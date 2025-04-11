Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
Baseball
— Easton Lake, Legacy: The freshman went 3-for-4 with a double as the Longhorns scored four runs in the first inning on the way to a 7-3 win over Sierra Vista.
— Colten Lewis, Boulder City: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and the Eagles scored eight runs in the first inning of their 9-1 win over Sunrise Mountain .
— Austin Rodriguez, Liberty: The freshman had two doubles and an RBI in the Patriots’ 7-5 victory over Centennial.
— Keegan Sabelko, The Meadows: The freshman pitched a four-inning three-hitter to help the Mustangs cruise past Chaparral 19-0.
— Crue Smith, Desert Oasis: The senior pitcher went 5⅓ innings to earn the win as the Diamondbacks edged Arbor View 2-1.
— James Whitaker, Bishop Gorman: The senior pitched a five-inning three hitter in the Gaels’ 10-0 win over Las Vegas.
Softball
— Chloe Baird, Arbor View: The senior went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI as the Aggies scored a run in the sixth inning to secure a 5-4 victory over Green Valley.
— Madison Foster, Shadow Ridge: The senior went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI as the Mustangs took the lead in the fifth inning and held on for a 4-3 win over Liberty.
— Ava Koenig, Palo Verde: The junior struck out eight while throwing a complete-game five hitter to help the Panthers edge Centennial 1-0.
— Samantha Lefever, Bishop Gorman: The junior had two home runs and two RBIs to lead the Gaels past Silverado 14-4 in six innings.
Boys volleyball
— Graham Blanchard, Arbor View: The junior posted seven digs and six kills in the Aggies’ 25-17, 25-20, 25-17 loss to Coronado.
— Dylan Ho, Palo Verde: The senior finished with 13 kills in the Panthers’ 25-16, 25-13, 25-19 victory over Foothill.
— Isaiah Moore, Legacy: The senior racked up 13 kills, 13 assists, five blocks, three digs and two aces to lead the Longhorns past Doral Academy 25-18, 25-15, 20-25, 28-26.
— Destry Tobler, Virgin Valley: The senior finished with eight kills and five digs as the Bulldogs fell to Boulder City 25-21, 25-13, 25-22.
— Toller Trummell, Foothill: The freshman had 10 kills and seven digs in the Falcons’ 25-16, 25-13, 25-19 setback to Palo Verde.
Scores
Baseball
Basic 6, Spring Valley 1
Bishop Gorman 10, Las Vegas 0
Boulder City 9, Sunrise Mountain 1
Clark 5, Pahrump Valley 1
Desert Oasis 2, Arbor View 1
Foothill 9, Shadow Ridge 6
Legacy 7, Sierra Vista 3
Liberty 7, Centennial 5
Liberty Baptist 15, Pahranagat Valley 0
Liberty Baptist 16, Pahranagat Valley 5
Mater East 4, Canyon Springs 3
Mojave 13, Democracy Prep 9
Palo Verde 9, Faith Lutheran 6
The Meadows 19, Chaparral 0
Softball
Arbor View 5, Green Valley 4
Bishop Gorman 14, Silverado 4
Palo Verde 1, Centennial 0
Shadow Ridge 4, Liberty 3
Boys volleyball
Bishop Gorman 3, Cimarron-Memorial 1
Boulder City 3, Virgin Valley 0
Coronado 3, Arbor View 0
Del Sol 3, Chaparral 1
Legacy 3, Doral Academy 1
Mojave 3, Bonanza 1
Palo Verde 3, Foothill 0
Shadow Ridge 3, Green Valley 0
Sunrise Mountain 3, Tech 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal