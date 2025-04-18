Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Desert Oasis’ Max Kieffer (6) makes it safely to home plate during the baseball game against Spring Valley on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at Spring Valley High School. Desert Oasis won with a final score of 11-0. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

— Landon Angelo, Foothill: The senior had a home run, a double and three RBIs in the Falcons’ 11-4 victory over Arbor View.

— Nick Collingbourne, Tech: The junior went 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs, and the Roadrunners scored five runs in the seventh inning for an 11-9 win over Clark.

— Tyler Jackson, Centennial: The senior went 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs as the Bulldogs defeated Rancho 15-5 in six innings.

— Cade Quintana, Western: The sophomore finished with a home run, a triple and five RBIs in the Warriors’ three-inning 15-0 victory over Cadence.

— Jayden Shuford, Durango: The senior went 2-for-2 with a home run and five RBIs as the Trailblazers rolled past Cimarron-Memorial 11-0 in five innings.

Softball

— Jordan Ackerman, Foothill: The freshman was the winning pitcher and went 2-for-3 with a double and five RBIs in the Falcons’ three-inning 18-0 win over Las Vegas.

— Charlotte Crittenden, Liberty: The sophomore pitched a complete-game six-hit shutout, and the Patriots scored a run in the seventh for a 1-0 win over Bakersfield Christian (Calif.).

— Melanie Hughes, Basic: The senior was the winning pitcher and went 3-for-4 with a double at the plate to lead the Wolves past Spring Valley 9-3.

— Janelle Robinson, Sierra Vista: The sophomore had two doubles and two RBIs, and the Mountain Lions took control late for a five-inning 11-0 win over Bonanza.

— Elena Rodriguez, Legacy: The junior was the winning pitcher and went 4-for-4 with a double to help the Longhorns beat Cimarron-Memorial 22-12 in five innings.

Boys volleyball

— Ben La, Sierra Vista: The senior logged seven kills, seven digs and three aces to help the Mountain Lions defeat Durango 25-17, 25-21, 25-18.

— Destry Tobler, Virgin Valley: The senior had eight kills and six aces to lead the Bulldogs past Cristo Rey 25-1, 25-2, 25-6.

— Miguel Villa Tovar, Durango: The junior had nine kills and five digs in the Trailblazers’ 25-17, 25-21, 25-18 loss to Sierra Vista.

— Michael Weinand, Bonanza: The junior racked up 14 kills, 14 digs, three aces and two blocks in the Bengals’ 25-16, 20-25, 30-28, 25-23 victory over The Meadows.

Scores

Baseball

Boulder City 5, The Meadows 4

Centennial 15, Rancho 5

Desert Oasis 11, Spring Valley 0

Doral Academy 21, Cheyenne 7

Durango 11, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Eldorado 2, Bonanza 0

Foothill 11, Arbor View 4

Tech 11, Clark 9

Virgin Valley 4, Desert Hills (Utah) 2

Western 15, Cadence 0

Softball

Basic 9, Spring Valley 3

Boulder City 15, Valley 0

Cheyenne 19, Western 4

Clark 9, Durango 5

Desert Oasis 15, Mojave 0

Doral Academy 15, Eldorado 0

Foothill 18, Las Vegas 0

Legacy 22, Cimarron-Memorial 12

Liberty 1, Bakersfield Christian (Calif.) 0

Moapa Valley 20, Democracy Prep 5

Pahrump Valley 15, Sunrise Mountain 0

Rancho 15, Cadence 0

Sierra Vista 11, Bonanza 0

The Meadows 13, Canyon Springs 2

Boys volleyball

Bonanza 3, The Meadows 1

Del Sol 3, Mojave 0

Moapa Valley 3, Mater East 2

Sierra Vista 3, Durango 0

Sunrise Mountain 3, Clark 1

Valley 3, Losee 0

Virgin Valley 3, Cristo Rey 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal