Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Palo Verde outfielder RL Chandler celebrates a home run with his teammates during a baseball game between Sierra Vista and Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2024 - 8:27 pm
 

Thursday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

— Ezra Amora, Tech: The senior went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs in the Roadrunners’ 13-0 victory over Del Sol.

— Kyler Avila, Legacy: The junior went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs as the Longhorns defeated Spring Valley 10-5.

— Cole Baren, Clark: The junior went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, and the Chargers held off a late rally for a 9-7 win over Lake Mead.

— RL Chandler, Palo Verde: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs to help the Panthers roll to a 12-2 win over Sierra Vista.

— Gage McCown, Las Vegas: The junior went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI to lead the Wildcats past Bishop Gorman 8-5.

Softball

— Ava Henderson, Arbor View: The freshman tossed a complete-game five-hitter, and the Aggies scored two runs in the third inning to edge Palo Verde 2-1.

— Leeah Ibarra, Centennial: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs as the Bulldogs cruised past Rancho 15-0.

— Gabrielle Machida, Green Valley: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs as the Gators jumped to an early lead en route to a 17-6 win over Foothill.

— Camryn Reyes, Mater East: The junior pitcher struck out 14 while earning the win and also went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI in the Knights’ 6-4 victory over Clark.

— Indya Sturges, Legacy: The senior went 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs in the Longhorns’ 13-2 win over Las Vegas.

Scores

Baseball

Boulder City 7, Pahrump Valley 2

Canyon Springs 19, Mojave 4

Chaparral 7, Sunrise Mountain 5

Cimarron-Memorial 10, Rancho 9

Clark 9, Lake Mead 7

Las Vegas 8, Bishop Gorman 5

Legacy 10, Spring Valley 5

Palo Verde 12, Sierra Vista 2

Rancho 10, Cimarron-Memorial 9

Tech 13, Del Sol 0

The Meadows 17, SLAM Academy 4

Virgin Valley 9, Mater East 0

Softball

Arbor View 2, Palo Verde 1

Awaken Christian 19, GV Christian 0

Awaken Christian 26, GV Christian 0

Centennial 15, Rancho 0

Coronado 11, Tech 0

Green Valley 17, Foothill 6

Legacy 13, Las Vegas 2

Mater East 6, Clark 4

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

