23-25, 25-19.

— Eric Veith, Arbor View: The sophomore compiled 23 assists and five kills while helping the Aggies beat Foothill 25-11, 25-15, 25-22.

Scores

Baseball

Bishop Gorman 7, Desert Oasis 5

Coronado 8, Arbor View 3

Doral Academy 16, Canyon Springs 3

Durango 13, Foothill 3

Eldorado 15, Cadence 0

Faith Lutheran 7, Basic 3

Indian Springs 13, Beatty 0

Indian Springs 18, Beatty 0

Lake Mead 26, Laughlin 2

Lake Mead 18, Laughlin 0

Palo Verde 9, Green Valley 2

Shadow Ridge 5, Las Vegas 4

Spring Valley 3, Centennial 2

The Meadows 8, Clark 4

Virgin Valley 5, Sierra Vista 2

Softball

Basic 15, Desert Pines 0

Boulder City 17, Canyon Springs 2

Cimarron-Memorial 11, Bonanza 0

Faith Lutheran 7, Tech 0

Lake Mead 17, Laughlin 2

Moapa Valley 6, Pahranagat Valley 5

Rancho 6, Doral Academy 2

Sierra Vista 15, Cadence 5

SLAM Academy 17, The Meadows 1

Virgin Valley 16, Mater East 1

Western 18, Democracy Prep 7

Boys volleyball

Arbor View 3, Foothill 0

Boulder City 3, Moapa Valley 0

Legacy 3, Canyon Springs 0

Palo Verde 3, Desert Oasis 0

Sierra Vista 3, Cheyenne 1

Virgin Valley 3, Bonanza 2

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal