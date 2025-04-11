Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Who has the most high school boys golf state titles?

No. 4 Las Vegas buries No. 3 Gorman with 14-run inning — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman’s Samantha Lefever lunges to catch while Tech’s Bea Robinson slides into third base during a high school softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

— Easton Lake, Legacy: The freshman went 3-for-4 with a double as the Longhorns scored four runs in the first inning on the way to a 7-3 win over Sierra Vista.

— Colten Lewis, Boulder City: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and the Eagles scored eight runs in the first inning of their 9-1 win over Sunrise Mountain .

— Austin Rodriguez, Liberty: The freshman had two doubles and an RBI in the Patriots’ 7-5 victory over Centennial.

— Keegan Sabelko, The Meadows: The freshman pitched a four-inning three-hitter to help the Mustangs cruise past Chaparral 19-0.

— Crue Smith, Desert Oasis: The senior pitcher went 5⅓ innings to earn the win as the Diamondbacks edged Arbor View 2-1.

— James Whitaker, Bishop Gorman: The senior pitched a five-inning three hitter in the Gaels’ 10-0 win over Las Vegas.

Softball

— Chloe Baird, Arbor View: The senior went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI as the Aggies scored a run in the sixth inning to secure a 5-4 victory over Green Valley.

— Madison Foster, Shadow Ridge: The senior went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI as the Mustangs took the lead in the fifth inning and held on for a 4-3 win over Liberty.

— Ava Koenig, Palo Verde: The junior struck out eight while throwing a complete-game five hitter to help the Panthers edge Centennial 1-0.

— Samantha Lefever, Bishop Gorman: The junior had two home runs and two RBIs to lead the Gaels past Silverado 14-4 in six innings.

Boys volleyball

— Graham Blanchard, Arbor View: The junior posted seven digs and six kills in the Aggies’ 25-17, 25-20, 25-17 loss to Coronado.

— Dylan Ho, Palo Verde: The senior finished with 13 kills in the Panthers’ 25-16, 25-13, 25-19 victory over Foothill.

— Isaiah Moore, Legacy: The senior racked up 13 kills, 13 assists, five blocks, three digs and two aces to lead the Longhorns past Doral Academy 25-18, 25-15, 20-25, 28-26.

— Destry Tobler, Virgin Valley: The senior finished with eight kills and five digs as the Bulldogs fell to Boulder City 25-21, 25-13, 25-22.

— Toller Trummell, Foothill: The freshman had 10 kills and seven digs in the Falcons’ 25-16, 25-13, 25-19 setback to Palo Verde.

Scores

Baseball

Basic 6, Spring Valley 1

Bishop Gorman 10, Las Vegas 0

Boulder City 9, Sunrise Mountain 1

Clark 5, Pahrump Valley 1

Desert Oasis 2, Arbor View 1

Foothill 9, Shadow Ridge 6

Legacy 7, Sierra Vista 3

Liberty 7, Centennial 5

Liberty Baptist 15, Pahranagat Valley 0

Liberty Baptist 16, Pahranagat Valley 5

Mater East 4, Canyon Springs 3

Mojave 13, Democracy Prep 9

Palo Verde 9, Faith Lutheran 6

The Meadows 19, Chaparral 0

Softball

Arbor View 5, Green Valley 4

Bishop Gorman 14, Silverado 4

Palo Verde 1, Centennial 0

Shadow Ridge 4, Liberty 3

Boys volleyball

Bishop Gorman 3, Cimarron-Memorial 1

Boulder City 3, Virgin Valley 0

Coronado 3, Arbor View 0

Del Sol 3, Chaparral 1

Legacy 3, Doral Academy 1

Mojave 3, Bonanza 1

Palo Verde 3, Foothill 0

Shadow Ridge 3, Green Valley 0

Sunrise Mountain 3, Tech 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal