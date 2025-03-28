Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Green Valley second base Liliana Esparza (8) puts out Centennial runner Lacy Mayes (7) during the softball game on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at Green Valley High School in Henderson, NV. The Gators pulled off a last-minute win by earning three runs in the last inning, topping the Bulldogs with a final score of 4-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

■ Kentin Grantz, Tech: The senior went 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs to help the Roadrunners roll past Doral Academy 19-0.

■ Easton Lake, Legacy: The freshman went 3-for-5 with three doubles and two RBIs in the Longhorns’ 13-7 victory over Clark.

■ Devin Martin, Arbor View: The junior went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and the Aggies scored two runs in the seventh inning for an 11-9 win over Las Vegas.

■ Bryan Sanchez, Del Sol: The senior went 3-for-4 with an RBI as the Dragons overcame an early four-run deficit for a 21-5 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

■ Koa Won, Basic: The senior went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs as the Wolves held off a late rally to beat Westminster Christian (Fla.) 10-8.

Softball

■ Jaiden Flores, Spring Valley: The senior had three hits and four RBIs in the Grizzlies’ 24-2 victory over Durango.

■ Halle Law, Palo Verde: The freshman went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and five RBIs to help the Panthers roll to a 22-1 win over Faith Lutheran.

■ Madilyn Lowy, Arbor View: The sophomore went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs as the Aggies cruised past Liberty 16-3.

■ Katelynn Quidato, Shadow Ridge: The senior went the distance, striking out six while allowing five hits to lead the Mustangs past Bishop Gorman 12-0.

■ Camryn Reyes, Mater East: The senior pitched a complete-game three-hitter to lead the Knights to a 4-0 victory over Del Sol.

Boys volleyball

■ Regi Beshiri, Sierra Vista: The senior racked up 18 kills, 15 digs and two aces as the Mountain Lions defeated Silverado 25-17, 25-22, 25-20.

■ Jonathan Diaz, Mater East: The junior collected 13 kills, 12 digs and two aces while leading the Knights to a 25-19, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23 win over The Meadows.

■ Jayden Ellizar-Keiki: The sophomore had 29 assists and 11 digs in the Falcons’ 25-15, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18 loss to Centennial.

■ Ellis McGrath, Desert Oasis: The senior finished with nine kills and seven digs in the Diamondbacks’ 25-21, 25-21, 28-26 victory over Chaparral.

■ Matthew Oh, Bonanza: The junior logged 16 assists, 10 digs and three aces in the Bengals’ 24-26, 27-25, 25-17, 25-21 loss to Durango.

■ Dyson Twitchell, Sky Pointe: The senior had 10 kills and three blocks in the Eagles’ 25-14, 25-22, 25-10 win over Eldorado.

Scores

Baseball

Arbor View 11, Las Vegas 9

Awaken Christian 12, Laughlin 2

Awaken Christian 34, Laughlin 18

Basic 10, Westminster Christian (Fla.) 8

Centennial 17, The Meadows 4

Cheyenne 7, Cimarron-Memorial 3

Del Sol 21, Sunrise Mountain 5

Desert Oasis 8, Coronado 6

Foothill 3, Bishop Gorman 2

Legacy 13, Clark 7

Liberty 10, Virgin Valley 2

Palo Verde 16, Spring Valley 3

Tech 19, Doral Academy 0

Mater (Fla.) 16, Faith Lutheran 8

Softball

Arbor View 16, Liberty 3

Awaken Christian 10, Laughlin 0

Awaken Christian 10, Laughlin 0

Boulder City 15, Sunrise Mountain 1

Clark 19, Desert Pines 4

Coronado 21, Silverado 0

Green Valley 4, Centennial 3

Mater East 4, Del Sol 0

Palo Verde 22, Faith Lutheran 1

Shadow Ridge 12, Bishop Gorman 0

SLAM! Nevada 16, Canyon Springs 0

Spring Valley 24, Durango 2

The Meadows 27, Valley 11

Virgin Valley 15, Western 1

Boys volleyball

Basic 3, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Centennial 3, Foothill 1

Desert Oasis 3, Chaparral 0

Durango 3, Bonanza 1

Liberty 3, Las Vegas 0

Mater East 3, The Meadows 1

Shadow Ridge 3, Arbor View 0

Sierra Vista 3, Silverado 0

Sky Pointe 3, Eldorado 0

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal