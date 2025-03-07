46°F
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Shadow Ridge students cheer during a high school boys volleyball game between Palo Verde and Sh ...
Shadow Ridge students cheer during a high school boys volleyball game between Palo Verde and Shadow Ridge at Shadow Ridge High School Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2025 - 10:06 pm
 

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

— Mickey Martinez, Las Vegas: The junior pitcher struck out six while scattering six hits over 6⅔ innings in the Wildcats’ 5-3 victory over Desert Oasis.

— Brady Paulson, Rancho: The senior went 3-for-3 with a home run, a triple and six RBIs to lead the Rams past Eldorado 15-0.

— Lucas Pettingill, Moapa Valley: The senior had a home run and four RBIs as the Pirates logged an 8-5 tournament victory over Bonneville (Utah).

— Drew Steffen, Coronado: The senior went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in the Cougars’ 7-5 loss to Lake Mead.

— Jake Turner, Centennial: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI to help the Bulldogs defeat Arbor View 13-3.

Softball

— Lyla Baxter, Green Valley: The junior went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs as the Gators cruised to a four-inning 15-0 win over Spring Valley.

— Aubrey Bressler, Centennial: The senior went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double and an RBI as the Bulldogs scored 13 runs in the fourth inning to cap their 17-1 win over Silverado

— Nicole Carrasco, SLAM! Nevada: The senior went 3-for-4 with two doubles as the Bulls rolled past Indian Springs 11-0 in four innings.

— Brooklyn Hicks, Bishop Gorman: The senior went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs as the Gaels rallied late for a 6-2 win over Basic.

— Taylor Johns, Palo Verde: The junior went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and three RBIs in the Panthers’ four-inning 15-0 victory over Rancho.

Boys volleyball

— Cooper Ball, Arbor View: The junior logged six kills, two digs and one block to help the Aggies beat Sky Pointe 25-22, 25-23, 25-22.

— Regi Beshiri, Sierra Vista: The junior finished with 18 kills, 10 digs and an ace in the Mountain Lions’ 25-19, 25-20, 25-21 loss to Coronado.

— Peter Castor, Palo Verde: The senior finished with eight kills in the Panthers’ 25-17, 25-21, 26-24 victory over Shadow Ridge.

— David Davila, Green Valley: The senior had 13 kills and 11 digs to help the Gators defeat Silverado 25-21, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22.

Scores

Baseball

Cadence 14, GV Christian 11

Centennial 13, Arbor View 3

Cheyenne 8, Desert Pines 7

Lake Mead 7, Coronado 5

Las Vegas 5, Desert Oasis 3

Moapa Valley 8, Bonneville (Utah) 5

Needles 17, North Valley Christian (Ariz.) 6

Palo Verde Valley (Calif.) 5, Needles 4

Rancho 15, Eldorado 0

River Valley (Ariz.) 10, Pahrump Valley 7

Virgin Valley 14, Mountain View (Utah) 3

Virgin Valley 15, Enterprise (Utah) 5

Softball

Bishop Gorman 6, Basic 2

Centennial 17, Silverado 1

Green Valley 15, Spring Valley 0

GV Christian 22, Cadence 10

Mater East 16, The Meadows 4

Palo Verde 15, Rancho 0

SLAM! Nevada 6, Mater East 3

SLAM! Nevada 11, Indian Springs 0

Boys volleyball

Arbor View 3, Sky Pointe 0

Bonanza 3, Tech 2

Cadence 3, American Heritage 0

Chaparral 3, Las Vegas 0

Coronado 3, Sierra Vista 0

Green Valley 3, Silverado 1

Liberty 3, Amplus Academy 0

Mojave 3, Doral Academy 1

Palo Verde 3, Shadow Ridge 0

Sunrise Mountain 3, Eldorado 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

