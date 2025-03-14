Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Las Vegas’ Hunter Iverson (18) jogs into home, greeting his teammates after hitting a grand slam against Centennial on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at Las Vegas High School. Las Vegas beat Centennial 13-2, ending the game in the fifth inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

— Landon Angelo, Foothill: The senior went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to help the Falcons defeat Desert Oasis 7-4.

— Kellen Anunson, Clark: The senior went 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI as the Chargers rolled past Cimarron-Memorial 15-0.

— Esai Esparza, Cheyenne: The senior went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs as the Desert Shields scored eight runs in the second inning on their way to an 18-3 four-inning victory over Del Sol.

— Hunter Iverson, Las Vegas: The junior went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and five RBIs as the Wildcats scored in every inning of a 13-2 four-inning win over Centennial.

— Bruce Trzpis, Tech: The senior went 2-for-2 with a home run, a triple and four RBIs in the Roadrunners’ 16-1 four-inning victory over Rancho.

— Caleb Yeary, Eldorado: The senior pitcher earned the win and went 1-for-2 with three RBIs at the plate as the Firehawks cruised past Chaparral 18-0 in three innings.

Softball

— Emily Hodsdon, Bonanza: The junior had three doubles and three RBIs to lead the Bengals past Las Vegas 9-5.

— Jasmine Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs to help the Spartans log a 22-7 four-inning victory over Durango.

Boys volleyball

— Jonah Gray, Arbor View: The senior had eight kills and two blocks in the Aggies’ 25-22, 22-25, 25-20, 25-17 loss to Coronado.

— Adrian Ocampo, Chaparral: The senior had 16 kills to help the Cowboys rally from a two-set deficit for a 3-2 win over Rancho.

— Toller Trummell, Foothill: The freshman had 16 kills, 13 digs and four blocks as the Falcons were edged by Palo Verde 23-25, 44-42, 25-17, 22-25, 15-13.

— Miguel Villa Tovar, Durango: The junior logged 14 kills to help the Trailblazers defeat Tech 22-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23.

Scores

Baseball

Basic 6, Corona del Sol (Ariz.) 3

Cheyenne 18, Del Sol 3

Cheyenne Mountain (Colo.) 17, Durango 9

Clark 15, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Eldorado 18, Chaparral 0

Foothill 7, Desert Oasis 4

Las Vegas 13, Centennial 2

Legacy 4, Bonanza 3

Tech 16, Rancho 1

Softball

Bonanza 9, Las Vegas 5

Cimarron-Memorial 22, Durango 7

Boys volleyball

Chaparral 3, Rancho 2

Coronado 3, Arbor View 1

Durango 3, Tech 1

Liberty 3, Clark 0

Palo Verde 3, Foothill 2

Shadow Ridge 3, Green Valley 0

Sunrise Mountain 3, Doral Academy 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal