Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
Baseball
— Landon Angelo, Foothill: The senior had a home run, a double and three RBIs in the Falcons’ 11-4 victory over Arbor View.
— Nick Collingbourne, Tech: The junior went 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs, and the Roadrunners scored five runs in the seventh inning for an 11-9 win over Clark.
— Tyler Jackson, Centennial: The senior went 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs as the Bulldogs defeated Rancho 15-5 in six innings.
— Cade Quintana, Western: The sophomore finished with a home run, a triple and five RBIs in the Warriors’ three-inning 15-0 victory over Cadence.
— Jayden Shuford, Durango: The senior went 2-for-2 with a home run and five RBIs as the Trailblazers rolled past Cimarron-Memorial 11-0 in five innings.
Softball
— Jordan Ackerman, Foothill: The freshman was the winning pitcher and went 2-for-3 with a double and five RBIs in the Falcons’ three-inning 18-0 win over Las Vegas.
— Charlotte Crittenden, Liberty: The sophomore pitched a complete-game six-hit shutout, and the Patriots scored a run in the seventh for a 1-0 win over Bakersfield Christian (Calif.).
— Melanie Hughes, Basic: The senior was the winning pitcher and went 3-for-4 with a double at the plate to lead the Wolves past Spring Valley 9-3.
— Janelle Robinson, Sierra Vista: The sophomore had two doubles and two RBIs, and the Mountain Lions took control late for a five-inning 11-0 win over Bonanza.
— Elena Rodriguez, Legacy: The junior was the winning pitcher and went 4-for-4 with a double to help the Longhorns beat Cimarron-Memorial 22-12 in five innings.
Boys volleyball
— Ben La, Sierra Vista: The senior logged seven kills, seven digs and three aces to help the Mountain Lions defeat Durango 25-17, 25-21, 25-18.
— Destry Tobler, Virgin Valley: The senior had eight kills and six aces to lead the Bulldogs past Cristo Rey 25-1, 25-2, 25-6.
— Miguel Villa Tovar, Durango: The junior had nine kills and five digs in the Trailblazers’ 25-17, 25-21, 25-18 loss to Sierra Vista.
— Michael Weinand, Bonanza: The junior racked up 14 kills, 14 digs, three aces and two blocks in the Bengals’ 25-16, 20-25, 30-28, 25-23 victory over The Meadows.
Scores
Baseball
Boulder City 5, The Meadows 4
Centennial 15, Rancho 5
Desert Oasis 11, Spring Valley 0
Doral Academy 21, Cheyenne 7
Durango 11, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Eldorado 2, Bonanza 0
Foothill 11, Arbor View 4
Tech 11, Clark 9
Virgin Valley 4, Desert Hills (Utah) 2
Western 15, Cadence 0
Softball
Basic 9, Spring Valley 3
Boulder City 15, Valley 0
Cheyenne 19, Western 4
Clark 9, Durango 5
Desert Oasis 15, Mojave 0
Doral Academy 15, Eldorado 0
Foothill 18, Las Vegas 0
Legacy 22, Cimarron-Memorial 12
Liberty 1, Bakersfield Christian (Calif.) 0
Moapa Valley 20, Democracy Prep 5
Pahrump Valley 15, Sunrise Mountain 0
Rancho 15, Cadence 0
Sierra Vista 11, Bonanza 0
The Meadows 13, Canyon Springs 2
Boys volleyball
Bonanza 3, The Meadows 1
Del Sol 3, Mojave 0
Moapa Valley 3, Mater East 2
Sierra Vista 3, Durango 0
Sunrise Mountain 3, Clark 1
Valley 3, Losee 0
Virgin Valley 3, Cristo Rey 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal