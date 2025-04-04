Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Arbor View catcher Kelsie Phares (39) looks to toss the ball back to the pitcher during the softball game against Coronado on Thursday, April 3, 2025 at Coronado High School in Henderson, NV. Coronado beat Arbor View in the sixth inning with a final score of 18-7. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

— Kellen Anunson, Clark: The senior went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and the Chargers erupted for 11 runs in the final two innings for an 18-6 win over Campbell Hall (Calif.).

— Jameson Murray, SLAM! Nevada: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in the Bulls’ five-inning 17-6 victory over Chaparral.

— William Patriquin, Rancho: The senior went 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs as the Rams rolled to an 18-0 victory over Cadence in three innings.

— Rouselle Shepard, Faith Lutheran: The junior went 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the Crusaders to an 11-4 win over Spring Valley.

— Aidan Smith, Desert Oasis: The junior homered and had four RBIs as the Diamondbacks rallied with eight runs in the sixth inning to beat Coronado (Calif.) 11-7.

Softball

— Sophia DeMonbrun, Clark: The sophomore was the winning pitcher and went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double and six RBIs as the Chargers defeated Cadence 17-2 in three innings.

— Kamaile Hayama, Green Valley: The sophomore went 4-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs in the Gators’ five-inning 12-1 victory over Foothill.

— Dylan Howard, The Meadows: The sophomore was the winning pitcher and went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs in the Mustangs’ 17-2 win over Canyon Springs.

— Haley Kearnes, Palo Verde: The junior went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to help the Panthers roll past Tech 15-2 in five innings.

— Elena Rodriguez, Legacy: The junior was the winning pitcher and also had two hits to help the Longhorns cruise past Durango 18-3 in five innings.

Boys volleyball

— David Haldeman, Arbor View: The senior logged 47 assists, 13 digs and a block in the Aggies’ 22-25, 25-19, 28-30, 25-22, 15-9 loss to Foothill.

— Dallin Moeai, Virgin Valley: The junior had 53 assists and seven digs to help the Bulldogs defeat Crimson Cliffs (Utah) 24-26, 20-25, 25-23, 25-21, 15-11.

— Massimo Pesci, Bonanza: The freshman recorded 11 assists, six digs and two blocks in the Bengals’ 25-16, 25-22, 25-20 loss to Legacy.

Scores

Baseball

Arlington (Calif.) 8, Bishop Gorman 4

Bishop Amat (Calif.) 9, Coronado 2

Brentwood (Calif.) 13, Doral Academy 11

Clark 18, Campbell Hall (Calif.) 6

Desert Oasis 11, Coronado (Calif.) 7

Durango 21, Lincoln (Calif.) 0

Faith Lutheran 11, Spring Valley 4

Green Valley 5, Mira Mesa (Calif.) 4

Las Vegas 5, Brawley Union (Calif.) 2

Mater East 16, Democracy Prep 0

Moapa Valley 18, Mojave 1

Murrieta Mesa (Calif.) 6, Foothill 3

Pahrump Valley 13, Sunrise Mountain 0

Rancho 18, Cadence 0

Sierra Vista 7, Liberty 6

SLAM! Nevada 17, Chaparral 6

Tech 3, Montgomery (Calif.) 2

Viewpoint (Calif.) 11, Eldorado 2

Virgin Valley 16, Canyon Springs 0

Vista (Calif.) 7, The Meadows 1

Softball

Boulder City 17, Valley 0

Canyon del Oro (Ariz.) 1, Centennial 0

Clark 17, Cadence 2

Coronado 17, Arbor View 7

Green Valley 12, Foothill 1

Legacy 18, Durango 3

Pahrump Valley 15, Sunrise Mountain 0

Palo Verde 15, Tech 2

The Meadows 17, Canyon Springs 2

Virgin Valley 18, Del Sol 0

Boys volleyball

Foothill 3, Arbor View 2

Legacy 3, Bonanza 0

Losee 3, Cristo Rey 0

Virgin Valley 3, Crimson Cliffs (Utah) 2

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal