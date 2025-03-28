Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Baseball
■ Kentin Grantz, Tech: The senior went 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs to help the Roadrunners roll past Doral Academy 19-0.
■ Easton Lake, Legacy: The freshman went 3-for-5 with three doubles and two RBIs in the Longhorns’ 13-7 victory over Clark.
■ Devin Martin, Arbor View: The junior went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and the Aggies scored two runs in the seventh inning for an 11-9 win over Las Vegas.
■ Bryan Sanchez, Del Sol: The senior went 3-for-4 with an RBI as the Dragons overcame an early four-run deficit for a 21-5 victory over Sunrise Mountain.
■ Koa Won, Basic: The senior went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs as the Wolves held off a late rally to beat Westminster Christian (Fla.) 10-8.
Softball
■ Jaiden Flores, Spring Valley: The senior had three hits and four RBIs in the Grizzlies’ 24-2 victory over Durango.
■ Halle Law, Palo Verde: The freshman went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and five RBIs to help the Panthers roll to a 22-1 win over Faith Lutheran.
■ Madilyn Lowy, Arbor View: The sophomore went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs as the Aggies cruised past Liberty 16-3.
■ Katelynn Quidato, Shadow Ridge: The senior went the distance, striking out six while allowing five hits to lead the Mustangs past Bishop Gorman 12-0.
■ Camryn Reyes, Mater East: The senior pitched a complete-game three-hitter to lead the Knights to a 4-0 victory over Del Sol.
Boys volleyball
■ Regi Beshiri, Sierra Vista: The senior racked up 18 kills, 15 digs and two aces as the Mountain Lions defeated Silverado 25-17, 25-22, 25-20.
■ Jonathan Diaz, Mater East: The junior collected 13 kills, 12 digs and two aces while leading the Knights to a 25-19, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23 win over The Meadows.
■ Jayden Ellizar-Keiki: The sophomore had 29 assists and 11 digs in the Falcons’ 25-15, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18 loss to Centennial.
■ Ellis McGrath, Desert Oasis: The senior finished with nine kills and seven digs in the Diamondbacks’ 25-21, 25-21, 28-26 victory over Chaparral.
■ Matthew Oh, Bonanza: The junior logged 16 assists, 10 digs and three aces in the Bengals’ 24-26, 27-25, 25-17, 25-21 loss to Durango.
■ Dyson Twitchell, Sky Pointe: The senior had 10 kills and three blocks in the Eagles’ 25-14, 25-22, 25-10 win over Eldorado.
Scores
Baseball
Arbor View 11, Las Vegas 9
Awaken Christian 12, Laughlin 2
Awaken Christian 34, Laughlin 18
Basic 10, Westminster Christian (Fla.) 8
Centennial 17, The Meadows 4
Cheyenne 7, Cimarron-Memorial 3
Del Sol 21, Sunrise Mountain 5
Desert Oasis 8, Coronado 6
Foothill 3, Bishop Gorman 2
Legacy 13, Clark 7
Liberty 10, Virgin Valley 2
Palo Verde 16, Spring Valley 3
Tech 19, Doral Academy 0
Mater (Fla.) 16, Faith Lutheran 8
Softball
Arbor View 16, Liberty 3
Awaken Christian 10, Laughlin 0
Awaken Christian 10, Laughlin 0
Boulder City 15, Sunrise Mountain 1
Clark 19, Desert Pines 4
Coronado 21, Silverado 0
Green Valley 4, Centennial 3
Mater East 4, Del Sol 0
Palo Verde 22, Faith Lutheran 1
Shadow Ridge 12, Bishop Gorman 0
SLAM! Nevada 16, Canyon Springs 0
Spring Valley 24, Durango 2
The Meadows 27, Valley 11
Virgin Valley 15, Western 1
Boys volleyball
Basic 3, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Centennial 3, Foothill 1
Desert Oasis 3, Chaparral 0
Durango 3, Bonanza 1
Liberty 3, Las Vegas 0
Mater East 3, The Meadows 1
Shadow Ridge 3, Arbor View 0
Sierra Vista 3, Silverado 0
Sky Pointe 3, Eldorado 0
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal