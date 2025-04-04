Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Baseball
— Kellen Anunson, Clark: The senior went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and the Chargers erupted for 11 runs in the final two innings for an 18-6 win over Campbell Hall (Calif.).
— Jameson Murray, SLAM! Nevada: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in the Bulls’ five-inning 17-6 victory over Chaparral.
— William Patriquin, Rancho: The senior went 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs as the Rams rolled to an 18-0 victory over Cadence in three innings.
— Rouselle Shepard, Faith Lutheran: The junior went 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the Crusaders to an 11-4 win over Spring Valley.
— Aidan Smith, Desert Oasis: The junior homered and had four RBIs as the Diamondbacks rallied with eight runs in the sixth inning to beat Coronado (Calif.) 11-7.
Softball
— Sophia DeMonbrun, Clark: The sophomore was the winning pitcher and went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double and six RBIs as the Chargers defeated Cadence 17-2 in three innings.
— Kamaile Hayama, Green Valley: The sophomore went 4-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs in the Gators’ five-inning 12-1 victory over Foothill.
— Dylan Howard, The Meadows: The sophomore was the winning pitcher and went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs in the Mustangs’ 17-2 win over Canyon Springs.
— Haley Kearnes, Palo Verde: The junior went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to help the Panthers roll past Tech 15-2 in five innings.
— Elena Rodriguez, Legacy: The junior was the winning pitcher and also had two hits to help the Longhorns cruise past Durango 18-3 in five innings.
Boys volleyball
— David Haldeman, Arbor View: The senior logged 47 assists, 13 digs and a block in the Aggies’ 22-25, 25-19, 28-30, 25-22, 15-9 loss to Foothill.
— Dallin Moeai, Virgin Valley: The junior had 53 assists and seven digs to help the Bulldogs defeat Crimson Cliffs (Utah) 24-26, 20-25, 25-23, 25-21, 15-11.
— Massimo Pesci, Bonanza: The freshman recorded 11 assists, six digs and two blocks in the Bengals’ 25-16, 25-22, 25-20 loss to Legacy.
Scores
Baseball
Arlington (Calif.) 8, Bishop Gorman 4
Bishop Amat (Calif.) 9, Coronado 2
Brentwood (Calif.) 13, Doral Academy 11
Clark 18, Campbell Hall (Calif.) 6
Desert Oasis 11, Coronado (Calif.) 7
Durango 21, Lincoln (Calif.) 0
Faith Lutheran 11, Spring Valley 4
Green Valley 5, Mira Mesa (Calif.) 4
Las Vegas 5, Brawley Union (Calif.) 2
Mater East 16, Democracy Prep 0
Moapa Valley 18, Mojave 1
Murrieta Mesa (Calif.) 6, Foothill 3
Pahrump Valley 13, Sunrise Mountain 0
Rancho 18, Cadence 0
Sierra Vista 7, Liberty 6
SLAM! Nevada 17, Chaparral 6
Tech 3, Montgomery (Calif.) 2
Viewpoint (Calif.) 11, Eldorado 2
Virgin Valley 16, Canyon Springs 0
Vista (Calif.) 7, The Meadows 1
Softball
Boulder City 17, Valley 0
Canyon del Oro (Ariz.) 1, Centennial 0
Clark 17, Cadence 2
Coronado 17, Arbor View 7
Green Valley 12, Foothill 1
Legacy 18, Durango 3
Pahrump Valley 15, Sunrise Mountain 0
Palo Verde 15, Tech 2
The Meadows 17, Canyon Springs 2
Virgin Valley 18, Del Sol 0
Boys volleyball
Foothill 3, Arbor View 2
Legacy 3, Bonanza 0
Losee 3, Cristo Rey 0
Virgin Valley 3, Crimson Cliffs (Utah) 2
