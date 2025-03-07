Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
Baseball
— Mickey Martinez, Las Vegas: The junior pitcher struck out six while scattering six hits over 6⅔ innings in the Wildcats’ 5-3 victory over Desert Oasis.
— Brady Paulson, Rancho: The senior went 3-for-3 with a home run, a triple and six RBIs to lead the Rams past Eldorado 15-0.
— Lucas Pettingill, Moapa Valley: The senior had a home run and four RBIs as the Pirates logged an 8-5 tournament victory over Bonneville (Utah).
— Drew Steffen, Coronado: The senior went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in the Cougars’ 7-5 loss to Lake Mead.
— Jake Turner, Centennial: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI to help the Bulldogs defeat Arbor View 13-3.
Softball
— Lyla Baxter, Green Valley: The junior went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs as the Gators cruised to a four-inning 15-0 win over Spring Valley.
— Aubrey Bressler, Centennial: The senior went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double and an RBI as the Bulldogs scored 13 runs in the fourth inning to cap their 17-1 win over Silverado
— Nicole Carrasco, SLAM! Nevada: The senior went 3-for-4 with two doubles as the Bulls rolled past Indian Springs 11-0 in four innings.
— Brooklyn Hicks, Bishop Gorman: The senior went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs as the Gaels rallied late for a 6-2 win over Basic.
— Taylor Johns, Palo Verde: The junior went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and three RBIs in the Panthers’ four-inning 15-0 victory over Rancho.
Boys volleyball
— Cooper Ball, Arbor View: The junior logged six kills, two digs and one block to help the Aggies beat Sky Pointe 25-22, 25-23, 25-22.
— Regi Beshiri, Sierra Vista: The junior finished with 18 kills, 10 digs and an ace in the Mountain Lions’ 25-19, 25-20, 25-21 loss to Coronado.
— Peter Castor, Palo Verde: The senior finished with eight kills in the Panthers’ 25-17, 25-21, 26-24 victory over Shadow Ridge.
— David Davila, Green Valley: The senior had 13 kills and 11 digs to help the Gators defeat Silverado 25-21, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22.
Scores
Baseball
Cadence 14, GV Christian 11
Centennial 13, Arbor View 3
Cheyenne 8, Desert Pines 7
Lake Mead 7, Coronado 5
Las Vegas 5, Desert Oasis 3
Moapa Valley 8, Bonneville (Utah) 5
Needles 17, North Valley Christian (Ariz.) 6
Palo Verde Valley (Calif.) 5, Needles 4
Rancho 15, Eldorado 0
River Valley (Ariz.) 10, Pahrump Valley 7
Virgin Valley 14, Mountain View (Utah) 3
Virgin Valley 15, Enterprise (Utah) 5
Softball
Bishop Gorman 6, Basic 2
Centennial 17, Silverado 1
Green Valley 15, Spring Valley 0
GV Christian 22, Cadence 10
Mater East 16, The Meadows 4
Palo Verde 15, Rancho 0
SLAM! Nevada 6, Mater East 3
SLAM! Nevada 11, Indian Springs 0
Boys volleyball
Arbor View 3, Sky Pointe 0
Bonanza 3, Tech 2
Cadence 3, American Heritage 0
Chaparral 3, Las Vegas 0
Coronado 3, Sierra Vista 0
Green Valley 3, Silverado 1
Liberty 3, Amplus Academy 0
Mojave 3, Doral Academy 1
Palo Verde 3, Shadow Ridge 0
Sunrise Mountain 3, Eldorado 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal