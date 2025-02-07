Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball, bowling and flag football action.

Shadow Ridge forward Jaslyn Jefferson (10) shoots against Liberty's during the second half of a Class 5A girls basketball state quarterfinal game on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

High school scores, top performances:

Boys basketball

— Carson Alder, Boulder City: The senior logged seven points and nine rebounds to help the Eagles defeat Pahrump Valley 65-31.

— Travaughn Brigance, Silverado: The senior nailed three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points and five rebounds in the Skyhawks’ 65-51 loss to Bishop Gorman.

— Nick Jefferson, Bishop Gorman: The senior recorded 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists as the Gaels overcame a slow start to beat Silverado 65-51.

— Rashad Moore, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore scored 18 points in the Spartans’ 86-54 win over Chaparral.

— Rory Scott, Mojave: The senior had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals to lead the Rattlers to a 75-70 win over Sierra Vista.

Girls basketball

— Anaiah Brown, Desert Pines: The senior posted 13 points and 13 rebounds in the Jaguars’ 44-39 win over Liberty.

— Jaslyn Jefferson, Shadow Ridge: The junior scored 33 points to lead the Mustangs past Las Vegas 72-47.

— Keonni Lewis, Democracy Prep: The junior scored 14 points as the Blue Knights defeated Faith Lutheran 64-31.

— D’Arrah Michell, Centennial: The freshman scored 25 points to help the Bulldogs cruise to an 84-41 victory over Spring Valley.

— Kayleigh Upham, Desert Oasis: The sophomore racked up 17 points and 12 rebounds in the Diamondbacks’ 46-41 victory over Palo Verde.

Flag football

— Brooke Campion, Desert Oasis: The senior returned an interception for a score and had five tackles to help the Diamondbacks roll past Cheyenne 46-0.

— Karah Foss, Arbor View: The sophomore threw three TD passes and logged 10 tackles in the Aggies’ 24-19 victory over Tech.

— Ke Kameehonua, Tech: The junior carried eight times for 60 yards and a TD in the Roadrunners’ 24-19 loss to Arbor View.

Scores

Boys basketball

Bishop Gorman 65, Silverado 51

Boulder City 65, Pahrump Valley 31

Cimarron-Memorial 86, Chaparral 54

Mojave 75, Sierra Vista 70

Sandy Valley 50, Word of Life 34

The Meadows 81, Coral Academy 60

Girls basketball

Bishop Gorman 56, Clark 7

Centennial 84, Spring Valley 41

Democracy Prep 64, Faith Lutheran 31

Desert Oasis 46, Palo Verde 41

Desert Pines 44, Liberty 39

Round Mountain 47, Indian Springs 35

Shadow Ridge 72, Las Vegas 47

Tech 44, American Heritage 18

Flag football

Arbor View 24, Tech 19

Desert Oasis 46, Cheyenne 0

Girls bowling

5A state semifinals

No. 1 Coronado 9, No. 5 Shadow Ridge 0

No. 6 Clark 7, No. 2 Palo Verde 2

4A state semifinals

No. 1D Del Sol 9, No. 3D Green Valley 0

No. 2D Las Vegas 7, No. 1M Rancho 2

3A state semifinals

No. 1D Mojave 9, No. 2M Canyon Springs 0

No. 2D The Meadows 9, No. 1M Boulder City 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal