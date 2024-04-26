Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
Thursday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
— Ethan Clauss, Palo Verde: The junior went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the Panthers past Green Valley 9-2.
— Burke Mabeus, Bishop Gorman: The senior went 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple and four RBIs as the Gaels rallied from a five-run deficit to defeat Desert Oasis 7-5.
— Alexander Mercurius, Durango: The junior went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs as the Trailblazers cruised to a 13-3 win over Foothill.
— Aiden Otano, The Meadows: The senior went 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and five RBIs to help the Mustangs log an 8-4 win over Clark.
— Rouselle Shepard, Faith Lutheran: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs in the Crusaders’ 7-3 victory over Basic.
Softball
— Brooklynn Braun, Rancho: The junior struck out 18 while throwing a complete-game one-hitter and also went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs at the plate to lead the Rams to a 6-2 victory over Doral Academy.
— Mia Frias, Basic: The sophomore went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs as the Wolves defeated Desert Pines 15-0.
— Jersie McDonald, Faith Lutheran: The senior pitched a complete-game four-hitter with 14 strikeouts in the Crusaders’ 7-0 win over Tech.
— Jasmine Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial: The freshman went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double and three RBIs in the Spartans’ 11-0 win over Bonanza.
— Payton Rogers, Boulder City: The sophomore went 2-for-2 with a home run and five RBIs to help the Eagles cruise past Canyon Springs 17-2.
Boys volleyball
— Cole Manning, Palo Verde: The senior logged 14 kills and 12 digs in the Panthers’ 25-12, 25-20, 25-12 victory over Desert Oasis.
— Roman Rose, Boulder City: The senior finished with 34 assists and four aces as the Eagles rolled to a 25-7, 25-20, 25-13 win over Moapa Valley.
— De’Qua Simon, Legacy: The senior recorded 11 kills and three aces in the Longhorns’ 27-25, 25-19, 25-16 victory over Canyon Springs.
— Nicholas Tsai, Sierra Vista: The senior had 32 assists and 10 digs to lead the Mountain Lions past Cheyenne 25-20, 25-12, 23-25, 25-19.
— Eric Veith, Arbor View: The sophomore compiled 23 assists and five kills while helping the Aggies beat Foothill 25-11, 25-15, 25-22.
Scores
Baseball
Bishop Gorman 7, Desert Oasis 5
Coronado 8, Arbor View 3
Doral Academy 16, Canyon Springs 3
Durango 13, Foothill 3
Eldorado 15, Cadence 0
Faith Lutheran 7, Basic 3
Indian Springs 13, Beatty 0
Indian Springs 18, Beatty 0
Lake Mead 26, Laughlin 2
Lake Mead 18, Laughlin 0
Palo Verde 9, Green Valley 2
Shadow Ridge 5, Las Vegas 4
Spring Valley 3, Centennial 2
The Meadows 8, Clark 4
Virgin Valley 5, Sierra Vista 2
Softball
Basic 15, Desert Pines 0
Boulder City 17, Canyon Springs 2
Cimarron-Memorial 11, Bonanza 0
Faith Lutheran 7, Tech 0
Lake Mead 17, Laughlin 2
Moapa Valley 6, Pahranagat Valley 5
Rancho 6, Doral Academy 2
Sierra Vista 15, Cadence 5
SLAM Academy 17, The Meadows 1
Virgin Valley 16, Mater East 1
Western 18, Democracy Prep 7
Boys volleyball
Arbor View 3, Foothill 0
Boulder City 3, Moapa Valley 0
Legacy 3, Canyon Springs 0
Palo Verde 3, Desert Oasis 0
Sierra Vista 3, Cheyenne 1
Virgin Valley 3, Bonanza 2
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal