Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s baseball and softball action.
Thursday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
— Ezra Amora, Tech: The senior went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs in the Roadrunners’ 13-0 victory over Del Sol.
— Kyler Avila, Legacy: The junior went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs as the Longhorns defeated Spring Valley 10-5.
— Cole Baren, Clark: The junior went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, and the Chargers held off a late rally for a 9-7 win over Lake Mead.
— RL Chandler, Palo Verde: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs to help the Panthers roll to a 12-2 win over Sierra Vista.
— Gage McCown, Las Vegas: The junior went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI to lead the Wildcats past Bishop Gorman 8-5.
Softball
— Ava Henderson, Arbor View: The freshman tossed a complete-game five-hitter, and the Aggies scored two runs in the third inning to edge Palo Verde 2-1.
— Leeah Ibarra, Centennial: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs as the Bulldogs cruised past Rancho 15-0.
— Gabrielle Machida, Green Valley: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs as the Gators jumped to an early lead en route to a 17-6 win over Foothill.
— Camryn Reyes, Mater East: The junior pitcher struck out 14 while earning the win and also went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI in the Knights’ 6-4 victory over Clark.
— Indya Sturges, Legacy: The senior went 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs in the Longhorns’ 13-2 win over Las Vegas.
Scores
Baseball
Boulder City 7, Pahrump Valley 2
Canyon Springs 19, Mojave 4
Chaparral 7, Sunrise Mountain 5
Cimarron-Memorial 10, Rancho 9
Clark 9, Lake Mead 7
Las Vegas 8, Bishop Gorman 5
Legacy 10, Spring Valley 5
Palo Verde 12, Sierra Vista 2
Rancho 10, Cimarron-Memorial 9
Tech 13, Del Sol 0
The Meadows 17, SLAM Academy 4
Virgin Valley 9, Mater East 0
Softball
Arbor View 2, Palo Verde 1
Awaken Christian 19, GV Christian 0
Awaken Christian 26, GV Christian 0
Centennial 15, Rancho 0
Coronado 11, Tech 0
Green Valley 17, Foothill 6
Legacy 13, Las Vegas 2
Mater East 6, Clark 4
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal